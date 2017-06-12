Dissecting Nvidia's Huge Upside Potential

Introduction

Much has been said about Nvidia's (NASDAQ:NVDA) analyst upgrades and more specifically the resulting price action. In this article, I'll be ignoring the price action and focusing merely on the fundamentals. Specifically, I'll be trying to determine what assumptions one must make to assign a $300 price target. Citi Research analyst Atif Malik's reasons for upgrading Nvidia were as follows:

"Looking forward, we believe stock is not pricing in a) continued growth in data center sales where C17 sales are still ~7% of the projected $30B CY20 opportunity, b) auto inflection in C18 driven by NVDA's open source automated vehicle (AV) stack and increased traction with car OEMs this year; and c) multiple expansion to 'software like' IaaS [infrastructure as a service] + basic PaaS [platform as a service] comps on AI democratization with GPU [graphics processing unit] cloud offering."

The difference in estimates

Those who've read my most recent article on Nvidia know that I agree with most of what he's saying. The biggest difference seems to be how much (future) market share I assign Nvidia. Back then, I spent a considerable amount of time explaining my assumptions regarding Nvidia's future market share and revenue growth. This was because I felt that my assumptions could be interpreted as overly aggressive or optimistic.

Points A and C in the above quotation are obviously aimed at Nvidia's data center segment. For data center, I have a CAGR of 62.5%, which is a far cry from the recent yoy near tripling. My estimates implied that Nvidia does not have a competitive edge and thus will grow at the industry's pace which is roughly 63% per year. This means that my estimates imply a 23% market share for the company at its peak. For the record, I do think that Nvidia has a competitive edge in terms of a lead in technology.

Malik's other point, B, basically relates to the automotive segment. I must admit that I was very cautious here. My CAGR was 20% for the next two years and 30% starting 2020 as the self-driving car industry really starts to pick up. Another source estimates a CAGR of 134% until 2020.

Analyst growth rate

So now that we know the differences in inputs used, I can figure out what growth rate he must have applied to reach a $300 valuation.

First, I'll normalize my own gaming segment growth rate. I was forecasting a 15% growth in 2018 and 2019 which subsequently slowed down to 10% per year until 2026.

Note: Some might wonder why I would have to "normalize" my own gaming growth rate. The reason for this is that my previous analysis centered around calculating Nvidia's value without the company's gaming segment. In other words, the aim was not to provide a fair assessment of the company's worth, but rather a fair assessment of the company's worth sans the gaming component.

A more realistic growth rate would be a CAGR of 20% until 2020 which tapers off to 15% in 2021, 2022 and 2023 and reaches 10% per year until the terminal year 2026. I find these estimates realistic, because the gaming industry itself is growing, especially e-sports, which is relatively young.

This illuminates that the analyst is assuming triple digit growth in the data center and automotive segment until 2020. After 2020 data center will grow at a clip of 63% per year and automotive at 30% until 2026. I have front loaded the growth rate to account for Nvidia's technological lead and the fact that it will likely diminish sometime in the future. If we apply these estimates, we get an intrinsic value per share of $300.



Conclusion

Obviously, no one knows what the eventual growth rate will be. However, by trying to provide some context around these price targets, I hope that investors can make a more informed decision. The only thing that one needs to do know is figure out whether you consider that realistic. This is an assessment that is based upon the evaluation of competition and product quality. I am personally sticking with my price target of around $150 for now. Not because I think that Nvidia will never be worth more than that, but because I believe that to be a very conservative and solid estimates. I find the assumptions required for much higher value risky until I see the company deliver more.

