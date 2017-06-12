Valuation Dashboard: Healthcare - Update

This article series provides a monthly dashboard of industries in each sector of the GICS classification. It compares valuation and quality factors relative to their historical averages in each industry, and gives a list of 10 stocks. I update every month 8 lists like this one covering all sectors (some sectors are grouped). The 8 lists together have returned about 25% in 2016. If you want to stay informed of updates, click "Follow" at the top of this page. My Marketplace Subscribers have an early access to the stock lists before they are published in free articles.

Executive summary

Biotechnology looks underpriced regarding its historical valuation ratios averages, but it is below its baseline in quality (measured by the median ROE). The Pharmaceutical industry looks fairly priced regarding Price/Earnings and Price/Free Cash Flow, but it is much worse than its historical averages in Price/Sales and ROE. Life Sciences Tools/Services is moderately overpriced, but far above the baseline in quality (ROE). The less appealing group in this sector is Healthcare Equipment, which is significantly worse than the baseline for all metrics.

Since last month:

P/E has improved in Health Care Equipment, Biotechnology, is stable in Pharmaceuticals and deteriorated elsewhere.

P/S has improved in Biotechnology, Pharmaceuticals and deteriorated in Managed Health Care.

P/FCF has improved in Biotechnology, Health Care Technology, Managed Health Care and deteriorated in Health Care Equipment.

ROE has improved in Health Care Technology, Managed Health Care and deteriorated elsewhere.

In 1 trailing month the SPDR Select Sector Healthcare ETF (XLV) has outperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by about 1%,the Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB) and the S&P 500 Pharmaceuticals ETF (XPH) have lagged the benchmark by about 1.5% and 3.8% respectively.

The five best performers among S&P 500 Healthcare stocks on this period are Cooper Companies Inc. (NYSE:COO), Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), McKesson Corp (NYSE:MCK), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN).

Some cheap stocks in their industries

The stocks listed below are in the S&P 1500 index, cheaper than their respective industry factor for Price/Earnings, Price/Sales and Price/Free Cash Flow. The 10 companies with the highest Return on Equity are kept in the final selection.

This strategy rebalanced monthly has an annualized return about 22.34% for a 17-year backtest. The sector ETF XLV has an annualized return of only 7.73% on the same period. Past performance is not a guarantee of future result. This is not investment advice. Do your own research before buying.

AMGN Amgen Inc BIOTECH BIIB Biogen Inc BIOTECH GILD Gilead Sciences Inc BIOTECH UTHR United Therapeutics Corp BIOTECH ABC AmerisourceBergen Corp HCAREPROVID AMN AMN Healthcare Services Inc. HCAREPROVID MCK McKesson Corp HCAREPROVID INCR INC Research Holdings Inc MEDEQUIP PAHC Phibro Animal Health Corp PHARMA SUPN Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc PHARMA

Detail of Valuation and Quality indicators in Healthcare on 6/12/2017

I take 4 aggregate industry factors provided by portfolio123: Price/Earnings (P/E), Price to sales (P/S), Price to free cash flow (P/FCF), Return on Equity (ROE). My choice has been justified here and here. Their calculation aims at limiting the influence of outliers and large caps. They are reference values for stock picking, not for capital-weighted indices.

For each factor I calculate the difference with its own historical average: to the average for valuation ratios, from the average for ROE, so that the higher is always the better. The difference is measured in percentage for valuation ratios, not for ROE (already in percentage).

The next table reports the 4 industry factors. There are 3 columns for each factor: the current value, the average ("Avg") between January 1999 and October 2015 taken as an arbitrary reference of fair valuation, and the difference explained above ("D-xxx").

P/E Avg D- P/E P/S Avg D- P/S P/FCF Avg D- P/FCF ROE Avg D-ROE Health Care Equipment 41.24 27.18 -51.73% 3.9 3.18 -22.64% 42.61 30.51 -39.66% -38.61 -12.14 -26.47 Managed Health Care 26.22 20.88 -25.57% 1.09 0.85 -28.24% 23.83 17.75 -34.25% 7.74 5.78 1.96 Health Care Technology* 87.86 56.13 -56.53% 3.36 3.39 0.88% 39.67 35.77 -10.90% -10.99 -6.2 -4.79 Biotechnology 30.73 39.78 22.75% 30.36 29.01 -4.65% 27.96 43.74 36.08% -75.26 -64.42 -10.84 Pharmaceuticals 24.97 26.26 4.91% 16.42 8.25 -99.03% 24.99 32.55 23.23% -64.78 -30.3 -34.48 Life Sciences Tools/Services* 39.17 29.52 -32.69% 3.34 3.39 1.47% 31.52 27.28 -15.54% -7.11 -18.37 11.26

* Averages since 2006

The following charts give an idea of the current status of 3 valuation factors (P/E, P/S, P/FCF) and a quality factor (ROE) relative to their historical average in each industry. For all factors the difference to average is calculated in the direction where positive is good. For valuation ratios lower is better, for ROE higher is better. On the charts below higher is always better.

Price/Earnings relative to historical average:

Price/Sales relative to historical average:

Price/Free Cash Flow relative to historical average:

ROE relative to historical average:

Momentum

The next chart compares the price action of XLV, XPH, IBB with SPY in 1 month.

If you want to stay informed of my updates on this topic and other articles, click the "Follow" tab at the top of this article.

Data provided by portfolio123 (this is a partner link giving you an extended period of free trial. I may receive a fee if you buy later a paid subscription, at no additional cost to you).

Disclosure: I am/we are long IBB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.