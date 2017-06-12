Cisco: New Life For This Old Tech?

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) was founded in 1984 by a husband and wife team from Stanford University, Leonard Bosack and Sandra Lerner. Bosack managed the computer science department's laboratory, and Lerner oversaw computers at the graduate school of business.

Cisco's early years saw rapid growth

Cisco was a classic "boom and bust" story, becoming the company with the world's highest market value at the apex of the Dot-Com bubble in March, 2000, at $555 billion. But, by 2001 the market value shrank to $151 billion, and by 2011, it was at $76.5 billion. As of June 9, 2017, CSCO's 5.005 billion shares were worth $157 billion at $31.37 per share.

I initiated a position in Cisco in February, 2016, at $24.50. My current cost basis is $25.57. In a September, 2016 article, I included CSCO as one of the six "best deals" in my stock universe, but this is my first full article about Cisco. CSCO comprises 2.22% of my retirement portfolio and it contributes 2.25% of the portfolio income.

Cisco has had its ups and downs since the Dot-Com bubble days. The market tends to be either hot or cold about Cisco, but I have a favorable view of the company and I am looking for opportunities to add more shares. In this article, I explain why I'm long CSCO.

The name "cisco" is from San Francisco, and is sometimes rendered in all lower case, as if lifted from the city's name. The design is intended to depict the twin towers of the Golden Gate Bridge, which is a bit more obvious in an earlier logo:

Here are some milestone dates (from FundingUniverse.com, cnet.com and from Cisco's website):

1986--First product shipped: A router for the TCP/IP protocol suite.

1988--Venture capitalist Donald Valentine gains control of company; John Morgridge is named president and CEO.

1990--Company goes public; Lerner is fired and Bosack quits.

1993--First acquisition: Crescendo Communications.

1994--Revenues exceed $1 billion for the first time.

1995--John Chambers named CEO.

1996--Acquires StrataCom, maker of switching equipment, for $4.67 billion.

1998--Market capitalization passes the $100 billion mark.

1999--Acquires 17 businesses.

2000--Market capitalization reaches $555 billion at the height of the "Dot-Com" bubble in March, 2000, surpassing Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) as the world's highest market value.

2001--Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR), a 1996 start-up, made significant inroads into Cisco's dominant position in the router business.

2006--Flagship switcher product Catalyst 6500 hits $20 billion in revenue.

2015--John Chambers steps down as CEO and remains chairman as Chuck Robbins, a 17-year veteran of Cisco, becomes CEO.

Chuck Robbins

Chuck Robbins, 51, has been Chief Executive Officer of Cisco since July, 2015. He has been with Cisco for 19 years, serving in several senior vice president roles: Worldwide Field Operations; The Americas; U.S. Enterprise, Commercial and Canada; U.S. Commercial Sales; and as Segment Vice President, U.S. and Canada channel organization. Prior to joining Cisco, Chuck held management positions at Bay Networks and Ascend Communications.

"I am pleased with the progress we are making on the multi-year transformation of our business. The Network is becoming even more critical to business success as our customers add billions of new connections to their enterprises. We are laser focused on delivering unparalleled value through highly secure, software-defined, automated and intelligent infrastructure." (From 2017 Q3 Earnings Release)

From Cisco's founding in 1984, in sixteen years it grew to become (briefly) the world's largest company by market value in 2000. The story changed dramatically after the Dot-Com bubble burst in March 2000. Juniper Networks made significant inroads into Cisco's dominant position in the router business.

Cisco's earnings per share didn't collapse in the wake of the Dot-Com bubble's burst, but its P/E ratio did. The (split-adjusted) all-time high price of $80.06 occurred on March 27, 2000. EPS for the fiscal year ending July, 1999 were $.38, for a P/E ratio of 210. Using the $.53 EPS for FY 2000, the P/E ratio was 151. One year later, on March 27, 2001, the low price was $14.82, for a P/E ratio (based on FY 2000 earnings) of 28. Market "re-rated" Cisco, indicating the market's belief that Cisco's rapid revenue growth was over.

Here are four snapshots of Cisco's performance since 2005, from Simply Safe Dividends. The general trend is up, reflecting some cyclicality in earnings. The growth of free cash flow has been more consistent. The per share numbers have had a non-dramatic but steady tailwind due to share buybacks, reflected in the decreasing number of shares outstanding. The operating margin has been flat to down, with a two-year uptrend since FY 2014.

