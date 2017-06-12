Who Put The FIB In Fibonacci?

I've wrestled over this article for several years. I pride myself on writing about topics others simply bypass. I look to create dialogue and hopefully discussion. So, at some point this article was bound to surface.

My trepidation was founded in the reality that Fibonacci has widespread support ... there are thousands, if not tens of thousands of references. There are even Fibonacci Clubs, Fibonacci Magazines and Fibonacci Conventions. As a mathematics major in college I attended topical classes on Fibonacci.

So, approaching Fibonacci from the perspective of a "FIB" means going against the mainstream. Any author so disposed must be willing to endure vitriol instead of discussion. In many ways it's like declaring that God doesn't exist.

As an author I must decide whether encountering known and vigorous opposition is enough reason to be silent. I choose not to be silent.

Undertaking an antagonist view of Fibonacci is a Herculean task. To explore it fully would take volumes. Formats like SA don't really accommodate a complete analysis. So the best I can hope to do is provide the reader an appetizing taste of the issues. I can assure all readers, that for every point I present there is ten-fold more support not presented.

I'll attempt this by breaking it up into distinct segments:

1) Inconsistencies in the generic Fibonacci models

2) Inconsistencies in the application to the Stock Market

I must start out by saying that Fibonacci is a mathematical construction and it is almost impossible to discuss it without math terms. That said, I'll do my best to avoid math whenever possible. But some math is unavoidable.

Furthermore, to heed off some of the "villagers with torches", let me start by acknowledging that many investors have used Fibonacci Ratios profitably.

Fibonacci

For the sake of brevity, I must assume that readers have some basic knowledge of Fibonacci Ratios. If not, here's an appropriate link

For those that don't like to back-n-forth links, here's a very abbreviated version of the reasoning and application ...

1) Fibonacci ratios are ubiquitous throughout nature

2) Fibonacci numbers generate the "Golden Ratio" which is considered to have "magic" properties

3) Key Fibonacci ratios of 23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8% and 100% can forecast support and resistance levels. They are often provided as chart overlays like this:

In my recent article on Technical Analysis I mentioned that it is very hard to quantify if TA is inherently advantageous. Parameters are not well defined and Technical Analysts often disagree on the existence and interpretation of indicators. Two or more patterns can exist simultaneously that forecast different outcomes. There is just too much subjectivity to quantify TA's effectiveness.

In other words, one cannot have a relationship in data that is both real and important and also invisible. Think about that for a minute. If something works then it should work objectively.

This problem of subjectivity is mostly absent in Fibonacci Ratios. Unlike other indicators, Fibonacci has specific formulated data points. So, at least we have some objective data points to study.

Because Fibonacci ratios are not subjective, they lend themselves to better testing.

Seminal to its effectiveness is the validity of the Fibonacci Ratio. If there's "fudge" and "fib" in that, then we would want to know about it.

The first place to look is the Golden Ratio. This is important, because it is the Golden Ratio that is viewed as "magic" and ubiquitous in nature. The entire story around Fibonacci Ratios is their correlation to the "magic" of the Golden Ratio. Without that "magic", they lose their appeal.

Here's a representative chart espousing a Golden/Fibonacci Ratio correlation ...

First, let's note that the Fibonacci Ratio is not constant but starts at 1, goes to 2 and slowly upwards and only approaches the Golden Ratio of 1.618033... and doesn't get really close till we're up to 144/233.

But, is the chart correct when it says that Fibonacci will "eventually give you the Golden ratio?" No, absolutely not. It is an exaggeration.

The fact is that no ratio of any two numbers will ever result in the Golden Ratio. The Golden Ratio, like PI (the ratio of a circles circumference and diameter) is a UNIQUE irrational number and by definition cannot be expressed by a ratio of numbers.

So, "fib#1" ... Fibonacci and Golden ratio are two different numbers. Fibonacci eventually approaches the Golden ratio. But it never becomes the Golden Ratio. Does this matter?

Well, we've all seen examples fitting the Golden Ratio to spirals such as sunflowers, shells, galaxies, human dimensions, beauty ... just about everything in nature one can imagine. That's its "magic sauce".

Here's the classic "sunflower" spiral generated by the Golden Ratio of 1.618033.

Here's a spiral generated by the Fibonacci Ratio of 1.615 ... the 7th interval in Fibonacci ... it is 99.9% of the Golden Ratio

So, you tell me ... does a small variation in the ratio relative to the Golden Ratio make a significant difference?

But what about all the other instances where one purports to find the Fibonacci Ratio?

Well, let's look at some that are very popular. I'll start with my favorite.

Here we have a good example of a purported match. Can you spot the mistake? Look closely, the 4 rectangles to the right, representing the Fibonacci sequence of 1,2,3,5 are not in the correct proportions. They have been hand drawn. The spiral is NOT Fibonacci.

Here's another ... the more famous nautilus shell ...

It's a nice picture, I guess. Does anyone notice that the nautilus does not fit the spiral?

There are countless instances where Fibonacci suggest a match and doesn't actually match. The more famous are the Peacock Feathers, which only match when fully extended. Then there's Da Vinci's illustrated man and the Parthenon which when objectively measured doesn't match.

But even if you forgive all these as close enough ... consider ... there are many more patterns in nature that cannot be described by Fibonacci and can be described by other numeric sequences. Pascal's Triangle covers everything Fibonacci covers and then some.

