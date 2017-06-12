Monarch Cement Co. Plays In North America, And Cementos Pacasmayo Takes On Peru

Investment Thesis

Monarch Cement (OTCPK:MCEM) is a good addition to an investment portfolio to gain exposure to the infrastructure development being proposed by the Trump administration. The Trump administration is planning an infrastructure boom in the United States and is also planning to build a wall with Mexico. Cementos Pacasmayo (NYSE:CPAC) is not a good buy at this time because of its expensive valuation and competitive environment.

Introduction

Monarch Cement is a manufacturer of cement, concrete and building materials based in the US. Monarch Cement is a regional cement operation that serves customers in the Midwest and the Southern US from two plants in Iowa and Kansas. Monarch Cement was incorporated in 1913 and has increased its cement output 10 times since its original rate 100 years ago to a current output of around 1.3 million tons per annum. Cementos Pacasmayo is based in Peru and has been manufacturing cement since 1955. The company is traded on the New York Stock Exchange and basically serves the markets in Peru and surrounding countries in Latin America. Since Monarch Cement and Cementos Pacasmayo are smaller regional manufacturers of cement, it will be interesting to review their operations and financials to compare and contrast the cement industry in North America and Latin America.

Cementos Capacity Utilization

2015 2014 2013 Utilization Rate Utilization Rate Utilization Rate Cement: Pacasmayo facility 65% 70% 72% Piura facility 10% -- -- Rioja facility 65% 67% 54% Total 47% 70% 70% Clinker: Pacasmayo facility 64% 67% 79% Rioja facility 83% 81% 70% Total 67% 69% 77% Quicklime: Pacasmayo facility 40% 42% 27%

Cementos provided the capacity utilization for its three facilities - Pacasmayo, Piura and Rioja - in its annual report. Total cement capacity utilization from 2013 to 2015 only dropped by 5% (excluding the new Piura facility) primarily due to reduced production in its biggest production facility in Pacasmayo. The opening of its new Piura facility is a good sign for cement production, because this means the company is foreseeing increased cement deliveries in the future. Total clinker capacity utilization dropped sharply from 2013 to 2015 due to reduced production at the Pacasmayo facility. Quicklime capacity utilization increased from 2013 to 2015 though it was still low in 2015, at only 40%. Soft demand for cement is driving Cementos to reduce capacity utilization at its older facility in Pacasmayo and switch to a modern and more cost-effective Piura facility. Clinker demand is also soft, and this is shown by the drop in total capacity utilization. Cementos' capacity utilization for cement, clinker and quicklime was less than 90% in 2015, which shows that it is facing softer demand. This is also reflected in its financials, which are discussed later in this article.

Financial Analysis

Monarch Cement Co. Cementos Pacasmayo PROFITABILITY INDICATOR RATIOS 2015 2014 2013 2015 2014 2013 Gross Profit Margin 22.12% 21.07% 16.54% 43.46% 41.67% 42.18% Operating Profit Margin 11.24% 9.73% 4.72% 25.91% 24.22% 23.63% Pretax Profit Margin 18.06% 10.82% 8.66% 24.21% 21.40% 18.95% Profit Margin Analysis (Net Profit Margin) 12.08% 7.69% 3.94% 17.55% 15.53% 12.58% Effective Tax Rate 33.10% 28.89% 27.27% 28.86% 28.95% 34.89% Return on Assets 9.88% 6.38% 2.81% 6.49% 6.07% 5.67% Return on Equity 14.84% 9.79% 4.61% 10.98% 9.84% 8.29%

