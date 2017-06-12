'Low Tech': Tech Rout Creates Global 'Buzz Kill'

Additionally, do note that it's important to understand what the real concern here is.

Here are some visuals that help illustrate what's going on.

As the new trading week gets underway, markets are laser-focused on what is now a global tech rout.

Look, we're only 45 minutes or so into the US trading day as I write this, so things could very well turn around, but the Nasdaq (NASDAQ:QQQ) is already off more than 1% which means we may not have seen the last of the tech selling on Friday.

Anyone who thought Friday's tech bloodbath was going to be an isolated event woke up Monday to a global rout. Europe was hit especially hard:

(Bloomberg)

And here's the MSCI World Info. Tech index:

(Bloomberg)

Unsurprisingly, Nasdaq implied volatility is blowing out relative to S&P implied volatility:

(Bloomberg)

And outflows from the SPDR Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XLK) on Friday totaled $560.5 million:

(Bloomberg)

You get the idea.

You can say what you want about the catalyst for all of this, but irrespective of whether you think the Goldman note (see here and here) was the proximate cause, it certainly didn't help matters. Especially not once it made its way out into the real world after being disseminated to clients.

I think it's important that people understand what exactly Goldman thinks is the problem here.

To be sure, the fact that tech has shouldered a disproportionate share of the burden in terms of levitating benchmarks is an issue, as are valuations and extreme divergences between flows into the space versus all other flows. I flagged all of those worries earlier this month when I asked the following simple question: "How Much Longer Can We Depend On Tech?"

But as I noted on Friday when things were starting to fall apart in earnest, the big issue here is the fact that tech has become synonymous not only with growth and momentum, but with volatility as well:

(Goldman)

That creates a feedback loop. The worry is that when it goes into reverse, low volatility strats that have basically mistaken tech for staples will mechanically deleverage. Here's Goldman:

Passive low vol strategies buy the stocks, pushing up the return and dampening downside volatility. The fear is that if fundamental events cause volatility to rise, these same passive vehicles will sell and exacerbate downside volatility.

That's the real issue here and it speaks to why you have to understand modern market structure just as much as you understand fundamentals.

"There's a chance U.S. internet technology stocks that have propelled a global stock rally will now serve as a buzz kill," Mitsuo Shimizu, deputy general manager at Japan Asia Securities in Tokyo told Bloomberg early this morning.

On that note, I'll leave you with a quick excerpt from a note out Monday morning via SocGen:

Such a uniform sell-off strikes us as systematic, especially as the relationship weakens once you look at the broader and less liquid Nasdaq composite. For price chasing investors, Friday's plunge serves as a warning; when it's time to head for the door, you better move fast.

