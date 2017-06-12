Paying Heed To Dividend Sustainability: CEF Weekly Update

Strong demand for certain bond funds is being offset by limited demand for others, while weak energy prices bring bigger discounts for out-of-favor energy funds.

Little change in fund popularity indicates the need to look closely at funds' fundamentals before betting on a reversion to a historical pricing mean.

We are seeing little change in the popularity/unpopularity of CEFs but a marked divergence in pricing for equity and bond CEFs indicates the trend of heavy capital inflows rising all boats may be nearing an end. In such a market, looking more closely at dividend sustainability, historical NAV performance, and capital gains/investment income is essential in picking the right CEF.

Average CEF Pricing

We have seen discounts shrink over the last two weeks thanks to a continuing bull market and capital inflows into closed-end funds. This has helped net asset values (NAVs) for funds rise while also helping prices meet or exceed those increases. On average, CEFs had a 4.19% discount to NAV, up considerably from 5.5% at the start of 2017:

Source: Closed-End Fund Association

We've also seen a particularly sharp rise in equity fund valuations, causing discounts to fall significantly in the last month; however, the pace of discount erosion has moderated in the last week, in part due to the fall in energy prices causing MLP and energy asset-focused equity funds to decline in both NAV and pricing:

Source: Closed-End Fund Association

The average equity fund discount of 5.18% is near the year low and is much lower than the 9% discounts that equity funds started 2017 with.

Bond funds have also seen discounts decline significantly in the last few weeks, but discounts have not moved much in 2017. Bond funds have also seen the rate of decline halting in the last two weeks. We are now seeing average discounts of 3.45% versus 3.3% at the start of 2017, with bond fund discounts up markedly from their 5% low in mid-2017:

Source: Closed-End Fund Association

The flatter discount curve for bond funds versus equity funds makes a lot of sense when we take a look at the most discounted and premium priced CEFs.

Biggest Discounts

We are still seeing almost no movement in the top 10 most discounted closed-end funds, indicating a relative stability in investor demand for funds.

Symbol Management Fee + Interest Expense NAV Price %Premium/Discount %Yield on Price DNI 1.69% 15.07 12.3 -18.38 4.88 BIF 1.43% 11.62 9.61 -17.3 4.27 RIF 2.24% 25.91 21.62 -16.56 6.11 GAM 1.24% 40.46 34.03 -15.89 0.85 ADX 0.62% 16.98 14.34 -15.55 0.35 SRF 4.02% 9.86 8.39 -14.91 5.72 RGT 1.71% 11.13 9.57 -14.02 1.46 GGZ 1.63% 14.18 12.23 -13.75 0.41 PEO 0.79% 21.91 18.9 -13.74 0.53 USA 1.08% 6.51 5.62 -13.67 9.25

As in previous weeks, the Dividend and Income Fund ((NYSE:DNI)) remains the most discounted at a market price 17.7% below the fund's NAV, followed again by the Boulder Growth & Income ((NYSE:BIF)) and RMR Real Estate Income Fund ((NYSEMKT:RIF)). DNI's discount rose considerably from 17.7% to 18.4% while BIF's rose slightly from 17.2% two weeks ago to 17.3%. RIF's discount fell slightly from 16.7% to 16.6%.

The recent weakness in energy has brought Cushing Energy Income Fund ((NYSE:SRF)) back into the top ten most discounted funds due to its now 14.9% discount. We've also seen a second Adams fund enter the top ten, the energy-focused Adams Natural Resources Fund ((NYSE:PEO)), which is joining its sibling Adams Diversified Equity Fund ((NYSE:ADX)) in the top ten list.

Biggest Premiums

There is little change in the CEFs with the largest premiums, with incessant demand for Pimco funds helping it dominate the list. Again 6 of the top 10 highest premium priced funds are Pimco issues, with the PIMCO CA Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ), PIMCO CA Municipal Income II (NYSE:PCK), and PIMCO CA Municipal Income III (NYSE:PZC) again demonstrating market demand for California-focused municipal funds has driven these funds' prices to very high levels:

Symbol Management Fee + Interest Expense NAV Price %Premium/Discount %Yield on Price PGP 2.75% 11.08 19.41 75.18 9.07 RCS 1.28% 7.77 10.18 31.02 8.49 CRF 1.45% 13.05 16.91 29.58 16.24 PHK 1.08% 6.79 8.79 29.46 11.02 CLM 1.30% 13.44 17.2 27.98 16.23 PZC 1.33% 9.92 12.64 27.42 5.7 GUT 1.67% 5.61 6.98 24.42 8.6 PCQ 1.29% 14.27 16.92 18.57 5.46 BHV 2.32% 15.79 18.7 18.43 4.04 PCK 1.38% 8.69 10.29 18.41 5.52

The high yields for Cornerstone's two funds (CRF, CLM) has helped both funds maintain a high premium to NAV, although there are breaks in this historical trend; in 2016 that premium narrowed to near zero for CRF, and the current premium is far above the fund's historical average. The same goes for CLM, although this fund actually saw a small discount to NAV briefly in 2015. Its current premium is far above its historical average.

Conclusions

The fact that large premiums have held for many Pimco and other popular funds like the Cornerstone funds is often a justification to buy or hold such funds, with investors assuming past performance indicates future trends. In reality, as we saw in 2015 and 2016, these trends can very suddenly reverse and premiums can evaporate; the possibility of this happening with very high premium priced funds increases the longer it is priced at a premium and the less sustainable payouts become. A close analysis of CRF's and CLM's capital gains, net investment income (NII), and NAV over time is especially imperative before investing in either of these funds.

At the same time, the market is apparently willing to allow funds to keep large discounts to NAV for a very long time; buying a heavily discounted fund like ADX in the hope that the discount will disappear is not always a winning strategy. A closer look at the fund's historical pricing, its dividend policy, consumer demand for the fund, and its NAV over time is essential before deciding whether to purchase this or a fund like it in the hopes that the market will reprice its heavy NAV discount.

Disclosure: I am/we are long USA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.