Teva - How Low Can You Go?

This knife has cut deep, but it’s not fatal, and there’s no company I’d rather use to heal my wounds than Teva Pharmaceuticals.

For being a pharmaceutical company, Teva (NYSE:TEVA) has gotten me more sick as a shareholder than when I was just using its drugs. Teva has been cut way too many times for anyone to not feel it, and as someone who first initiated a position in the low 40's, then 30's, and then high 20's, at some point you wonder how long you can play limbo without breaking your back? It's not all doom and gloom for the multi-national conglomerate, as there is light at the end of the tunnel. Whether that light leads to heaven and an early grave for this investor, time will only tell, but I have faith in this company even if the numbers wouldn't corroborate my sentiment and analysis.

Teva is a behemoth in the generic drug market in both the US and abroad. The company develops, produces, and markets generic drugs and medicines, through its two main segments: Generics & Specialty. Generic medicine can come in different dosage forms like tablets, capsules, inhalants, liquids, and ointments as well as others. Teva's Specialty segment is focused on solutions and services in core therapeutic areas like the central nervous system (think Copaxone), respiratory medicines, oncology, and pulmonary diseases. Teva has around a 17% market share within the US and some estimates put it around 25% for the rest of the world. So just thinking about, 1 out of 6 prescription drugs are filled by Teva stateside, while in other countries it's 1 out of 4. For those who aren't too familiar with Teva's history, it was founded prior to the formation of the State of Israel, in 1944. Anyone who has lived in or visited Israel knows Teva is as much a part of the country as Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) are here. Speaking on a purely subjective level and shirking the obvious issues facing Teva (which I'll address below), Teva in my opinion is one of those companies you hold for the next 30 years, and when situations like the ones we have noticed this year presents itself, you should take it as a buying opportunity, and buy I shall.

Much Ado About Teva?

Teva has seen a rapid decline, down 44% over the past year, as multiple news stories scared investors away from Teva and generics in general. Teva's most profitable drug Copaxone that treats MS, has seen some major competition from a new drug Tecfidera, manufactured by Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB). Biogen has done so well in the market that it surpassed Copaxone as the number one MS drug in 2016.

To make matters worse, Teva's CEO Erez Vigodman stepped down in February with no CEO to take his place. Instead, Teva's chairman of the board Yitzhak Peterburg, is serving on an interim basis. When it rains it pours, because the DOJ has been pursuing a case against the major generic drug companies for over a year, most recently when they raided the offices of Perrigo (NASDAQ:PRGO) in early May. The jury is out on if there will be any long lasting affects the investigation may have on Teva and the rest for attempted price fixing. Therefore it's important to decide for yourself, how this could affect Teva's share price moving forward, and if the fear of federal lawsuits has already beat down the stock enough.

You'll notice on the chart above how poorly Pharmaceuticals has done against the S&P and Health Care as a whole this year. A huge difference from just a few years ago.

You can see by the chart that Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare outperformed the S&P by around 2X, the largest breakaway was from late 2013 to the beginning of 2015. A lot of this could be related to the puffed up valuations from companies like Valeant (NYSE:VRX) and others, and the sectors will probably come closer to the S&P over time, but given that Teva has already been beaten down so much these past 12 months, it should be a prime candidate to outperform amongst its rivals.

Teva Can Wait

There is good news for the divinely patient investor. Teva just announced that they have launched a generic Pataday, which will treat itchy eyes most commonly associated with conjunctivitis. Pataday has recorded sales of $303 million annually. This pushed Teva up in pre-market trading, and coupled with the sell-off in tech, allowed Teva to inch up 2.34% at close. The WSJ also reported this week that Teva is overhauling their board and nominating four new directors, with their first order of business would be to find a new CEO.

Lets take a look at the Bear/Bull arguments:

Bear Side

10, 20, 50, 200 day moving averages are all bearish in trajectory

Copaxone shrinking sales

Generic price decrease, DOJ investigation, and lack of CEO

A U.S District Court invalidated four pending patents for Copaxone

Underperformed the S&P, Healthcare Sector, and Pharmaceutical Industry this year

Uncertainty in Washington and legislation facing the Pharmaceutical Industry

Bull Side

Being the largest manufacturer of generics, Teva succeeds in having their operations vertically integrated and can easily push drugs through their pipeline

ACA has insured more patients, giving them access to more affordable prescriptions increasing demand

Patent expirations and pressure on high costs for brand name drugs, will increase sales for companies like Teva

EPS estimates up for 2017 (estimated to $4.80 from $.07 in 2016)

Dividend is hovering over 4.5%

With the somewhat even sentiment on both sides, it's no wonder that the general consensus is teetering on holding. At this point, it's as much intuition and planning as anything else.

5/5 Knives

I'm giving Teva a 5/5 knives rating. I know my rating system is somewhat counter-intuitive, being that the sharper the knife the more you would want to stay away, but just go with me on this. While it's current low stands at 27.59, I couldn't guarantee that the knife has hit the floor just yet. This rating is based on the company, its current price, and my buy and hold strategy. Therefore, if you were to buy in today, you'd be making a great investment for the next 30 years. If you are a current stockholder, consider buying more at these bargain barrel prices, because these prices will not last!

Pontificate I Will

The pharmaceutical industry has seen better days. The price gouging conducted by some drug companies, and allowed by others, has hurt everyone in the business and made skeptics of its shareholders and its consumers. Teva is as solid as a company can get, and will get through the bad PR, and political turmoil, as a stronger company. The mean rating is hovering around 2.5, which is between buy and hold. I think with even a small cooling down of the political rhetoric about drug prices and the uneasiness around ACA and the new healthcare bill, Teva will come back by next year. I'll play it safe and be in the middle of some analysts' price estimates for Teva, and come in at $40 within 12 months and give it a buy rating - or 5 knives up!

Disclosure: I am/we are long TEVA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.