With U.S. stocks rivaling 1999’s valuations, and U.S. bonds arguably even more overvalued, is everything in a bubble?

"A 60:40 allocation to passive long-only equities and bonds has been a great proposition for the last 35 years," …"We are profoundly worried that this could be a risky allocation over the next 10."

Sanford C. Bernstein & Company Analysts (January 2017)

"Bull markets are born on pessimism, grow on skepticism, mature on optimism, and die on euphoria"

Sir John Templeton

Life and investing are long ballgames."

Julian Robertson

Introduction

It has been a banner year for most asset classes, with prices recently rising in tandem to an apparent crescendo on Friday, which ended with a sudden turn lower by large-cap growth stocks, which have been the unquestioned market leaders in 2017's advance.

Despite the pullback, 2017, thus far, has added another notch to the belt of the current equity bull market, which remains one of the longest bull markets in history and one of the most disliked bull markets in history.

Emerging market equities have led the way higher this year, as measured by the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM), which has gained 18.9% year-to-date.

The second place performer in the chart above is the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA), a barometer of international developed market stocks, which is up 14.9% YTD.

Both EEM and EFA are outpacing the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) for the first time in years, and this rotation out of U.S. stocks is an interesting development as the current bull market, which began in March of 2009, matures.

The SPDR Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD) has also marginally outgained SPY, gaining 10.0% YTD as the year started off strongly for gold bulls.

Gold, the traditional safe-haven and safe-guard against inflation, however, has been overtaken by the remarkable rise of crypto-currencies, which are a fusion of technology and Libertarian ideals.

And, somewhat surprisingly in a strong risk-on year for equities, longer duration bonds, as measured by the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT), have gained 5.5%.

Commodity equities, which were a star performer of 2016, have been the laggard this year. The SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) is only down -1.0% in 2017, but that underscores the beating that leading commodity stocks of 2016 have taken thus far in 2017.

In summary, 2017 has been another bull market year for equities thus far, and in the traditional sectors of the market, it is hard to find anything undervalued. In fact, valuations for the broad U.S. stock market are arguably higher than in 1999, and have far surpassed 2007's lofty levels.

In a world of overpriced assets, is there anything to buy today?

Or is everything in a bubble?

The short answer is that, no, not everything is in a bubble, but most of the traditional asset classes are far into bubble territory.

With that premise, let's delve into one of the most unique investment environments that any of us will probably see in our lifetimes.

U.S. Stock Valuations Are Through The Roof

The two most expensive U.S. stock markets in modern market history are today's stock market, which handily supersedes the lofty valuations of 2007, and the late 1999/early 2000 stock market.

There are several ways to show this graphically, and one of the best is Doug Short's Buffett inspired chart, which illustrates the market capitalization-to-GDP ratio.

Investors who argue that valuations are more reasonable today, often point to the Shiller Cyclically Adjusted P/E ((NYSEARCA:CAPE)) Ratio, which while still historically expensive, is materially below its 1999 peak level.

Looking at the above extended Shiller PE Ratio, it seems silly to try to defend it, when we are merely at 1929 extremes, but many investors do that today.

And, in their defense, the Shiller PE Ratio is much lower than its 1999 peak. However, if today's historically high profit margins are adjusted back to 1999's still elevated levels, the Shiller PE Ratio today is much closer to its 1999 peak.

The third piece of evidence that shows the market is overvalued is my personal favorite. Past readers of my work know that I like to use a table that I put together with data from GMO, that shows expected real returns over the next seven years alongside past expected real returns. Here is the latest iteration of this table as of April 30th, 2017.

Look at the data presented in the table above again, in case you glossed over it at this point. Specifically, U.S. Large-Cap Equities are projected to have a real return of -4.0%, annually, for the next seven years.

U.S. small-cap stocks are not projected to fare much better, returning -3.1% on a real return basis, annually, over the next seven years. Additionally, in this challenged period of returns for equities, bonds are not projected be a safe-haven.

Regardless of your personal opinion of GMO, or of their methodology for calculating expected future returns, an investor/speculator/trader has to respect the diligent effort and consistency behind their process.

In summary, if you do not believe GMO's asset class return expectations, at least you can respect how GMO got to them, and the process behind the calculations, and in this scenario, and investor might at least consider doing additional valuation analysis on the broader market before moving forward.

Conversely, if you believe GMO's asset class forecasts, and they align with your own valuation work, the evidence is pretty damning for positive real returns over the next seven years.