Diluted Earnings Per Share:

Free Cash Flow Per Share:

Diluted Shares Outstanding:

Operating Margin:

Cisco became an "old tech" dividend payer

Cisco began paying a dividend in 2011. While CSCO continues to grow through acquisitions, it has been able to accumulate a large cash position even as it returns cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. Cisco's 2017 Q3 earnings release indicated that cash and cash equivalents were $68.0 billion at the end of the third quarter compared with $65.8 billion at the end of fiscal 2016. The total cash and cash equivalents and investments available in the United States at the end of Q3 were $2.9 billion.

The dividend story recorded by David Fish indicates a 5-year dividend growth rate of 40.6%, a 3-year rate of 15.1% and a 1-year growth rate of 20.7%, based on these amounts paid during the calendar years 2011-2016:

2011 $.18

2012 $.36

2013 $.65

2014 $.74

2015 $.82

2016 $.99

Now, the annual dividend is $1.16 (based on the current quarterly dividend of $.29).

The F.A.S.T. Graph below provides a breathtaking glimpse of Cisco's stock price leading up to the peak price of $80.06 in March, 2000. The graph shows the trend of adjusted (operating) earnings, which is respectable but not dramatic. Since the Great Recession, Cisco's stock price (the black line) has been in the area shaded dark green, indicating that the stock has been somewhat undervalued. Notice that the area shaded light green (dividends) has grown in proportion to the area shaded dark green (earnings).

Have dividend investors bought all the shares formerly held by growth investors?

I've been aware of Cisco since its days of rapid growth. It was regularly featured among the stocks with high-volume trading on PBS' Nightly Business Report as it grew from newly public start-up in 1990 to become a Dot-Com "poster child" a decade later.

I began to pay more serious attention to Cisco after the company began to pay a dividend in 2011. I opened a position in Cisco in February 2016 at $24.50, at a 4.24% yield, just after the dividend was increased from $.84 to $1.04.

What had been a darling (one could argue the darling) tech company among growth stock investors, has become widely held among my fellow dividend investors.

Cisco's 2017 Q3 earnings release indicates total liabilities of $60.568 billion and total shareholder equity of $65.382 billion. The Q3 report showed 5.005 billion shares outstanding (basic) or 5.045 billion (fully diluted). Using the basic number, book value is $13.06.

The company research report (below) by Better Investing uses book value to determine the percentage of debt to capitalization. My spreadsheet shows total debt as 33.1% of capitalization, based on book value. If you compute equity as current market value, the total debt is 17.1% of capitalization.

I find the company research report helpful because it shows at a glance the trend for payout ratio--44% to 48% in the past three years. Since 2013, the high yield has ranged from 3.6% to 4.2%. The current yield is 3.7%. The average price/earnings ratio for the past five years has been a relatively low 13.3, while the current P/E is 15.8.

How will Cisco fare in the battle for service revenue?

Cisco provides a highly interactive website for investors, with a great deal of information about the company. The 2016 Annual Report includes a letter to shareholders from CEO Chuck Robbins, that spells out the company's strategic plan. He said:

"Since becoming CEO in July 2015, I have been focused on several areas: accelerating innovation, simplifying our product portfolio for customers, and shifting our business model to focus on software and subscriptions."

Robbins delineated "five pillars" for the innovation strategy: build, buy, partner, invest, and co-develop.

1. An example of building, or growing organically through product development, includes Cisco Tetration Analytics-an open software platform that provides data center visibility.

2. Robbins cited the buying of 12 companies in FY 2016 that will enhance Cisco's capabilities in the growth areas of security, collaboration, services, and the Internet of Things (IOT) as well as in cloud, software, and silicon.

3. Robbins explained the partnering strategy:

"It's also very clear to us that no one company can deliver the full breadth of technology solutions that customers need at the pace the market requires. We believe that building strategic partnerships will be as important in driving customer value and future growth as mergers and acquisitions have been over the past decade."

4. Just as partnering recognizes the importance of looking outside the company for innovation, Robbins said this about investing:

"We have also been investing in startups across the globe as we watch certain areas of technology evolve. Investing in innovation communities is core to how we participate in driving growth in the countries in which we operate. We are engaged with seven heads of state on country digitization initiatives focused on using technology to grow the economy, create new jobs, achieve education and healthcare objectives, and foster a sustainable innovation ecosystem across public and private sectors."

5. Robbins said the fifth "pillar" is co-developing products and services with clients:

"Lastly, we are co-developing solutions with and for our webscale and service provider customers. This approach has contributed to double-digit year-over-year revenue growth in our business with the largest web-scale service providers in fiscal 2016."

In FY 2016, Cisco reported revenue of $49.2 billion, with Product revenue of $37.2 billion and Services revenue of $12.0 billion, "not including the set-top box business, which we divested during the fiscal year, revenue grew 3% year over year. Deferred revenue was $16.5 billion, up 8% year over year."

