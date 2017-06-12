Omega Healthcare Investors: Laying Out The Bear Case

It has been a long time since I've seen any research that leaned evenly remotely negative on Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI). I'm a big fan of playing devil's advocate, so I'm going to take a more negative outlook here, in the interest of education and information. I suspect I will still see plenty of bulls taking the "buy the dip" approach to shares here, but that is something we've heard before with this company. Unfortunately for shareholders, that hasn't stopped the company's equity from being a volatile underperformer for over two years now. Concerns continue to swirl over potential shifts in governmental payer policy under the new Trump administration; further changes to both Medicare and Medicaid seem likely. The technical default of HCR ManorCare, owner and operator of 34,000 beds within skilled nursing and rehab facilities, is just another heavy brick on the back of an industry that continues to see terrible market sentiment. Certainly, shares are cheap on a historical basis, but is now really the time to call the bottom?

Business Overview, Segue Into Tenant Risk

As a quick recap, Omega Healthcare Investors is the largest REIT focused on the skilled nursing space. Growth has been rapid, with the merger with Aviv REIT in 2015 really catapulting the company forward in terms of size and scale. All told, the company has invested nearly $10B in its real estate, and now operates 972 healthcare facilities across most of the United States and the United Kingdom.

Leases are structured as you might expect: almost exclusively long-term triple-net leases. Management states that there is a focus on tenants with strong credit profiles and excellent operating histories - but that is debatable. As always, I'll caution that while Omega Healthcare is not on the hook for property level expenses (tenants are), triple-net leases do not exclude the landlord from risk, and in fact, increase the cost of oversight to make sure operators, particularly in this industry where margins are tight, are not tempted to take shortcuts. When investors see top tenants like Genesis (NYSE:GEN), responsible for 7% or $57M of 2016 Omega Healthcare Investors' revenue, struggling, they should at least pause. Genesis posted $140M in negative free cash flow in 2016, and remains highly levered (net debt/EBITDA of more than 7.5x). This isn't a new problem: Genesis has had poor operating cash flow performance for years now, generating $77M in operating cash flow in total over the past two years, while spending more than $450M to try to buoy its business. It shouldn't surprise anyone that the company has shed more than 80% of its stock price since the start of 2015.

Investors should look towards the Quality Care Properties (NYSE:QCP)/HCR ManorCare fiasco as an example of what could occur here. The two companies announced a good faith agreement to restructure the master lease, as well as deferring a sizeable portion of rent until a later date. Those efforts did not stave off creditors for long, and the recent move by HCR creditors to begin repossession efforts is one of the last nails in the coffin. Yes, Quality Care Properties had outsized exposure to HCR ManorCare (nearly all of revenue), but Quality Care Properties' willingness, as a now independent entity, to negotiate with HCR ManorCare in this way rather than take a more aggressive approach shows just how sensitive the lessor/lessee relationship is in this space. The company now has to think not only about the difficulty in finding a replacement operator for these assets but also the potential impact to patients and residents under care at its facilities. Some facilities are expected to be closed. That in and of itself could be a public relations nightmare.

Demographic Trends Not A Magic Bullet?

The growth in the elderly U.S. population has been beaten to death at this point. Nearly every single healthcare REIT, or subsequent analysis of that REIT, is going to cite trends in elderly population growth as a means of supporting long-term demand for their respective business. Growth in this population has been unabated for years, and that isn't set to change:

So why am I calling this out again? Despite the population of Americans aged 65 and older growing from 39M to 48M from 2009 to 2016, Omega Healthcare Investors in its recent investor presentation cites research that patient count in certified beds has actually fallen nominally from 2009 to 2016, from 1.40M to 1.34M. Where are all these seniors going? Clearly not to certified beds at skilled nursing facilities, as occupancy rates have fallen at both Omega Healthcare Investors and across the broader industry. Seniors are evidently trying and succeeding to utilize other options: moving in with relatives, at-home care, assisted living, etc. Let us be honest, the last place any senior wants to be is in a skilled nursing home; in fact, one survey study found that senior citizens fear nursing homes more than death itself, and it is viewed by most of the elderly as a last resort.

