Prospect Capital: 12.5% Yield And Lower Valuation Partially Compensates For The Higher Risk

This article is the second article in a series on the largest BDCs by market capitalization. Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) is the second largest BDC by market capitalization and offers the highest dividend yield of the 5 biggest BDCs.

PSEC is a BDC with quite a few shortcomings and is by no means my favorite stock in the high yield space. The high dividend yield and lower valuation does, however, in my view partially compensate for its other shortcomings.

Earnings

In 2016 BDCs share prices benefited from the anticipation of rising rates. Rates and more particularly the LIBOR rate, the reference rate for a large portion of BDCs floating rate investments, has continued to increase over the course of 2017. The level of increases in the 3-month LIBOR rate has, however, slowed somewhat recently but is nevertheless a boon for BDC's floating rate investments.

(Source: St Louis Fed)

PSEC's benefit from rising rates is also, however, somewhat delayed by the presence of a LIBOR floor. Approximately 68% of PSEC's loan portfolio is subject to a LIBOR floor with an average LIBOR floor of around 1.3%. In a manner of speaking PSEC is thus essentially positioned to benefit from a LIBOR rate exceeding 1.3%.

PSEC's cautionary note in respect of a rising LIBOR and the effect thereof on CLOs also bears repeating:

"An increase in LIBOR would materially increase the CLO's financing costs. Since most of the collateral positions within the CLOs have LIBOR floors, there may not be corresponding increases in investment income (if LIBOR increases but stays below the LIBOR floor rate of such investments) resulting in materially smaller distribution payments to the residual interest investors."

PSECs Gross Asset Non-Leverage Expense Ratio at 3.67% is the second highest of the 5 biggest BDCs. In the ordinary course of events its expense ratio would, however, be the highest as Ares Capital's (NASDAQ:ARCC) expense ratio was affected by once-off acquisition related expenses.

(Source: Closed-End Fund Advisors)

PSECs debt to equity ratio at 0.7782 is also the second highest of the five biggest BDCs by market capitalization. It does not, however, appear to be unsustainable and remains well within the legal limit set for BDCs.

(Source: Closed-End Fund Advisors)

PSEC reported a very low 1.4% of loans at fair market value on non-accrual status which is amongst the lowest of the major BDCs. Scott Kennedy, however, correctly points out in his article that this does not reflect the true state of affairs in light of PSEC's conversion of certain loans on non-accrual status into equity. These loans are then no longer reflected as non-accruals because they are technically no longer loans but rather equity investments.

PSECs high level of insider buying may be worth mentioning. Insiders have invested around $131.9 million into PSEC between January 2010 and April 2017. Additionally, senior management has not sold any such investments during this time period. This level of insider purchases is much higher than that seen at the 4-other major BDCs as can be seen in the chart below.

(Source: PSEC Investor Presentation)

Dividend

PSEC offers the highest dividend yield of the 5 biggest BDCs by market capitalization at 12.5%. Its dividend yield is, however, slightly below its 5-year average dividend yield of around 12.8%.

(Source: Closed-End Fund Advisors)

PSECs dividend is also at a greater risk of being cut than that of the 4-other major BDCs. This is as PSECs dividend is not covered by Net Investment Income (NII). Its 1-year average adjusted core NII coverage ratio is also the lowest of the five biggest BDCs by market capitalization and below its distribution.

(Source: Closed-End Fund Advisors)

Should PSEC cut its dividend it is also likely that there may be some knee-jerk reaction in which the market sells off the stock. If, however, rising rates benefit PSEC to the extent that the dividend is covered by NII the discount to Net Asset Value (NAV) is likely to narrow somewhat. It is worth noting that this seems improbable of occurring in the immediate future.

Valuation and Conclusion

PSEC is trading at 0.85 times NAV which is the lowest of the five biggest BDCs by market capitalization. Its price to NAV is also slightly above its 3-year average price to NAV of around 0.83.

(Source: Closed-End Fund Advisors)

It can thus be said that weaker-than-peer's dividend coverage and the resulting risk of a dividend cut along with higher debt to equity and expense ratio's substantially decreases the attractiveness of PSEC as an investment. Its high dividend yield, low price to NAV and high degree of insider buying in turn, however, partially compensates for these risks.

Wherefore, I would not have reinvested the dividend if I held this BDC. A dividend cut coupled with a drop in the share price or a significant enough increase in NII to cover the dividend may, however, in certain circumstances lead me to buy this BDC in future -even at a lower yield.

Thank you for reading this article if you missed the first article in this series on ARCC it can be found here. Also, if you enjoyed this article please consider following me by clicking the follow button next to my name. Take note thereof that except for the chart from the St Louis Fed all charts were created by the author. The source indicated at the bottom of the charts is therefore the source of the underlying data.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.