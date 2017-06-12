Are Investors Over-Relying On Their 'Investments?' Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

David Merkel, CFA takes a stab at a challenging topic, namely "the biggest problems for investors today." His list of five includes low future returns; the dominance of a few large-cap growth stocks in today's "investment monoculture;" the difficulty of diversifying in today's indexed stock market; bad fiscal and monetary policy; and finally that "too many people are relying on investments to fund their future spending."

Altogether, the problems described by this investment advisor do not constitute a rousing invitation to investors to hand over their money. "Here's my life savings. Please sign me up for low future returns at risk of being crushed under Wall Street's investment monoculture and poor diversification, not to mention Washington's policy shenanigans."

I jest of course. The author is to be commended for his frankness about the problems he sees; (and being aware of them, he presumably works to overcome them). But what of his enigmatic fifth item, that investors are relying too much on their investments? Isn't that what they're supposed to do?

Perhaps what he means (he doesn't say) is that investors are over-relying on securities markets. If that's the case, I agree. I've often endorsed the idea of balancing securities investments with property and liquidity. One can argue that real estate has its share of "biggest problems" today, and cash, of course, is subject to the corrosive effects of inflation, not to mention its near-zero return.

This investing conundrum is a good reason to revisit what is probably the best source of lifetime investment return and the most inherently renewable: human capital. You can draw on your innate abilities, your passions, your education and skills to fuel your income now and in the future. You can draw on your self-restraint to steward your income into savvy consumption and savings choices. This, to my mind at least, is the alternative to Merkel's warning about "relying on investments to fund…future spending."

And if you say that it's too late, 'I made my education and career decisions too long ago to have an impact,' my response would be that there's nothing to stop you from tweaking those decisions even now, if only to decide that starting today you're going to increase your value to your employer. (And if that fails to generate an appreciative response, then to another employer.) We're not powerless. There are always some options available to us.

What options do you see as available to improving your financial lot? Please share your thoughts in our comments section. For now, here are today's financial advisor-related links: