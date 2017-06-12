RAIT Financial Trust: Uncertainty In Shift To CRE Lending Provides Buying Opportunity

RAIT Financial Trust (NYSE:RAS) is a diversified REIT that has traditionally focused on investing in commercial real estate properties but is now focusing its business on commercial real estate loans. They have declared a $0.09 dividend for common shares for the past six quarters, which is down from $0.18 the six quarters before those. One of the largest determinants of RAIT's value is their ability to maintain their current dividend, which at the current stock price provides a ~15% yield. I believe RAS provides a buying opportunity, which on the bullish side provides a 15% dividend yield on the purchase price of the stock and a 27% capital gain on sale of the stock. The bearish side still provides a 7% dividend yield but at purchase price of the stock but provides downside risk in capital loss.

Risk of Reduced Dividend

In the most recent earnings call, right after the CEO Scott Davidson tells investors a $0.09 dividend was declared for this quarter, he says:

Before turning the call over to Paul, I'd like to remind everyone that 2017 is a transitional year for RAIT, and the cumulative near-term effects of our strategy will cause RAIT's CAD to compress throughout the year. We do expect CAD will rebound in 2018.

The fact that he made this statement right after talking about the $0.09 dividend makes me think it is possible that the dividend will be lowered this year as CAD is compressed.

They also acknowledged the importance of dividends to investors and have that in mind as they decide the dividend for the next quarter that will be discussed on the next earnings call. I don't think they will completely cut the dividend, and if they did decide to reduce the dividend it would likely be in half. Halving the dividend happened in Q3 2015, lowering the dividend from $0.18 to $0.09. If the current dividend is reduced from $0.09 to $0.05, the dividend yield lowers from 14.9% to 8.3%. The CAD for Q1 2017 was $0.06 which supports the thesis for a $0.05 dividend. I believe this is already mostly priced in as the industry standard for dividend yield is around 7% for riskier diversified REITs.

Structural Changes and Effects

As RAIT continues to transition to focusing on its core CRE lending business it is selling many of its properties. In the quarter ending March 31, 2017, they sold six properties, which generated gross proceeds of $95 million and $8.9 million in GAAP gains during the quarter ended March 31, 2017. Since the beginning of 2016, consistent with RAIT's strategy of divesting non-lending assets, RAIT has reduced its property portfolio and related indebtedness, in the aggregate, by $476.3 million and $409.5 million respectively. This alone would contribute positively to RAIT's cash flow, but they are also lending capital out which reduces their cash inflow and cash on hand. (S&P Global Market Intelligence)

Analysis of Cash Flow

Here is a longer-term picture of their cash flow.

2016 2015 2014 2013 Operating 109,232 87,871 49,309 28,369 Investing 609,447 -403,112 -635,102 -59,246 Financing -734,034 319,401 618,672 19,683 Total 22,950 -19,382 21,450 -11,194

They have had both negative and positive annual cash flow years over the last four years, but overall their positives have been higher and their cash flow is net positive in the long-term.

Funds From Operations

As they have maintained positive cash flow, I am not super concerned about them failing to maintain cash flow in the future. With their change in business plan they will increase cash outflow for lending purposes, but that is going to be offset by liquidation of their CRE properties. They have a robust cash balance of ~$240 million, which is more than enough to cover dividends as long as they do not lend too much more than how much cash they are receiving for the properties.

Funds From Operations is a widely used metric to define cash flow for REITs. It's formula is FFO = Net Income + Depreciation + Amortization - Gains on Sale of Property. As shown below, in the latest quarter their FFO is greatly negative. I don't think this metric accurately reflects the company as they are currently reshaping to be CRE lender and are selling many of their properties which will bring FFO lower as gains are deducted from this figure.

Funds From Operations Q1 2017 Q4 2016 Q3 2016 Q4 2016 Net Change (27,783) 4,370 10,753 (7,740)

The Best Approach

The next biggest catalyst for movement in stock price for RAS is going to be next quarter's earnings and dividend declaration. For a riskier approach with a potentially greater upside, one could buy the stock price now at the low price and 15% dividend yield and with the thesis that the dividend is maintained. This is risky because if the dividend is reduced and/or earnings disappoints, the stock price will likely decline and the yield will be around 7%. One could wait for the earnings/dividend declaration and buy if the dividend is maintained but the stock price will likely appreciate and the dividend yield will be lower. If one waits and the dividend is reduced, the stock price will likely decline resulting in a higher yield off the reduced dividend. I don't buy stocks that are trending downwards and I have waited to see if the stock price shows a trend reversal, and then would consider buying before earnings. As of May 31st, the stock seems to be trending upward and I would consider it as a buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in RAS over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.