Nursing facility average direct care staff hours per patient have been on the rise over the past decade, up 12% per patient. You can draw your own conclusions, but this is likely more of an indicator of the declining average health of a resident more than nursing homes increasing quality of care. That means higher staffing costs for operators of nursing homes, an industry already plagued with bankruptcies that call into question tenant health. Connecticut makes for a great example of what has been occurring over the last several years in the skilled nursing business. Government budgeting for residents via assistance programs has been flat, but costs have been rising and occupancy rates shrinking, all despite the loss of 7.5% of the state's beds from 2005 to 2015.

Likewise, the shift within government payments towards value-based adjustments rather than straight fee-for-service could have consequences to operators. Medicare patient length of stays are projected to decline under alternative payment structures (bundling, managed care, ACOs). There has been a big push within the government to add accountability to patient care, with various quality measures (re-hospitalization rate, discharge rate, measures of functional improvement) being tied to reimbursement. This adds a lot of variability to revenue for operators, and may have some unintended consequences (willingness to take in those most in need). Medicaid reform done in a similar light may be just around the corner.

So when investors look at just one part of the equation and say "Hey, supply is flat! This is a hard business to break into!", I think they're missing the broader picture. With occupancy rates down and no signs yet of incremental demand, there simply isn't a reason for excessive supply to be built today, particularly when framed against all the changes taking place within regulation. The market is acting rationally in this way, when the focus instead being on targeted builds in niche markets to replace lost nation-wide demand rather than true expansionary effort. It remains to be seen if hurdles on development are actually difficult to slog through, such as certificate of need ("CON") applications and other regulatory paperwork that are often cited in investor presentations within this space. I suspect we will find out quickly if/when real shifts in market demand occur.

Does this mean occupancy rates won't turn, or the skilled nursing market will not improve? Not necessarily. Omega Healthcare Investors still predicts that current capacity will be overrun by 2025 (assuming length of stay and mix remain constant), and they are not ignorant or unaware of these trends. But there is more nuance to the story than "more seniors, easy money", and I think that might be missed by many retail investors.

Are Investors Being Well-Compensated For The Risk?

All companies bear some sort of underlying risk to their operations. Macroeconomic/tenant concerns aside, Omega Healthcare Investors, as an organization, is incredibly well-run. The balance sheet is as healthy as you'll find in the space: leverage remains light, debt maturities have been stretched well out into the future, and the company has significant available liquidity (more than $1B) within its revolving credit facility. Credit facility financial covenants are well-covered, although the leverage ratio does restrict the company's ability to bulk up assets quickly (debt/total asset value not to exceed 60%, the company was at 46% as of end of Q1). While EBITDARM coverage has fallen precipitously since the highs seen in 2011, coverage is still solid. There is a reason the company carries investment grade credit ratings from all major ratings agencies; general outlook is favorable.

REITs are going to inevitably trade around yield, and with an indicated distribution yield of 8%, investors are getting the best deal of the past five years, with the exception of the late 2016 REIT sell-off linked to the Trump election. The question for investors to ask themselves is if risks have materially changed over the past several years, or if the current situation makes for buying opportunity. My gut reaction is that the market is right here in selling this one off to some extent. Outlook for most property operators has grown significantly less favorable, and I don't think it is outlandish to suspect there will be more HCR ManorCare situations coming up, particularly within private operators where we simply have no clue on the underlying financials.

Concerns aside, there is no immediate risk to the dividend. Payout remains in the 80% of funds available for distribution ("FAD") range, which gives plenty of leeway for potential tenant risk, or incremental increases in the payout ratio, in the face of what I believe to be an environment that won't be conducive to large annual rent escalations in the short term (recent contracts have escalators in the 2.5% annual range). Annual distribution growth has been tapering off for years (14% in 2010, falling slowly to an increase of 8% last year), and I suspect those trends will continue.

I don't think buying Omega Healthcare Investors today is going to hurt investors in the long term, but I do think there are better places within the REIT space to park your money. Anecdotally, I've noticed that a lot of investors that deploy a lot of capital to REITs have a tendency to be over-allocated to the healthcare space, so I would encourage, at the minimum, an openness to REITs with operations elsewhere in the economy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.