The gross profit margin for Monarch Cement increased from 2013 to 2015 because of the increase in sales during the period, which increased faster than the cost of sales. This was due to improvement in the US economy following the global recession and also because of price increases. The gross profit margin for Cementos Pacasmayo remained flat from 2013 to 2015 because its sales rebounded quicker than Monarch's, so its sales were already back to normal before 2013 while Monarch Cement's sales were still recovering. Also, Monarch's gross margin is about half of Cementos' because of the cost of capturing carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases from its operations. The operating margin of Monarch Cement also improved from 2013 to 2015 because of increased sales and only a slight increase in selling and administrative expenses due to increased staffing. The pretax profit improved significantly for Monarch Cement from 2013 to 2015 primarily because of an $8.3 million gain in the sale of equity investments. Cementos' pretax profit margin also increased from 2013 to 2015 because of reduced finance costs and gains due to exchange rates from the Peruvian currency to the US dollar. The net profit margin of Monarch Cement increased from 2013 to 2014 because gains from sales of equity were added to the net profit and not because the profit improved significantly. Cementos' net profit margin showed some improvement from 2013 to 2015 mostly because of improvements in the global economy during this period. The tax rate for Monarch Cement was higher in 2015 than in 2013 and 2014 because of the additional taxes due to sales of equity positions. Cementos says its tax rate decreased from 2013 to 2015 due to the Peruvian government approving a 2% reduced progressive tax rate for 2015 and beyond. Return on assets and equity for Monarch Cement are inflated because of the addition of non-operating gains from the sale of equity; the actual return on assets and equity did not change from 2014 to 2015. Return on assets for Cementos remained about the same at slightly above 5% from 2013 to 2015, which is a good number and shows that Cementos is utilizing its assets effectively. The return on equity for Cementos increased slightly from 2013 to 2015, primarily because of increased profitability, as discussed earlier. Management at Cementos was more effective from 2013 to 2015.

Monarch Cement Co. Cementos Pacasmayo DEBT RATIOS 2015 2014 2013 2015 2014 2013 Debt Ratio 31.66% 35.29% 34.48% 43.09% 38.51% 38.01% Debt-Equity Ratio 46.33% 54.53% 52.63% 75.71% 62.62% 61.32% Capitalization Ratio 3.37% 4.79% 9.52% 34.25% 30.73% 29.91% Interest Coverage Ratio 117.13 55.10 36.79 40.88 12.15 9.62 Cash Flow to Debt Ratio 3.19 1.80 0.91 0.25 0.31 0.31 Financial Leverage Ratio 1.50 1.53 1.64 1.69 1.62 1.46

Monarch Cement's debt ratio improved from 2013 to 2015 because it was able to deploy some additional cash generated from its increasingly profitable business and growing sales to pay down debt. Cementos' debt ratio actually declined from 2013 to 2015 because of increasing amortization of senior notes that were issued in 2013. Monarch Cement's debt-equity ratio improved from 2013 to 2015 because of an increase in equity due to more retained earnings on its books and less debt due to increased repayment. Cementos' debt-equity ratio declined from 2013 to 2015 because of increasing amortization of senior notes issued in 2013. Monarch Cement's long-term debt capitalization ratio improved from 2013 to 2015 because of increased repayment of long-term debt. Monarch's debt position, as shown by the capitalization ratio, is much better than Cementos'. Cementos' long-term debt capitalization ratio declined from 2013 to 2015 because of increased amortization of senior notes. Therefore its debt position is increasingly worsening, and it requires more debt to fund its operations, rather than using cheap shareholder equity. Monarch Cement's interest coverage improved from 2013 to 2015 because of increased profitability and reduced interest expenses. The interest coverage ratio also shows that Monarch Cement's debt position is better than Cementos'. Cementos' interest coverage also improved because of increased profitability. Monarch Cement's cash flow to debt ratio improved from 2013 to 2015 because of improved operating cash flow. However, adjusting the operating cash by removing gains from sale of equity would reduce the cash flow to debt ratio for Monarch Cement to 1.8 for 2015. Cementos' cash flow to debt ratio declined from 2013 to 2015 because of an increase in debt due to its issuance of senior notes in 2013. Monarch Cement's cash flow to debt ratio also shows that it has a better debt position than Cementos. Monarch Cement's financial leverage reduced from 2013 to 2015 because it increased its retained earnings due to improved profitability, which increased its shareholders' equity in a positive way. Cementos' financial leverage ratio decreased from 2013 to 2015 due to its worsening debt position.