Robbins said, "The recurring portion of product deferred revenue related to software and subscription businesses grew 33% year over year, reflecting our efforts to drive more recurring revenue streams."

He said, "Net income was $10.7 billion, up 20% from fiscal 2015, while earnings per share on a fully diluted basis reached a record $2.11, up 21% from fiscal 2015."

This was the strategy expressed in the 2016 Annual Report (after the end of FY 2016 in July, 2016).

In their most recent quarter (Q3 2017), Cisco's earnings release indicated that cash and cash equivalents were $68.0 billion at the end of the third quarter compared with $65.8 billion at the end of fiscal 2016. The total cash and cash equivalents and investments available in the United States at the end of Q3 were $2.9 billion.

The following Q3 2017 Slides provide a view of Cisco's current revenue story, which indicates that revenue from Services (26%) is approaching revenue from Switching (29%). Next Generation Routing provides 17% of revenue.

NGN Routing is "next generation routing," a packet-based network that can be used for both telephony and data and that supports mobility. SP Video service providers, broadcasters, and media companies deliver new consumer experiences through innovations in cloud and virtualization.

EMEA is Europe, Middle East and Africa.

APJC is Asia Pacific, Japan and China.

A webcast of the 2017 Q3 earnings call is available at Cisco's website. A transcript of the call is available at Seeking Alpha.

A recurring theme among "old tech" companies is the movement from hardware to software and from the one-time sale of a product to a subscription model that provides recurring revenue. International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) refers to this as a series of "strategic imperatives," for example.

It remains to be seen how successful Cisco will be in re-inventing itself in this very competitive technology landscape, but Chuck Robbins clearly spells out the company's strategy in his letter to shareholders (above).

A May 22, 2017 article by PendragonY analyzes Cisco's recurring revenue and says this is the metric to watch for growth. It can give us a way of monitoring Cisco's success as it transitions to a subscription model for providing services to clients.

A May 29, 2017 article by Ray Merola offers a more negative view of the stock, though he is still a shareholder. He notes that the Services segment is growing but the legacy internet switches/router business continues to be a drag. Ray says net sales continue to tread water and recent revenue growth has slowed in the Security segment. He sees earnings and free cash flow growth decelerating. (IBM investors will be familiar with these themes!)

A June 7, 2017 article by Robert Riesen sees value in the midst of short-term concerns. He expects Q4 revenue to be down 4%-6% year-over-year. But, he views Cisco as an excellent buy based on their commitment to return capital to shareholders, supported by growing free cash flow and by their capacity to continue making small (or large) acquisitions.

I'm long Cisco and here's my strategy.

John Chambers was CEO for 20 years, and this was one of the wildest rides in corporate history. I like the direction that has been charted by the relatively new CEO, Chuck Robbins. I particularly like the five "pillars" for innovation he described in the his letter to shareholders in the 2016 Annual Report. This gives us some specific areas to monitor in the coming years.

My strategy is simply to monitor the success of Robbins' strategy, and to maintain Cisco as the fourth largest technology holding in the portfolio--behind Microsoft, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), and Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP). Over time, I would like to add more shares of Cisco and Texas Instruments (NYSE:TXN).

I've set an alert with Custom Stock Alerts to be notified if CSCO reaches a yield of 3.80%, or $30.53 at the current dividend.

The Technology sector comprises 16.24% of the portfolio and it provides 11.36% of the portfolio income.

Company Price Yield S&P Yrs %Port %Inc Microsoft 70.32 2.22% AAA 15 3.65% 2.22% Apple 148.98 1.69% AA+ 5 3.51% 1.69% Automatic Data Processing 100.11 2.28% AA 42 2.95% 2.28% Cisco Systems 31.37 3.70% AA- 7 2.22% 3.70% Texas Instruments 80.90 2.47% A+ 13 1.91% 2.47% International Business Machines 154.10 3.89% A+ 21 2.00% 3.89% Sector Total 16.24% 11.36%

Price is the closing price on June 9, 2017. Yield is the dividend yield as of that date. S&P is the corporate credit rating assigned to each company by Standard & Poor's. Yrs is the number of consecutive years of dividend increases, as maintained by David Fish. %Port is the percentage of the portfolio represented by each company. %Inc is the percentage of the portfolio income provided by each company.

I'm always eager to learn from the Seeking Alpha community. Your responses enrich our conversation. If you're long Cisco, I'm particularly interested in how long you've held the stock. Specifically, did you buy CSCO when it was a pre-2000 "go go" momentum stock, or were you (like me) drawn to CSCO as a dividend holding?

I'm also interested in your opinion about how successful Cisco will be in its attempt to reconfigure the business.

