Columbia Property Trust Is Undervalued

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) is a REIT that owns and leases offices in competitive Central Business Districts, with a focus in New York, San Francisco, and Washington D.C. The company began as an investment fund several years ago, buying vast amounts of suburban and single-tenant properties with high cap rates but little upside potential to rental income. The last few years has been a story of liquidating their higher cap rate portfolio in sub-urban markets as well as single tenant properties, in return for lower cap rate but higher quality earnings. In return, this has lead to stock underperformance, with the company going from an average price of $22.44 from IPO to its current price of $21.86 over a several year span. Though the returns have not been to standard, I believe that in investing we should look at a company by its current value proposition. Its current stock price for price, versus its current assets and liabilities for value. In this article, I outline several metrics presented by Columbia Property Trust and why it could be a compelling buy.

At its current price today, Columbia Property Trust has a market cap of 2.67 Billion. Based on their Quarter 1 Supplemental Information, the company has a net debt of 950 Million, resulting in an enterprise value of roughly 3.6 Billion.

With a shareholder's equity of 2.55 Billion, Columbia trades at a Price to Book value of just slightly over 1. As most of us know, with GAAP accounting standards, properties are carried at cost, and any appreciation of these properties are not accounted for. Furthermore, by GAAP standards we depreciate buildings and improvements each year based on a 35 to 40 year depreciation term under normal circumstances. On Page 8 of the supplemental, we can see that the current accumulated depreciation is 455 Million dollars. If we assumed that the properties haven't lost any of their value, we could add this accumulated depreciation back and find that Columbia Property actually trades slightly below its "true" book value. Furthermore, given that their portfolio to a large part is focused on safe CBD Districts in New York and San Francisco, I would argue that the properties are worth more than even the at-cost value on the books.

On the debt picture, Columbia's 2017 Annual Report tells us on Page 30 that the company has "a weighted-average cost of borrowing of 3.65% per annum."

This chart from their Financial Supplemental shows the upcoming maturity schedule of debt:

We see that $49 Million of 5.55% and $26 Million of 5.80% debt will be expiring in these next two years, which should lower the weighted-average cost of debt by around 10 basis points.

Finally, I believe that the company is in very good shape to meet its now-reduced dividend obligations, and is poised to start increasing the dividend steadily due to its leasing activities.

In the company's Investor Presentation, we see from this chart that there are 1.1M square feet of signed leases that have yet to contribute to cash NOI.

With a 2017 Annualized cash NOI of $192 Million, a $57 Million increase could improve AFFO and prospects for a dividend increase drastically.

Overall, I believe that Columbia Property Trust is a relatively safe company with a portfolio centered in CBD locations that should produce reliable lease revenues even in recessions, with easy to understand operations. Unfortunately for myself, I have recently learned that the tax treatment of US dividends are not very favorable for Canadians, taxing dividends at the full marginal rate in addition to a 15% withholding tax (which can be claimed back with some work). As a result, I will be looking for low yield long term growth value stocks, chasing after capital gains instead.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CXP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: May exit position for tax reasons stated in article conclusion