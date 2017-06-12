Hedge Fund Watch: Betting On A 'Black Swan'?

Stock market highs have been achieved over the past few years do to Federal Reserve policy that investors have translated into the mantra "don't fight the Fed".can this continue?

One reason why these hedge funds are placing such a bet is that political risks are quite substantial and appear to be growing in the US, in Britain and elsewhere.

Some hedge funds, it seems, are placing a bet that stock markets may tank in the near future as the cost of placing the bets drop to a 24-year low.

Just last week I argued that in today's market environment, one needs to keep an eye on what hedge funds are doing because they have lots of money available to them, they are lightly regulated, and they are very sophisticated investors.

This does not mean that they do not make mistakes, but they tend to be leading-edge investors and one should be aware of what they are doing.

One new thing that some hedge funds are doing now is taking on a "Black Swan" bet. A "Black Swan" event has to do with the expectation that the there is an extremely low probability that some particular event might take place.

The current event that some hedge funds are betting on is a stock market plunge.

One reason for taking such a bet is that the cost of attaining such a position is extraordinarily low.

Miles Johnson writes in the Financial Times:

"The cost for hedge funds of taking out 'Black Swan' insurance against a sharp fall for US equities has dropped to the lowest level since before the financial crisis as stock markets continue to touch record highs." "Months of low market volatility have forced down the price of options allowing hedge funds to place bets that would make them 25 times their money if the S&P 500 index fell 7 percent over the next month."

Mr. Johnson continues:

"This month, the VIX index, which tracks the implied volatility of the S&P 500 over the next 30 days, closed at the lowest level since 1993." "At a time when equity markets continue to grind higher and most investors are betting that volatility will remain low, the potential for big payouts worth many multiples of their cost is tempting a small number of hedge funds to take the other side of that trade."

And, what is the factor accounting to the stock markets remaining at historic highs?

As readers of my blog posts know, it is my belief that the stock markets are staying high because investors continue to believe that they should not "fight the Fed." This belief has gotten the investors through the past seven years or so and they continue to hang onto the hope that this approach will continue to hold true into the future.

This is where some investors are showing some concerns about whether or not the Fed can continue to support the stock market as it has during the current economic recovery. The big investor relief after the recent meeting of the Fed's Federal Open Market Committee meeting came when Fed officials supported the continuation of the path that it had been following in recent years. And, the stock market immediately hit new highs.

Still, there are clouds on the horizon. Some of the largest clouds can be related to the growing unrest over the political risk that is present in the world. This political risk applies to many nations and many situations right now, but they grew over the past weekend as the world came to reflect on the recent parliamentary election that took place in the UK.

But, the UK is not alone in facing this political risk as I have just written about.

One consequence of the increasing political risk in the world is the movement of funds, and gold, in and out of former "safe havens" and into holdings that people seem to feel is safer.

For example, Attracta Mooney writes about how "Public Sector Investors Turn to Gold After Global Shocks." It seems that:

"The gold reserves of the world's biggest public sector investors reached an 18-year high as they hoarded the precious metal after Donald Trump's election and the Brexit vote added to geopolitical uncertainty." "State investors increased their net gold holdings by 377 tons to an estimated 31,000 tons last year-the highest level since 1999, according to a study of 750 central banks, public pension plans and sovereign wealth funds with $33.5 trillion assets."

According to the study, "geopolitical risk was the biggest concern for pension plans, sovereign wealth funds and central banks over the next 12 months."

So, the elections of the past year have resulted in a movement of assets throughout the world.

I wrote about the out flow of funds from the United States that began after the November presidential election. The United States had attracted a huge amount of risk-averse funds from all over the world as investors had sought a safe haven for the monies. This took place during the Great Recession and subsequent recovery.

The presence of all these funds in the United States impacted interest rates. As I have written many times over the past seven years or so, the presence of these funds seemed to show up in the extraordinarily low yields on US Treasury Inflation Protected securities (OTC:TIPS). In fact, this was, as I argued, the primary reason what the yields on the 5- and 10-year TIPs stayed below zero for such a long time. And, fluctuations in these yields appeared to be tied to whether these "safe haven" funds were staying in American financial markets or leaving.

After Donald Trump was elected president, a sizeable amount of these "safe haven" funds began to leave the country. As I reported in the above-cited post, as these funds left the United States the yields on the TIPs began to rise.

The week before the presidential election, the yield on the 5-year TIPs was in a range between negative 40 basis points and negative 45 basis points. The yield on the 10-year TIPs was in a 5 basis point to 10 basis point range.

Immediately after the election, the yields rose as the risk averse monies left the country. The highs after the election came in early December as the shock of the election sunk in. The yield on the 5-year TIPs reached 5 basis points and the yield on the 10-year TIPs reached 60 basis points.

At the end of the past week the yield on the 5-year TIPs was in the negative four basis points to negative 9 basis points range. The 10-year yield was in the 35 basis point to 39 basis point range.

Bottom line: there is a lot of political uncertainty in the world today. As far as the US stock markets are concerned, the immediate future will depend upon investors faith in the Federal Reserve. But, this is changing. President Trump has three appointments to make to the Fed board and Janet Yellen's term as Fed Chair ends in 2018.

Mr. Trump does not want a Fed that will produce policies that conflict with his fiscal budget. How long the Fed can continue to support the stock markets is anyone's guess.

But, this is only one possibility among many at this time. Political risk will play a major role in markets over the next year or so. Is this what some hedge funds are looking at, especially if the cost of options is so low? Wouldn't put it past them.