Is There A Bubble In House Prices?

So far, we have established that U.S. equities are currently trading somewhere between 1929's peak valuations and 1999's all-time high valuations, while the bond market is also projected to deliver negative real returns from today's price levels.

Thus, it appears that both stocks and bonds are in some type of speculative bubble. Having said this, it is hard to determine the timing of when valuations return to the vicinity of their historical mean valuations, and the current bull market has demonstrated that high valuations can go on for far longer than most think.

With stocks and bonds both overpriced, perhaps residential real estate offers a comparative store of value?

Unfortunately, that may not be the case, as U.S. housing prices, according to the Case-Shiller National Home Price Index, have eclipsed their 2007 highs.

Now there is certainly a credible case that today's high house prices are different than 2007's high house prices, yet the fact remains that national house prices are at all-time highs, right alongside record stock and bond prices.

Speculative Mania In Cryptocurrencies

An examination of speculative bubbles in 2017 would not be complete without an examination of cryptocurrencies.

The most popular, Bitcoin, has risen above $3000 as I write this article, roughly tripling this calendar year.

The Bitcoin Investment Trust (OTCQX:GBTC) had consistently traded a premium to its NAV, and GBTC has also more than tripled in 2017.

Bitcoin has roughly tripled in 2017, but the second largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum, has risen by more than 40 times its January 1 st, 2017 price.

Quite simply, Ethereum has been the speculative opportunity of 2017, and its price rise has been one of the great speculative opportunities I have witnessed in my 25 plus years of actively investing.

Collectively, the cryptocurrencies now have a market capitalization of approximately $115 billion, led by Bitcoin's market capitalization of approximately $50 billion.

For perspective, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has a market capitalization of $777 billion at this past Friday's close, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has a market capitalization of $468 billion at Friday's close, and all the gold ever mined in the world has a market capitalization of approximately $7.6 trillion with a "T".

When viewed from a bigger picture perspective, the market capitalization of cryptocurrencies is relatively small, even after significant appreciation over the past year.

Nonetheless, the magnitude of the price increases clearly indicates that cryptocurrencies are in the midst of a short-term euphoric rise, and these parabolic prices increases have historically been indicative of bubbles.

Anomalies & Negative Divergences

In a strong year for the broader markets, REITs have been noticeable laggards.

The Vanguard REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is only up 2.1% YTD, and two of the largest, most popular, and most widely owned REITS, Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG), and Realty Income (NYSE:O), which I was bearish on last year, have declined -10.6%, and -2.0% respectively YTD.

Why are REITs underperforming?

The simplest answers are that REITs were over-owned, the U.S. has too much retail space, and rising interest rates negatively impact the value of REITs.

Opportunities - What Is Cheap?

Over the last decade, the SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF, which was highlighted in the opening paragraph as an underperformer this year, has lost -46.2%, the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) has lost -35.8%, and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE) has only gained 17.8% while SPY has gained 101.1%.

Thus, it is my opinion, that there are some individually priced bargains within XME, GDX, and XLE.

Building on this narrative, the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has gained 13.3% the past decade, the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has gained 22.3%, the iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) has gained 26.4%, and the iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) has gained 33.2% over the past ten years.

The performance of all of these international and emerging market ETFs significantly trail the performance of the S&P 500, providing opportunity, in my opinion, for opportunistic, contrarian, value investors.

Takeaway - Record High Prices & Valuations Abound

Similar to 1999 or 2007, it is hard to find bargains in today's financial markets. Additionally, since bond yields are historically low, bonds may not offer the negative correlation to equities in a sustained stock market decline.

Thus, is everything in a bubble?

Clearly the answer is no, as there are sectors and individual stocks that have not participated in the current bull market.

However, most traditional asset classes, including U.S. stocks and sovereign bonds, including U.S. Treasury bonds, which are depicted in the ten-year chart of TLT below, are extraordinarily overpriced today as the low volatility environment has allowed complacency to build, and crowded trades have become more crowded.

Building on this narrative, low interest rates, which have been low for an extraordinarily long period of time, combined with abnormally low levels of volatility, have provided the perfect kindling for asset bubbles in stocks, bonds, and in alternative assets.

Wrapping up, investors need to strongly think about their cash allocations today. From my perspective, cash could be one of the better performing asset classes over the next decade as short-term interest rates rise from atypically low levels, and higher priced assets revert back to, or below, their long-term mean valuations.

