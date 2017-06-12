J.C. Penney: Picking The Low-Hanging Fruit

I do not believe that an increase in sales or profitability is priced into the stock.

However, there is reason to believe that there is a successful turnaround in the works.

Whether or not you believe that retail is dead, there is still money to be made in the sector. And I believe that the negative sentiment surrounding J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) in particular has created a unique opportunity for investors.

Debt Issues

Looking at the debt-to-equity ratios of stocks in the retail sector, J.C. Penney certainly seems to have a liquidity issue. It is even more alarming when one compares J.C. Penney's debt/equity to the retail sector's average of .95. However, the truth is that there is no such imminent risk.

Debt-to-Equity Ratios

FY 2014 FY 2015 FY 2016 Staples (NASDAQ:SPLS) .21 .19 .28 Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) .32 .40 .29 Target (NYSE:TGT) .91 .99 1.16 J.C. Penney 2.78 3.64 3.4

The metric that J.C. Penney reports and uses is net debt to EBITDA. Through this metric, we can see that management has been doing an applaudable job improving J.C. Penney's capital structure. Its net debt-to-EBITDA ratio has improved from 5.4x in 2015 to 3.7x in 2016, and an expected 3.0x in 2017. A very simplified way of understanding this metric is to say that it would theoretically take J.C. Penney three years to pay off its debt if EBITDA were to stay the same and there were no other costs.

While there are many flaws in this metric, like the fact that it does not take into account J.C. Penney's real estate holdings though real estate sales have boosted the company's EBITDA, it does help put JCP's liquidity into perspective.

It would be foolish to expect a JCP bankruptcy within the next several years. Standard & Poor's has recently upgraded its corporate rating to B+ with a positive outlook. It also currently has $2.005B remaining on its line of credit with another $363M in cash and cash equivalents, leaving the company with $2.368B of available liquidity.

Currently, the market seems to agree. Using the Enterprise Value/EBITDA ratio, which is unlevered (ignores the capital structure), J.C. Penney is actually more expensive than many of its peers.

EV/EBITDA Ratio Staples 4.75 Best Buy 5.68 Target 5.75 J.C. Penney 6.43 Retail (General) 8.19 Retail (Online) 26.41 Market 16.40 Market (excluding financials) 12.13

Also, unlike recently bankrupt competitor Bon-Ton Stores (NASDAQ:BONT), the majority of its debt is not due for almost another decade. While everyone wants to believe in a turnaround story, I predicted that Bon-Ton would not succeed with theirs. However, I expect that J.C. Penney will be successful.

The purpose of this article, however, is not to prove that there are no liquidity issues. Currently, there is not one, but if the business fails to make a meaningful turnaround, who knows where we will be in five years. Instead, I want to analyze what is likely to happen to J.C. Penney in the next year and how it will affect its valuation.

So why would one buy an unprofitable retail business with declining sales over its profitable and cheaper peers?

J.C. Penney is currently in the middle of a massive change. I believe that the market has not priced in this transition, and it provides an excellent investment opportunity.

Let's just start with JCP's guidance. For 2017, it expects (compared to 2016):

Same-Store Sales +/- 1% Gross Margin +20 to +40 bps SG&A Dollars Down 1%-2% Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP) $.40-$.65

If we were to build a model from this information, we would get a net income of $125M (on the low end) versus an adjusted $24M for FY2016. Additionally, on its recent conference call, management projected a $1.1B EBITDA.

2017E High 2017E Low 2016 Revenue $12069M $11922M $12547M Gross Profit $4357M $4280M $4476M Gross Profit Margin 36.1% 35.9% 35.7% SG&A $3255M $3502M $3538M Pension + Restructuring $300M $300M $45M Real Estate ($200M) ($300M) ($111M) EBITDA $1100M $800M $1004M Adjusted Net Income $202M $125M $24M

While it might look like J.C. Penney is undergoing a significant turnaround, the majority of improvement comes from cutting low-hanging fruit. For instance, management chose to sell real estate and pay down debt with current assets, saving money on interest expense.

The Turnaround: Bear Case

I fully support the strategy that management has adopted. So far in 2017, it has have paid $520M to cover debt, coming from cash and the sale of the Buena Park distribution center. Not only does this move help to clear up its balance sheet, but it also immediately impacts the bottom line. Last year alone, it paid $363M in interest, and its recent $520M investment will save the company $40M a year in interest expenses.

