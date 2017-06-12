Disney Needs More Debt

Image credit

Disney (NYSE:DIS) has struggled in the past couple of years to get its stock price moving. We've seen it bounce around a little but mostly, it has languished in the area of $100 or so. I was once a steadfast bull with respect to Disney but that enthusiasm waned and then disappeared altogether a few quarters ago, a product of Disney's apparent lack of ability to overcome its ESPN woes and flagging growth. But one thing Disney hasn't done is take advantage of rock bottom interest rates and by extension, its capital returns haven't exactly been a priority. Its dividend is still less than 2X what one can get from a savings account and while it has bought back stock with some success, again, the numbers haven't been enough to move the needle. In this article, I'll take a look at Disney's debt levels and servicing costs to see if there's something Disney can do about its seemingly immovable stock price.

We'll begin by taking a look at Disney's long term debt against its interest expense for the past five years, as well as estimated data for this year.

Disney's LT debt has risen meaningfully in the past few years as it was about $11B at the end of 2012 and at its last quarterly report, was nearing $17B. Six billion dollars is a lot of money where I come from but in the context of the sprawling conglomerate that is Disney, it really isn't. Its LT debt balance is about 1.5X what it was five years ago and honestly, given the explosion of debt usage by large companies in particular in recent years, that also isn't much. Disney has been very restrained in taking on additional debt but I'm not sure that's been the right course of action. Debt can be quite a useful tool whether it comes to funding acquisitions, capex, R&D or even a larger buyback, but Disney has eschewed those things in recent years, at least in the context of paying for them with debt.

Interestingly, Disney's interest expense is largely flat over this time period despite the noticeable rise in actual LT debt on the balance sheet. Interest expense was just under $500M in 2012 and my estimate for this year is just over $500M, amounting to just 1.1X what it was in 2012. We know the debt balance has grown much more than that so Disney owes its light interest expense growth to favorable composition changes in its debt. While it hasn't taken on loads of new debt, it has refinanced existing debt into lower coupon notes and thus, its interest expense is roughly flat against 50% or so growth in its debt balance. This is a tremendous result but it also lends a bit more credence to the idea I floated earlier about Disney perhaps not having enough debt these days.

To demonstrate, this chart shows Disney's interest expense as a percentage of operating income. There are many ways to look at debt servicing ability but I like this one because it is very simply and clean and allows us to see how much of pre-tax profits are eaten up by funding debt costs.

We can see that as a percentage of operating income, Disney's interest expense has fallen a bunch. It was well over five percent in 2012 and my estimate for this year is around 3.5%. That is a miniscule amount of operating income to spend on anything but in particular, when debt has been so cheap to issue. Importantly, we know that Disney's interest expense is essentially flat over this period but the slope of this chart is owed to the company's high rate of operating income growth, which was about $9B in 2012 and close to $14B last year. That growth has made servicing debt even cheaper on a relative basis and that is why Disney's numbers look so good.

What is the upshot of all of this? Disney has enormous latitude to issue new debt with its balance sheet in such pristine condition. I like the fact that its operating income has grown so substantially and made servicing debt even easier and I also like that its debt, on average, is cheaper than it was a few years ago. These factors mean that interest expense isn't even worth mentioning when it comes to impact on earnings at just 3% of operating income. But is that the right thing for Disney to do? After all, debt can propel a company to the next level of growth given prudent use and Disney's relative lack of usage of debt, in my view, has held the stock back.

Disney should take advantage of ultra-low rates while it still can and use the proceeds to buy back stock. Its shares have been stuck in neutral for a few quarters now as investors grapple with lower growth and tough comparables in the studio business. An additional $10B to $15B in debt would be quite easy for Disney to afford to service and would keep its costs in the mid- to high single digit area as a percentage of operating income. That would also allow it to buy back a high single digit amount of the float and give EPS growth a much-needed juicing. Disney needs more debt to get the stock moving again.

