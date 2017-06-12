Questioning Alder's Upcoming Results For ALD403 In Frequent Episodic Migraine

Alder BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR), a biopharmaceutical company specializing mostly in therapeutics associated with migraines, is expected to release data for their ALD403 drug in patients with frequent episodic migraine (FEM). The study is known to the company and investors as, "PROMISE-1". Investors should begin to question the potential for these upcoming results. This article will go into detail the results for this indication and will not be addressing the company's potential for chronic migraine (CM), which is a $4 billion industry by itself.

After reviewing Alder's potential in FEM, I am left confused and question the drug's ability to treat this condition. My confusion begins with the trial design and patient enrollment. The PROMISE-1 study was first initiated in October 2015. In this press release, the company states that they expect to enroll about 600 subjects. Within the company's annual report, it mentions a population of 800 total subjects. Then, if you view the official trial on clinicaltrials.gov, they note enrollment at around 900 subjects. It's essentially a 50% increase in expected enrollment, with no explanation or reasoning from the company. I would view this as a red flag. Additionally, it appears that in November 2016, the company changed the enrollment from 600 to 800 (they then changed it again to 900 on a later date). On the same day, PROMISE-1 was labeled as, "active, not recruiting". Before, it was labeled as, "recruiting". With that, it is fair to assume that this is when the company completed enrollment. I question why the company states a data readout by the end of June for a trial that completed enrollment over 7 months prior, with a primary endpoint being evaluated after 12 weeks (3 months). Below is snapshot of the changes that were made on the site:

Similar confusion was seen when looking into the actual study's primary endpoint. If you read the press release above of the trial's initiation, the company states the primary endpoint as, "the change in migraine days between ALD403 and placebo as determined by the difference in responder rates over a 12-week period". However, go back to the trial on clinicaltrials.gov and you'll see that the primary endpoint is "change in frequency of migraine days", which is after 12 weeks. The responder rates are secondary endpoints now. The company also made the primary endpoint change recently in April, as is seen below:

There is a reason why I am picky about these subtle, but important differences. The reason being is that I don't feel comfortable in the trial if the endpoint is the change in frequency of migraine days, which certainly seems to be the case. Make note of the chart below taken from the company's annual report:

The chart above is the mean change in migraine days. This data was taken from previous trials. The primary endpoint from this particular trial was evaluated at 8 weeks, and it seems the company had produced statistically significant results (p=0.03). The data at 4 weeks seems to be highly significant (p<0.001), but the most important metric is data at 12 weeks, which is the primary endpoint in the upcoming PROMISE-1 trial. Data at 12 weeks shows that the drug failed to produce statistically significant results (p=0.06). The company then uses a "combined approach" to say the drug was significant in months 1-3 (p=0.0078), which I deem irrelevant. Remember that the chart above represents the current primary endpoint for the Phase 3 trial (at 12 weeks), which this chart shows the drug as failing.

Also within the company's annual report, they display the responder rates, which all seem to put the company in a good light. An excerpt from the annual report also lies below:

We believe measuring response rates, or the magnitude of the change in migraine days prevented across patients, provides an important measure of patient benefit to prescribing physicians and patients.

I question the above statement from the company, and think the real reason for this belief is because the responder rates put the company in the best looking light, as opposed to the mean change in migraine days. A competitor drug of ALD403, Botox, did not use the responder endpoints, but rather the mean change in migraine days. Data from these response rates can be seen below:

Even if the company did role with the responder rates endpoint, it is not significantly better than their competitors. Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) has their drug, Erenumab, which has already completed two Phase 3 trials (primary endpoint being the mean change in migraine days). Data from that trial, as part of the secondary analysis, showed "at least 50% reduction in migraine days". That is right in line with what was seen with ALD403. In the end, even if both these drugs make it to market, I don't like the company's chances to compete with a giant like Amgen. Perhaps there's a chance if ALD403 was miles better than Amgen's drug in these endpoints, but that doesn't appear to be the case at this very moment.

I don't like the company's chances in this upcoming trial, and there is of course a chance that I am incorrect. Investors also have a Phase 3 trial in chronic migraine to look forward to, but data for that trial isn't expected until mid-2018, and I'll do an analysis when appropriate. As far as the company's cash situation goes. As of March 31st, 2017, they had $289.6 million in cash. For the same quarter, they had expenses totaling over $100 million, which seems excessive. The large spending costs are due to the continued advancement of their drug in clinical trials. I would expect this amount to decrease after the PROMISE-1 results, which I don't expect to be reflected in next quarter's report. With that said, raising cash is still very much a possibility in 2017, especially after reading this excerpt from the company's annual report:

Furthermore, we may seek additional capital due to favorable market conditions or strategic considerations even if we believe we have sufficient funds for our current or future operating plans.

