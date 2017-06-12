Silver Producers - Red Flags Waving

Although it is too early to say that a new, negative trend had just started, investors should closely monitor the incoming developments in the silver segment.

Silver production and costs of production went up; additionally, the miners invested less than before.

All large- and mid-cap silver producers have already published their 1Q 2017 results (the last one was Fortuna Silver (NYSE:FSM), which encountered a minor affair with the SEC), so it is the right moment to have a look at them (very soon I will be discussing 2Q 2017 results).

Introduction

Firstly, let me list the miners qualifying into my research: First Majestic (NYSE:AG), Hecla (NYSE:HL), Coeur (NYSE:CDE), Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK), Great Panther (NYSEMKT:GPL), Silvercorp (NYSE:SVM), Fortuna Silver and Pan American (NASDAQ:PAAS).

Secondly, a company qualifying into my study must meet the following criteria:

Silver production constituting a large portion of total production.

Annual revenue higher than $100 million.

Silver Standard (NASDAQ:SSRI) is out my list now because it is no longer a primary silver producer. Two other miners, Hochschild (OTCPK:HCHDF) and Fresnillo plc (OTCPK:FNLPF), do not publish 1Q financial results, so I have to wait for 2Q 2017 to get some financial figures from these big miners.

Finally, although Great Panther does not meet the second criterion (2016 revenue was around $62 million), I included it into my research.

Methodology

I have gathered all data presented in the financial statements of the above listed miners and created the joint statement of operations for the entire group of silver producers. The results are expressed in US dollars.

To calculate a few financial measures (for example, cost of production), I have applied the concept of the so-called "an ounce of silver equivalent" where the production sold to external customers is measured in ounces of silver (for example, gold ounces sold are recalculated into their silver equivalents).

Silver Sector - Joint Statement of Operations

The table below shows the Silver Sector joint statement of operations:

Source: Simple Digressions

Comment:

It seems that silver plays made some progress in 1Q 2017. All measures across the board were better than those reported in 1Q 2016:

Revenue went up by 22.9%.

Production costs were up 16.4% (they jumped less than revenue, which was good).

Administrative expenses declined by 5.5%.

Exploration expenses were up 105.8% (they are the only cost reported by a mining company that may go up, and there is nothing wrong with it - in the long term, higher exploration expenses should have a positive impact on a company's mineral resources).

Finance costs went down.

Finally, the sector reported a net income of $106.6M (versus a net loss of $26.2M in 1Q 2016).

However, the problem lies in the economics of mining. Let me discuss this issue.

The Economics of Mining

The table below shows unit revenue and unit costs of production reported in 1Q 2017 and 1Q 2016:

Source: Simple Digressions

As the table shows, the unit cost of production went up from $9.2 in 1Q 2016 to $10.1 per ounce of silver in 1Q 2017 (an increase of 10.3%). So a higher gross margin ($7.0 in 1Q 2017 vs. $5.6 per ounce of silver in 1Q 2016) was attributable to higher silver prices in 1Q 2017. I think it is a sad message for those investing in silver producers.

To put the figures into perspective, I have calculated direct costs of production reported in 2016 and 2015 by all silver producers under this review. Here are the results:

2015: $10.5 per ounce of silver

2016: $9.1 per ounce of silver

1Q 2017: $10.1 per ounce of silver

In 2016, silver producers made progress - they cut their unit cost of production by 13.3% (compared to 2016). However, in the first quarter of 2017, the unit cost of production jumped by 11.0% compared to 2016. It is a negative surprise for me. To remind my readers - due to some reasons, precious metal mining companies tend to care less about their costs during bull markets in gold/silver, so now the main question is:

"Are we ahead of another wave of higher costs in the precious metals industry?"

In my opinion, it is too early to answer this question (one quarter does not constitute a trend), but I promise to monitor this issue in my next surveys...

Last but not least, let me show the unit operating costs reported by each silver producer under this review.

Note: Operating cost is defined as: Production cost + depreciation and depletion + royalties + administrative expenses + exploration costs + other costs

Source: Simple Digressions

How to read this chart? I think that the producers disclosing operating costs above $16 per ounce of silver should be considered as risky ones. In other words - Coeur, Endeavour Silver, Great Panther and Hecla are producing silver at operating costs close to the current silver prices. It means a very narrow moat defined as a difference between silver prices and operating costs.

Other companies are relatively safe; they produce their silver at a low operating cost as, for example, Silvercorp.

Silvercorp - It is the lowest-cost producer in the sector. However, the problem is that Silvercorp operates only in China (for some investors, it is a risk factor), and most recently, the company released its 2017 production guidance, which was below the levels reported in 2016 (in my article on SVM, I discussed production issues in detail). Additionally, in my opinion, Silvercorp is a strange company. According to its last report, at the end of March 2017, the company had $96.7M in cash (and no debt). It is a lot of money, but Silvercorp has no idea what to do with it. For example, a few years ago, the company started a share buyback program, but in 2016, it did not purchase even a single share. Further, the reinstated dividend program is not overambitious - Silvercorp wants to pay out an annual dividend of $3.3M, which is really nothing. Finally, the company does not have any relevant project in its pipeline.

Summarizing - Although Silvercorp is a low-cost silver producer, the company does everything to be out of investors' favor. In my opinion, as long as the management does not change its conservative approach to the company's large cash reserves, Silvercorp's shares should be avoided.

Other Measures

Apart from higher operating cost, there were other negative surprises in 1Q 2017:

Source: Simple Digressions

Firstly, cash flow from operations (excluding working capital), measured on a-per-ounce-of-silver basis, decreased from $4.87 in 2016 to $4.25 per ounce of silver in 1Q 2017. I think an explanation is very simple; due to higher costs, in 1Q 2017, each ounce of silver sold generated less cash than in 2016.

On the other hand, in 1Q 2017, the silver producers reported higher free cash flow (defined as cash flow from operations, less acquisitions of property, equipment, etc., less business acquisitions) than in 2016 ($1.09 versus $1.03 per ounce of silver). Simply, in 1Q 2017, a drop in cash flow from operations was accompanied by a higher drop in capital spending, resulting in higher generation of free cash flow.

On a-per-ounce basis, it looked as follows:

2016: Capital spending of $26.1 per ounce of silver sold

1Q 2017: Capital spending of $23.9 per ounce of silver sold

For those interested, below I have plotted the chart depicting capital spending calculated on a-per-ounce-of-silver basis:

Source: Simple Digressions

Note:

Red arrows indicate companies that cut their capital spending in 1Q 2017 compared to 2016

Blue arrows indicate companies that increased their capital spending in 1Q 2017 compared to 2016

It can be easily spotted that there are more red arrows than blue ones - silver producers were generally cutting their spending last quarter.

Production Figures

In 1Q 2017, the reviewed silver miners produced 21.0 million ounces of silver in total. It means that production went down by 1.2 million ounces compared to 1Q 2016. It was another negative event reported in 1Q 2017. In my opinion, investors should closely monitor the level of production during incoming quarters.

Summary

After last year's significant progress, in 1Q 2017, the large- and medium-cap silver producers took a step back. Silver production went down and a unit direct cost of production jumped up by 10.3% (compared to 1Q 2016). Fortunately, due to higher silver prices in 1Q 2017, the miners were able to increase their gross margin by 26.4%. Additionally, silver producers seem to invest less than previously, which may have a negative impact on future results. So, in my opinion, 1Q 2017 was a negative surprise for those investing in silver plays.

