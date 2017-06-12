AMD's Next Few Years Will Be Extraordinary

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) reacted negatively to its most recent earnings release at the start of May due to disappointing revenue growth. Since then the stock has started to pick up some steam again, as I think it should. I see AMD as a company that's about to witness a significant amount of growth in the near future, which then will continue for quite some time. Investors that have been following this stock for a while know that the company is about to see a much better time than it has in the past.

Although the trend of its financial results might indicate something else, the future looks quite bright for AMD.

Large gaming market

The gaming market nowadays is enormous with plenty of growth expected going forward. One of the growth drivers these past few years has been the increasing popular eSports. Nvidia's (NASDAQ:NVDA) management said this about the success that eSports is currently having during its most recent earnings call:

"With apologies to the start of the baseball season, e-sports is now as popular among U.S. male millennials as America's favorite pastime. More people watch gaming than HBO, Netflix, ESPN, and Hulu combined."

And eSports seems to be just getting started. Game developers and publishers are seeing this growing trend as well and are investing heavily in this new market segment, since it can be a great marketing tool to gain players for your games. This is exactly what Activision (NASDAQ:ATVI) did with Overwatch, a game that was developed for eSports. A year after its release it had 30 mln players.

With eSports gaining popularity a lot of developers will invest more time and money into making AAA games that are right for eSports. This usually means superb graphics as well. So far Nvidia has been profiting from this trend with its GeForce. Lately it saw revenues grow around 50% yoy. Now, its AMD's turn to profit from this in a similar way and give a huge boost to its revenue.

AMD will have Vega and gain a lot of market share

AMD will release its new Vega GPU this quarter, which many believe will be (more than) strong enough to compete with Nvidia's GeForce GPU. An overview of how the two products stack up to each other can be seen below, which indicates a superior product for AMD's Vega:

To get a more broad view of the comparison between the two products visit this site. There you can see that Vega scores pretty well against GeForce, but is not necessarily superior in every aspect. That is why I believe that Vega will definitely manage to get a significant market share, but it will not hurt Nvidia too much depending on Vega's price, since Nvidia still manufactures a very popular and good product.

Artificial Intelligence

But of course Vega is more than just a GPU meant for gamers. According to Radeon boss Raja Koduri, Vega is expected to "disrupt gaming, professional graphics, and artificial intelligence."

The biggest opportunity for the company with its new Vega GPU is Artificial Intelligence. This market is relatively young and carries huge potential going forward. We already know that Nvidia is making tremendous progress on this front with its management being very focal on the opportunities this will bring such as autonomous cars, which are expected to take over public roads in the nexr few decades:

"We continue to view AI as the only solution for autonomous driving. The nearly infinite range of road conditions, traffic patterns, and unexpected events are impossible to anticipate with hand-coded software or computer vision alone."

This is just one example of the many ways that AI will be used in the future. AI will become an increasingly important part of software and those that manufacture the best hardware to do this will see amazing results. AMD and Nvidia's products are quite close to each other in terms of performance as mentioned earlier. While some might think that there will be just one clear winner between Nvidia and AMD, I think both companies will be very successful. The demand will be much higher than people might think and it is highly likely that neither company can keep up with the demand. The growth expected in this market is tremendous. According to Statista, the AI market will grow from $643 mln in 2016, to $36.8 bln in 2025:

Therefore I believe that the next few years will be very interesting and profitable for both AMD and Nvidia since the growth potential for the market and therefore the GPU's is extraordinary.

Announcements of release dates

It has been an exciting few days for the Vega GPU brand. For starters, the AMD Vega card will feature in the new iMac Pro, which will launch in December. It is the first announcement of a product that will feature Vega. Furthermore, the gaming version of the Vega graphics cards were announced to be set for launch at the end of July. The version for non-gamers will launch on the 27th of June. So AMD really is on the brink of a great time. The annual E3 event that takes place this month also will draw more attention to these new Vega GPUs.

Shares outstanding

One thing that could slowly increase the risk that this stock presents to investors is the number of shares outstanding.

Since 2017 the number of shares outstanding have increased by a total of 314 mln, or 56%. Of course this elevates valuation levels of the stock since the same amount of net income has to be divided by more shares to get the P/E ratio. That being said, the company is now at a turning point where it is expected to grow its income significantly with the first results of Vega sales expected this year as mentioned earlier.

Concluding remarks

AMD's stock is trading high valuation levels as the company still has a negative ttm EPS, while having a forward P/E ratio of 41. But we should also remember that the first profitable year since 2011 is expected, which could indicate a real turnaround for the company. I believe that Vega will make all the difference for AMD. Just looking how investors have reacted to Nvidia's success with its GPU successes makes a good case for a long position in AMD. Because since Nvidia's growth has picked up, its shares have skyrocketed and are currently trading at P/S of almost 12, while AMD's shares are trading at a P/S of just 2.5 due to lack of any positive net income (for now). As Vega increases sales and margins, AMD's net income will explode just as we have seen with Nvidia. I expect that this will significantly increase the P/S ratio as the turnaround becomes reality and investor optimism grows. Therefore I believe that there is still significant upside for speculative investors who are looking for a growth story.