Continuing to pay down debt and sell unnecessary assets is great, but the low-hanging fruit will eventually run barren. How far can this take it? Excluding real estate sales and restructuring costs, J.C. Penney had $348M in operating profit during FY 2016. However, it incurred an interest expense of $363M.

During 2017, if everything else were to remain constant, J.C. Penney is on track to decrease its interest expense to under $320M for the year. If we combine this with its projections for SG&A savings, pre-tax income will be between $64M and $291M. However, everything is not likely to remain the same.

Sales have been decreasing, the company has been closing stores, it is selling real estate, and is spending hundreds of millions of dollars on renovating its stores. Adjusting for the decreasing sales I modeled from management's 2017 forecasts, its pre-tax net income would run between $95M and -$55M. This also does not take into account costs to remodel stores or one-time expenses. While these results might still be better than what we are used to seeing with J.C. Penney, they do not really provide a lot of reason to invest. I think that this is the way in which the market is currently valuing J.C. Penney: there is a chance of profitability, but not enough to make a significant impact; and there is little chance of bankruptcy, but the majority of its debt is not going anywhere.

Still, even using a bearish scenario, there is little reason for its current 38% short interest. There is $1.2B in shareholder equity and roughly $12B in annual sales, supporting a mere $1.5B valuation.

The Turnaround: Bull Case

Just the cost-saving measures that J.C. Penney has already implemented have set it up for profitability. But what is next?

It is possible, as indicated during the Q1 conference call, that the company sells more real estate during 2017 and pays down more debt.

But the main subject of interest is the turnaround:

"My optimism on the future of J.C. Penney is, in large part, due to the fact that we're still playing catch-up to many of our competitors. As we improve our in-store environment and modernize systems like pricing and omnichannel, we see immediate benefits. Therefore, we know the upside for profit and revenue exists. We simply have to move faster." - Marvin Ellison, CEO (Q1 Conference Call)

J.C. Penney is refocusing its efforts on beauty, home refresh, omnichannel/pricing strategy, and the women's apparel business in 2017.

J.C. Penney added 60 additional Sephora locations in 2016 (bringing the total to 577) and plans to add another 70 in 2017. JCP installed 500 appliance showrooms in 2016, and it has provided strong results thus far. The company also continues to improve infrastructure and store improvements, helping results. Is it enough for a turnaround? I believe so.

While we will not know for several quarters, I support most of the ideas that management has recently implemented. J.C. Penney will attract customers to its stores - through its omnichannel strategy and in-store showrooms, deals, and services. It is improving margins on its current offerings through infrastructure improvements, and the company is growing its customer base by expanding sizes, brands, strategic partnerships, and products.

Problems with the turnaround

It is not as though the turnaround is beginning now. Despite Sephora and appliance showrooms already being in the majority of its stores, last year's results did not indicate a strong turnaround. While margins and profit have improved, traffic has been decreasing. It is slightly concerning that despite expanding its popular offerings as well as installing appliance showrooms - which should attract a lot of consumers - traffic was still down, with especially poor results in February.

Further concern is found in J.C. Penney's branding. Its company mission (as articulated during the Q1 conference call) is to "Help our customers find what she loves for less time, money, and effort." While this certainly plays to its demographics (70% of customers are female), I personally do not think that it is a good idea to expand into appliances with its current company mission. While there is hope that the company captures the defunct Sears' (NASDAQ:SHLD) appliance customers, I do not believe that it is likely considering the differences in its demographics.

Bottom Line

J.C. Penney has clearly done a lot of internal research as to whether to expand into appliances, and it has gone full throttle towards it. Margins are improving despite being negatively impacted by its e-commerce business, appliance sales, and store closings. And while sales might not be improving, they do not have to.

I want J.C. Penney to downsize. Lower operating costs, higher margins, and more profit. Even if it incurs asset impairment chargers or leads to a decrease in sales, I believe that it is the right move. As we currently see, J.C. Penney's sales do not matter to the market as it is trading at a .1 price/sales ratio. What is far more important is creating a better, more trimmed company. It will open more opportunity for profit and even a potential takeover. I believe that J.C. Penney is a very attractive takeover target considering its brand, core customer group, partnerships, assets and cheap market cap.

Management has done a tremendous job cutting costs thus far, and all internal indicators and projections seem to point to a sales improvement (for existing stores). J.C. Penney is making all of the right moves, and is set for a breakout with its unfactored potential and high (unwarranted) short interest.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in JCP, TGT over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.