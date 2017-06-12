ETFGI Reports Assets Invested In ETFs/ETPs Listed Globally Reach A New Record Of $4.103 Trillion At The End Of May 2017

YTD through end of May 2017, ETFs/ETPs have seen net inflows of $283.91 Bn.

ETFs and ETPs listed globally gathered record net inflows of $48.26 Bn in May marking the 40thconsecutive month of net inflows.

The Global ETF/ETP industry had 6,889 ETFs/ETPs, with 12,970 listings, assets of $4.103 trillion,from 313 providers listed on 68 exchanges in 55 countries at the end of May 2017.

All dollar values are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm on trends in the global ETF/ETP ecosystem, reported today that assets invested in ETFs/ETPs listed globally reached a new record of $4.103 trillion at the end of May 2017, according to preliminary data from ETFGI's May 2017 global ETF and ETP industry insights report an annual paid for research subscription service (click here to view the ETFGI ETFs/ETPs listed globally asset growth chart).

According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner at ETFGI:

The performance of US equities was mixed in May. The S&P 500 gained 1.41% while smaller cap equities declined 2.31%. S&P 500 Growth was up 2.83% while the S&P 500 Value index declined

0.32%. In the US Information Technology and Utilities were May's top performing sectors, both up 4%. Energy was the worst performer, down by 3%. International equity markets performed well in May with the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. BMI and the S&P Emerging BMI were up 4% and 2%, respectively.

Political risks remain a focus for investors the ability of the Trump administration to move forward on policy goals and hearings on Capitol Hill, the U.K. election, North Korea is still an area of concern and the potential Italian election later this year is raising concerns similar to those raised before the French election.

ETFs and ETPs listed globally gathered record net inflows of $48.26 Bn in May marking the 40th consecutive month of net inflows. Year to date, a record $283.91 Bn in net new assets have been gathered. At this point last year there were net inflows of $91.45 Bn.

In May 2017, equity ETFs/ETPs gathered the largest net inflows with $33.09 Bn, followed by fixed income ETFs/ETPs with $13.77 Bn, while commodity ETFs/ETPs experienced net outflows of $1.22 Bn.

YTD through end of May 2017, ETFs/ETPs have seen net inflows of $283.91 Bn. Equity ETFs/ETPs gathered the largest net inflows YTD with $201.37 Bn, followed by fixed income ETFs/ETPs with $63.74 Bn, and commodity ETFs/ETPs with $5.95 Bn.

The assets in iShares ETFs/ETPs have surpassed the $1.5 trillion milestone reaching $1.519 trillion as of the end of May 2017.

iShares gathered the largest net ETF inflows in May with $22.52 Bn, followed by Vanguard with $15.67 Bn and Schwab ETFs with $2.35 Bn net inflows.

YTD, iShares gathered the largest net ETF inflows YTD with $111.17 Bn, followed by Vanguard with $68.76 Bn and Schwab ETFs with $11.56 Bn net inflows.

