Does The Market Look Overpriced To Market-Makers?

The price paid for protection and the deal’s structure tell just how far the block trade stock’s price is likely to go, both up and down, near term.

The MMs know what their clients want to do and, talking with them daily for years, they learn what kinds of price moves make them act.

Well-informed protection sellers charge what their forecasts demand to make an adequate profit. The MM buyers’ price forecasts structure the deal minimizing the cost to their stock trade spread.

They have to put their firm’s capital at-risk temporarily to balance buys with sells in those outsize, always urgent, transactions. The risks are covered by hedging deals in derivatives.

The Range Index

The Range Index [RI] tells what percentage of each forecast price range lies below the current market price. Its complement is the likely upside target. The Range Index is a reward~risk value tool. Low RIs indicate small price drawdown risk exposure compared to large upside price gain potential.

Every day we systematically appraise the risk protection market places to determine RIs on over 2500 widely held and actively-traded stocks, ETFs, and Indexes. Here is today's array of outcomes in a frequency distribution we call the Market Profile.

Figure 1

(Used with permission)

Please note that the array of RIs is off-center to the left or low-RI side. There are even RIs off the scale, stacked up in the left margin, approaching 25 in number. All are priced below their reasonable lower forecast limit, hence the negative RIs. Bargains (?)

The central tendency currently is a RI of 30. Is that cheap? If this is your first look at a Market Profile, you may not know. Over many years the average RI is ~40. Here are two extreme Profiles.

Figure 2

(used with permission)

The green profile was created by forecasts on June 27, 2016; the red one by forecasts on 7/25/2007. Besides their average, please note that as the mean value rises, its dispersion increases and the full-to-overvaluation tail of the distribution gets fatter.

In contrast, the concentration of the lower RI green distribution also maintains its symmetry, but has nearly twice as many issues falling off the -20 to 120 scale at the low left end. When markets get depressed MMs see more screaming bargains than what appears to them as extremely dangerous in overheated markets.

Does the Market Profile really tell anything about coming market price moves?

The S&P 500 at the above green Profile was 2000. It rose in less than two months by ~10% to 2190. The red profile's S&P 500 of 1518 was followed in a bit more than two weeks by a drop of ~8% to 1406.

These illustrations were chosen for their visual communication ability, and are only a few of the many daily pictures of shifting reflections of market professionals about what their big-$ fund clients' intentions appear to be.

Figure 3 integrates Figures 1 and 2 to make clear that the current Profile is not strongly edging to either direction. The S&P500 has been basically flat for several months now, a condition apparently likely to continue for a while. There may be more opportunity to the upside than exposure on the downside, as would be implicit in a 30 RI.

Figure 3

(Used with permission)

Conclusion

Today's "normal" profile suggests that there are many stocks and ETFs with likely coming price moves possible in either direction. Given the increased price volatility of 21st century markets, there are far more opportunities for capital gains in individual issues than exist in market index ETFs. Blockdesk.com has demonstrated a continuing ability to usefully identify them. A recent update can be found here.

Additional disclosure: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.

We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided. Our website, blockdesk.com has further information.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.