There are other irrational numbers, such as Euler's or Pi that can be sequenced similarly to Fibonacci and generate patterns that will fit many things that Fibonacci doesn't fit. In fact, there are so many sequences that will generate approaches to the values of irrational numbers, such as the Golden Ratio, Euler or PI, that they have their own classification ... Cauchy distributions.

The Bottom Line: There are an almost infinite number of patterns in nature. Fibonacci comes close or fits thousands of them ... maybe more. But it is a miniscule number of the total patterns that exist. There are so many patterns, that one could take just about any ratio and find innumerable matches.

Fibonacci is fun and there are lots of fun things one can derive by playing with it. But it describes nothing. Newton's Laws, Einstein's formula's etc., are derived from observation but also describe nature. Fibonacci doesn't. It simply has some things in common with a small portion of the observable universe.

Fibonacci and the Stock Market

So here we have it. Fibonacci Ratios that are supposed to be helpful in determining support and resistance. The Fibonacci numbers are all discreet numbers and we are hopeful of a strict analysis. But there is some objectivity that must be dealt with.

This is where the whole "close enough" posture of Fibonacci comes into play. Rarely will the discreet numbers be precisely hit nor will they represent a unique turning point. The market is a zig-zag of ups and downs. Now, if we look at the Fibonacci ratios closely, we find something that resembles this chart...

What we can see is that the Fibonacci ratios slice that chart into so many pieces that it is near impossible to avoid hitting one of the numbers at some point.

So, we must ask ourselves if Fibonacci ratios work uniquely or because 90% or more of all support/resistance/retracements fall within the boundaries of the ratios and when one adds the "close enough" one scores a hit.

Well let me put this to readers. The key Fibonacci ratios are 23.6%, 38.2%, 61.8%, 78.6% and 100%. Well, what if I knew nothing about Fibonacci and just wanted to slice a chart into gradients. I could choose random equidistant lines at 20%, 40%, 60%, 80% and 100%. Or even 15%,30%,45%,60%,75% and 90% and provide a similar "scatter gun" of lines that are just as likely to get "hits" or "close enough". Of course I couldn't squeeze them into a nautilus shell !

After all, if "close enough" is the mantra for Fibonacci, then a simple random equidistant gradient would also be "close enough" to market behavior.

Here's yet another chart that seems to make the point that the Fibonacci Ratios that are actually used may be the result of data-mining to achieve a gradient that will cover most contingencies.

So, we must ponder if Fibonacci Ratios possess some "magic" or if the simple task of drawing any gradient will get "close enough" hits to one of the lines.

The answer to that question requires a comprehensive study. A study that clearly and reasonably defines the terms and the windows. A study that tests all the retracements against the ratios. Luckily, such a study does exist.

At least one study was done in 2006 ..."Magic numbers in the Dow"... by Roy Batchelor and Richard Ramyar from Cass Business School, London.

The study is worth reading and here's the conclusion:

"Our conclusion must be that there is no significant difference between the frequencies with which price and time ratios occur in cycles in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, and frequencies which we would expect to occur at random in such a time series. In our introduction, we noted that empirical evidence from academic studies suggests that not all of technical analysis can be dismissed prima facie. The evidence from this paper suggests that the idea that round fractions and Fibonacci ratios occur in the Dow can be dismissed."

A little explanation would be helpful. The study doesn't mean buying/selling at the retracement points doesn't earn profit. Common sense would let us know it does. Furthermore, the closer the retracement points are to the actual movement, the greater the profit.

No one denies that these results can occur or that they earn optimum results when triggered. The studies suggest that investors that don't wait for precise points buy earlier or sell later than the peaks and overall have results just as good. Waiting for maxima trades misses profitable sub-maxima trades. Gains on these sub-maxima trades make up for any loss waiting for maxima trades.

Summary: A discussion of Fibonacci is much like trying to discuss religion or today's version of Politics. There are people with strong feelings on every side and most are embedded in their beliefs. Resistance to opposing views is strong.

In assessing the reliability of Fibonacci Ratios on the stock market we must consider several factors:

1) The Golden Ratio does not predict anything. It does not forecast anything. It does not describe nature. It does not say how or why patterns exist. It simply finds coincidence in patterns that exist throughout nature ... but it addresses only a small fraction of patterns. There are many coincidences in nature but coincidence is not a law or a rule. It is a coincidence.

2) The Fibonacci ratios fit many charts. But they don't fit all charts or even most charts. There is no methodology that has ever been proposed that helps us differentiate when it does/doesn't fit.

3) Random equidistant gradients do just as well as Fibonacci.

4) The conclusions of Batchelor and Ramyar's study

Conclusion: Let me be very clear. Nothing contained in this article should be construed as suggesting that investors cannot make money using Fibonacci Ratios. I think that any investor that looks for specific entry points at lows and exit points at highs may achieve positive results.

It's just that their positive results are no better than a random investor not using the ratios for demarcation.

The issue is whether or not there is any "magic" in the ratios and whether or not Fibonacci traders fare any better than random investors. I've tried to submit argument that there is no "magic". There's a lot of coincidence that can be stretched into "magic".

Furthermore, the gradient created by Fibonacci ratios makes divisions that aren't dissimilar to equidistant divisions made by someone without regard to the ratios. This reinforces the argument that Fibonacci success is subjective and random.

Lastly, there is a formal study that concludes that Fibonacci is no better than random.

Finale: I don't have a bomb-shelter, so I guess I'll remain here for comment.