Monarch Cement Co. Cementos Pacasmayo INVESTMENT RETURN 2015 2014 2013 2015 2014 2013 Price/Book Value Ratio 1.24 0.92 0.85 1.90 1.71 2.40 Price/Cash Flow Ratio 8.40 4.98 7.82 14.45 12.51 18.10 Price/Earnings Ratio 8.65 9.46 19.43 17.06 17.70 29.71 Price/Sales Ratio 1.05 0.73 0.77 2.99 2.75 3.74 Dividend Yield 2.45% 3.41% 4.11% 4.40% 4.74% 3.50%

Monarch Cement's price/book value increased from 2013 to 2015 because its stock appreciated as its profitability improved. The stock price is now expensive, with the price/book value above 1.0. Cementos' price/book value decreased from 2013 to 2015 because its stock price dropped. Perhaps this was a market reaction to its worsening debt position and also increased coverage by analysts in the United States. Cementos' price/book value also was above 1.0, so it is an expensive stock. Monarch's price/cash flow ratio increased from 2013 to 2015 because of its increasing stock price. Cementos' price/cash flow slightly decreased from 2013 to 2015 because its stock price was reduced as well, and the stock's value was in the double digits, so it is expensive. Monarch's cement price/earnings ratio decreased because its profitability improved from 2013 to 2015, though an adjusted price/earnings ratio is 17 (this is by removing the non-operating gains from the sale of equity positions). In short, Monarch Cement is expensive. Cementos' price/earnings ratio decreased from 2013 to 2015, but it remains in the double digits, so it is expensive. Cementos' decline in price/earnings ratio was because of a drop in its stock price. Monarch Cement's price/sales ratio increased from 2013 to 2015 because though its sales increased during this period, its stock price reacted faster. This means that the market already priced any further sales gains into the stock price going forward. Cementos' price/sales declined because its stock price declined from 2013 to 2015, and also the sales declined every year from 2013 to 2015 due to intense competition in Cementos' local market in Southern Peru. Furthermore, Cementos' price/sales value in 2015 shows that it is an expensive stock and priced at 3X the price of Monarch Cement. Monarch Cement's dividend yield declined from 2013 to 2015 because it maintained the same dividend amount while its stock price appreciated during this period. Cementos' dividend yield increased from 2013 to 2015, primarily because its stock price depreciated during this period.

Financial Strategy Matrix

In 2014 Monarch's financial strategy showed that it needed to use surplus cash to boost its profitability, and it subsequently had significant capital expenditures in 2014 to boost profitability. In 2015 Monarch had a cash deficit, and it needed to reduce sales growth to a sustainable level. In 2016 Monarch had surplus cash and needed to distribute some of the cash to investors and invest in the business for faster growth. In 2013 and 2014 Cementos had a cash deficit and needed to raise additional funds and cut dividends. In 2015 Cementos' financial strategy declined and it needed to restructure its business quickly.

Future Outlook

Monarch Cement is likely to grow in the next few years because it is a regional player. Monarch operates in the Midwest and the Southern United States, so it will benefit as the economy of the United States continues to recover from the Great Recession. Monarch will also benefit from infrastructure spending that is being proposed by the Donald Trump administration. If Donald Trump builds a wall with Mexico, Monarch Cement will expect to see its sales increase by 1 to 3% from 2018 to 2020. It appears some of that growth is already priced into the stock price of Monarch, which is likely to continue to appreciate. Even though Monarch is not a value stock, it is very likely to see its sales and profits continue to improve until 2020. Cementos is facing extraordinary competition in Southern Peru and is unable to grow its sales beyond its Northern Peru base, so it is likely to have its sales decline or remain flat in the next five years while it completes some of its plant improvements. Cementos needs diversification away from its primary sale of bagged cement for residential customers, and should create a business where it sells distribution cement to large construction projects around Peru and in neighboring countries such as Colombia and Venezuela.

In summary, both companies are currently expensive. While Monarch Cement will benefit from increased infrastructural spending in the United States by the Trump administration, Cementos is facing a very competitive environment outside its base of Northern Peru. Cementos will need to modernize its plants and create new revenue streams to better compete in Southern Peru, Colombia, and Venezuela.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.