Linn Energy Is A Fascinating Prospect

After seeing Linn Energy Inc. (OTCQB:LNGG), formerly a pass-through entity that took on a great deal of leverage, go under last year, I eventually took a step back from the company from an analysis standpoint but I was happy to find out that, not too long ago, the firm finished restructuring and is now trading over-the-counter. Looking into the company in greater detail, I wanted to see if, from an asset perspective, buying back into the E&P operator makes sense at this time or if the picture moving forward is just not clear enough.

Some developments

Linn, which used to have in excess of $10 billion in debt, has undergone a significant change that involved eliminating its original shareholders, selling off key assets, and giving debtholders a stake in its equity. As a result, and following some post-restructuring asset sales, the company looks set to pay off 100% of its debt and will have a nice credit facility to boot. That said, there's a difference between a deleveraged business with no path forward and one with a path forward.

First and foremost, I believe it's important to mention that Linn is currently working on divesting even more assets moving forward but, so far this year, asset sales that have been signed (not all have closed yet) have come out to $1.016 billion, most of which will be used to finish paying off some the $833.75 million in debt still on its books as of the end of its first fiscal quarter of this year. Another fellow contributor on Seeking Alpha wrote about this (not their most recent sale though) in more detail and I highly recommend you check out his work.

That said, as you can see in the image below, Linn's asset base is still remarkably large. As of the end of 2016, the firm had 2.64 million net acres (valuing it at $1,055 per acre). Collectively, the PV-10 (the standardized measure) of the proved reserves associated with this acreage has come out to $3.1 billion, which exceeds the firm's $2.655 billion market capitalization as of the time of this writing. Though it should be mentioned that this PV-10 figure does assume oil prices of $54.17 per barrel while natural gas averages $3.27 per Mcf. Both products are a stretch away from these levels, so the discounted value of Linn's reserves today would be lower than the estimate provided by management (though by how much, we do not know).

*Taken from Linn

In order to shift its focus away from suboptimal areas, management has made the decision to sell off non-core assets. In the image below, you can see that this consists of Permian assets, South Texas assets, and Williston Basin assets, and Brea. This is on top of the Jonah, California - South Belridge, and Salt Creek assets sold already this year. Management also just sold its Brea assets in California to an undisclosed buyer a few days ago for $100 million plus $7 million in contingent payments. Personally, I am surprised by their decision to look for buyers for their Permian assets since those are generally considered high-quality (not all of them though) and prices there are higher than in other regions.

*Taken from Linn

Management's plan

The objective of management now that they have exited restructuring is to focus on some emerging plays but to place a great deal of emphasis on the company's SCOOP / STACK / Merge assets in western Oklahoma. As a whole, this region makes up about 185,000 net acres but the Merge acreage, in particular, comes out to around 53,000. In the image below, you can see expected exit rate production in Merge, which should be around 16,700 boe/day compared to the 6,700 boe/day seen at the end of the company's 2016 fiscal year.

*Taken from Linn

Of course, in order to increase output by so much, management is investing heavily in the region. Of their $413 million in capital expenditures this year, $234 million, or 56.7%, will be allocated to the region. $100 million of this is in the form of capital being spent on the company's cryogenic plant, $34 million will be spent on other types of infrastructure, and the remaining will be spent on horizontal development (representing about 38.5% of total development expenditures for the year).

As you can see in the image below, management will need to continue making investments in these midstream assets, but the end result should be positive. At this time, the facility, which will be capable of handling 250 million Mcf per day, will not only have key operational benefits to Linn but will also generate for shareholders, if management is correct, between $100 million and $125 million in EBITDAX per year. That's quite a nice return given the investment the image shows.

*Taken from Linn

Another key for Linn

In addition to all of the aforementioned points, there is one more thing that I feel should be brought up: the value of Linn's assets. The sad truth is that it's impossible to know, until they're sold, what assets of a firm like Linn should actually be valued at but I decided to take a crack at it. Before I get to my numbers, however, I'd like to point you to the image below. In it, you can see the firm's recent divestitures (excluding its recent Brea one). Now, in theory, if management is selling off non-core assets, then that likely means that those assets are not as high-quality as its core ones, but I do believe that they will provide a roundabout estimate of not only its other non-core assets but, perhaps, of the company itself.

*Taken from Linn

You see, if you take the weighted average ratio of the sales price to the PV-10 of each of these sales, you arrive at a measure of around 1.417 (the larger ones are 1.58 and 1.57, respectively, while its Salt Creek sale was 1.32. Its recent Brea sale was a low ratio of 0.79). These numbers assumed that oil prices would average $50 per barrel while natural gas would average $3 per Mcf. Now, in the next image below, you can see a breakdown of all of Linn's assets by PV-10. In one column, you can see the PV-10 using SEC pricing for 2016, which means oil prices of $42.64 per barrel and natural gas pricing of $2.48 per Mcf, and in the other you can see strip pricing as of February of this year, which comes out to $54.17 per barrel of oil and $3.27 per Mcf for oil. With oil at $46.03 per barrel and natural gas at $3.022 per Mcf at the moment, we appear to be somewhere close to the middle of these sets of numbers (certainly south of the middle but not terribly far off).

*Taken from Linn

To account for this, I decided not to use a fixed number but to, instead, use a range that gives us an estimate between these two, you arrive at the table below that I created. In essence, of the assets management is actively trying to sell, we should end up with a range of between $418 million and $735.4 million. The mid-point here is $576.7 million above and beyond what has already been sold. If this loose math does come to fruition, then Linn should have plenty of capital with which to grow or it may choose some other use for that cash like share buybacks (they already announced a $75 million buyback) and/or distributions.

*Created by Author

Finally, I wanted to use this same method to value not just their prospective sales but to value the company as a whole. In theory, since debt will be paid off entirely, the company itself should be valued the same way as its assets that have been sold debt-free. Again, this is loose math (not enough public data is available about E&P firms to get a firm number on the value of reserves), but if management does maintain a no-debt picture, and irrespective of whether or not it decides to sell off the non-core assets it has said it wants to rid itself of, applying the same ratio prescribed above would give, using their own PV-10 value and their strip pricing PV-10, and after adjusting for the sale of assets that will eliminate debt, we arrive at a tentative value for the firm at $3.64 billion (this includes cash raised from its sales on a net basis). That implies upside of around 37.1% for shareholders from current levels.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it seems to me as though Linn has really done a great job at turning its debt picture around. Sure, it looks as though a number of things still need to be worked on, but the fact remains that the firm having no debt following its asset sales and management's decision to sell off more non-core assets moving forward should help the company quite a bit. What's more, if my cursory valuation method is any indicator, relying on historical acreage sales as a benchmark, there could still be some meaningful upside for shareholders of the firm.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.