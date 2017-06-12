Leidos: The Combination Of SAIC Divestiture And Lockheed Martin Spin Off Is Well Poised For A Breakout

Leidos is positioned very well for growth in today's economic environment, as their businesses are geared towards the current administration's initiatives.

On August 16th, 2016, LockHeed Martin spun off its information systems and strategic solutions business to Leidos Holdings Inc., a defense services, technology and engineering organization.

Leidos Holdings has exceeded consensus estimates in nine out of the last ten quarters. At the moment, this little known government services organizations shares should be bought and held with a conservative price target of $65 per share.

Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LDOS), provides services to US defense organizations, U.S. Department of Defense (DOD), U.S. Intelligence Communities, U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), in addition to various communications, intelligence and surveillance agencies. Leidos also provides these customers with system engineering, defense IT and system integrations.

The company's mantra declares they "help customers solve their most difficult problems"; and by historically doing so, have acquired significant brand loyalty and have built durable relationships.

Leidos tends to focus specifically on high value services, ranging from engineering services to scientific and technical services. It's important to note that the majority of their revenues and assets are generated within the United States.

Let's take a look at their performance from Q1

Defense Solutions Business

Defense Solutions revenues for the quarter came in at $1,294 million, which was a 66% increase. The prior year quarter's revenues were $514 million.

The revenue growth was primarily attributable to contracts acquired from Lockheed's IS&GS Business, Leidos also saw growth in airborne programs.

Defense Solutions operating margin for the quarter was 6.1%, compared to 9.1% in the prior year quarter. On a non-GAAP basis, operating margin went down to 7.3%, compared to 9.1% in the prior year quarter. This was primarily due to charges taken on a fixed price program.

Civil Engineering

Civil revenues had a significant increase to $842 million, which was a 133% gain. The previous year quarter saw revenues of $481 million

The revenue increase was attributed to contracts acquired from the acquisition of the IS&GS Business. This was partially offset by a divestiture of the heavy construction business in fiscal 2016, and a decrease in the commercial energy services business.

Civil operating income margin for the quarter was 6.4%, compared to 6.1% in the prior year quarter. On a non GAAP basis, operating income margin for the quarter was 10.5%, compared to 6.4% in the prior year, reflecting lower indirect costs and timing of security products.

Healthcare

Health revenues for the quarter were $443 million, an increase of $272 million, or 159%, compared to the prior year quarter. Again, the revenue increase was primarily due to services acquired from Lockheed's IS&GS Business. Health operating income margin for the quarter came in at 10.6%, compared to 9.4% in the prior year quarter.

On a non-GAAP basis, operating margin for the quarter was 14.9%, compared to 9.4% in the prior year quarter, reflecting lower indirect costs and strong performance on certain contracts.

New Business Awards

Net new bookings totaled $1.7 billion for the quarter. Notable wins came from the US Air Force, Department of Homeland Security, US Department of Veteran Affairs and the Intelligence Community.

9/10 Quarters of Exceeding Consensus Estimates

FY15 - FY18 EPS

Guidance

For 2017, Leidos has reaffirmed its EPS for the range of $3.05 to $3.35, while reiterating revenues to come in between $10.0 billion to $10.4 billion. Leidos also enjoys having a healthy backlog, totaling $16.9 billion, of which $4.9 billion have been funded.

Downside Protection

Consider as well, Leidos pays a dividend yield of 2.58%, which is slightly above its peers within the industry. That yield will offer downside protection for investors seeking income.

Also worth mentioning are some bullish variables; for one, the current administration carries a strong defense mindset, which will undoubtedly increase defense funding. Also, geopolitical tensions continue to rise, which naturally creates an avenue for defense funding worldwide.

Conclusion

If Leidos can meet it's FY17 EPS, of 3.05 to $3.35 and meet the revenue estimates they've called out, it will pave the way for a much higher stock price from these levels.

There's no reason to believe that Leidos can't get there, their guidance has been conservative over the years, which generally aligns with how the defense industry report quarterly earnings -- especially Lockheed Martin. In the last 9/10 quarters, Leidos hasn't only met EPS estimates, they've beaten consensus estimates. The one laggard quarter was Q4 of 2016.

Leidos trades at trailing P/E ratio of 16x times earnings, and 14x forward estimates. Peers in the defense industry generally trade at 18 - 21x earnings; that being said, if Leidos continues down their current path, continue to optimize and lean out acquired assets, a conservative price target for Leidos Holding is $65 per share, currently 19% percent higher than where it trades today.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LDOS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.