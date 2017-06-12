Enterprise Cloud Company Tintri Files For $100 Million IPO

We don't know proposed IPO terms yet, but Tintri's decelerating revenue growth rates and high cash burn are cause for concern.

Enterprise IT company Tintri wants to raise at least $100 million in an IPO.

Quick Take

Enterprise cloud technology company Tintri (Pending:TNTR) has filed a registration statement for its IPO with an initial declared amount of $100 million.

The company is growing revenues rapidly, but at a decreasing rate, and is burning through a lot of cash to do so.

We don’t know the proposed terms of the IPO, but the company is unremarkable compared to most other enterprise IT firms that have gone public in recent years.

Company

Mountain View, California-based Tintri was founded in 2008 CTO Kieran Harty and Chief Architect Mark Gritter to provide enterprises with a Flash-based platform to more easily manage and automate their cloud-native applications and related infrastructure.

Management is headed by Chairman and CEO Ken Klein, who has been with the firm since October 2013 and previously was president of Wind River Systems (NASDAQ:INTC).

The company has developed an enviable list of partners including many of the largest cloud technology providers.

Tintri has raised more than $262 million in several private financing rounds from top-tier venture capital and private equity investors such as New Enterprise Associates (Forest Baskett), Menlo Ventures (Mark Siegel), Lightspeed Venture Partners (Christopher Schaepe), Insight Venture Partners (Jeff Horing) and Silver Lake Kraftwerk.

Technology

Tintri has developed its Flash-based system to assist enterprises in their data center operations by enabling enterprises to isolate their cloud applications and set per-application quality of service automation parameters.

Below is a brief overview video of the company’s offerings:

(Source: Tintri)

The system is offered in two versions – all-flash for all-solid-state drive systems and Hybrid Flash for hard disk drives supplemented by 2% -- 5% solid-state flash drives to increase IOPS and reduce read latency.

Market and Competition

According to a 2016 report by Markets and Markets, the cloud systems management market is expected to grow from $3.95 billion in 2016 to $15.29 billion in 2021.

This growth represents a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of a whopping 31.1% during the period, which is extremely high.

The report further states that demand over the period will be driven by three main factors:

Simplified integration of complex & heterogenous cloud environments Increasing adoption of private & hybrid cloud among enterprises throughout the globe Enterprises’ willingness to opt for required cloud services from different vendors to avoid vendor lock-in



North America is expected to represent the largest market share, and the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to grow the quickest.

Major vendors that provide cloud management services include:

VMware (NYSE:VMW)

IBM (NYSE:IBM)

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

HP Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

EMC / Dell Technologies

NetApp (NTAP

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG)

Management says its competitive strength include the fact that its system is ‘purpose-built for enterprise cloud’ and the ability for customers to purchase its software ‘incrementally,' i.e., separately or part of a suite, providing customers with flexibility.

Financials

Tintri’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue, but at decreasing growth rates

Uneven but generally rising gross margin

Dramatically increasing use of cash in operations

Below are the company’s operational results for the past 3 ¼ years (Audited GAAP for full years):

(Source: Tintri S-1/A)

Revenue

FYE 1Q 2018: $30.4 million, 33% increase vs. prior

2017: $125.1 million, 45% increase vs. prior

2016: $86 million, 73% increase vs. prior

2015: $49.8 million

Gross Margin

FYE 1Q 2018: 61%

2017: 65%

2016: 63%

2015: 56%

Cash Flow

FYE 1Q 2018: $19 million cash used in operations

2017: $70.4 million cash used in operations

2016: $62.1 million cash used in operations

2015: $51.1 million cash used in operations

As of April 30, 2017, the company had $48.7 million in cash and $165.6 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited interim financials)

IPO Details

Tintri said it intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the gross IPO figure may be a placeholder figure subject to significant revision based on investor demand.

Notably, the company is not using a multiple-class stock structure which has become more common from technology companies in recent months.

Existing shareholders aren’t selling shares as part of the IPO, nor have any expressed an interest in acquiring more shares as part of ‘supporting’ the IPO.

Tintri says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including working capital, sales and marketing activities, engineering initiatives, including enhancement of our solution and investment in technology and development, general and administrative expenses and capital expenditures. We also may use a portion of the net proceeds from this offering to acquire or invest in businesses, products, services or technologies that complement our business, as well as to advance various of the strategic initiatives…

So, in effect, management has provided on boilerplate language on how it intends to use the IPO proceeds. Presumably, it will use it to fund the company’s high cash usage in operations for the foreseeable future.



Listed managers of the IPO are major firms including Morgan Stanley, BofA Merrill Lynch and others.

Commentary

Tintri is in a sweet spot for enterprise IT – a sector of cloud management systems that assists middle-market and large enterprises making the transition from purely on-premises IT to cloud-based and hybrid computing environments.

The company is growing revenues at a rate that is typical of successful enterprise IT software firms at this stage.

However, the story is also typical in that growth rates are decelerating as the company exceeds $100 million in annual revenues. I see this all the time with SaaS businesses in the enterprise space.

Additionally, TNTR is burning through large amounts of cash to achieve those diminishing growth rates, indicating a less-than-efficient sales model as the company scales.

So, Tintri is unremarkable in regards to its financial performance to-date. It offers a valuable service that simplifies enterprise application management in the cloud but hasn’t shown any breakout performance when compared to other enterprise IT companies at the same stage.

We don’t know the proposed terms of the IPO, so will have to wait until future filing data to provide a final opinion on the IPO.

At this point, my opinion on the IPO as a source of significant investor return is ‘meh.'

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.