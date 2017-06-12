Why A Bond Market Rally May Cause A September 2008 Repeat By End Of July

If long term rates fall by end of July, loan growth could slow even further. In that case, TVIX or UVXY is the best play.

This year there may be something extraordinary happening in the dollar supply that we haven't seen since 2008. While M2 - total checking, savings, and short term time deposits in the banking system - is expanding for now, the quarterly trend may collapse to negative - meaning shrinking - within 6 to 8 weeks. If it does, that would be the time to short the market aggressively with VIX funds, even leveraged ones such as VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX ST ETN (NASDAQ:TVIX) or ProShares Trust Ultra VIX Short Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY).

These funds outperform any other ETF during times of market stress, and can easily gain in the hundreds of percent within a 2 to 3 weeks. Buy them at the wrong time though and you can lose even more.

For those who want to make a lot of money in a short duration trade of less than a month, this in my opinion is the best way to do it, but only if the numbers line up. Going long stocks takes more time, corrections can happen and long trades can go against you temporarily even if money supply is growing strongly. But if it's not growing, a steep correction or even crash is nearly assured in the short term, making even a leveraged VIX short trade very low risk if and only if the right conditions are met.

What are those conditions? Let's take a look at the latest numbers from the Federal Reserve.

These are the non seasonally adjusted M2 numbers since March. As I have pointed out in the past, a drop in the dollar supply usually occurs around tax day, and did so here as well. See the April 24 row in the one week average column. There are many ways to calculate monetary growth, but I find the most useful to be tracking the one-week average. Note also the four circles above, which will give us a clue as to how long we have until the money supply could start shrinking on a quarterly basis.

The last time we had a shrinking money supply for a whole quarter was September 4, 2008. It kept shrinking for a whole month until October. We all know what happened then.

The question is, will that happen this year? Before we try to answer that question, first let's see what would have to happen in order for 2008 to be repeated this year. Back at the previous chart for May 29, 2017, notice that if the one-week average next week comes in below $13.412 trillion, the quarterly average will start to shrink week-to-week. By the week of July 27, peak one-week M2 at $13.626 trillion will have moved off the chart. If the one-week average does not grow substantially and consistently by then, the quarterly average will be around $13.45 trillion, meaning monetary growth on a quarterly basis will have stopped almost entirely.

In order for the dollar supply to actually shrink on a full quarterly basis, we'd need to see stagnation for another 5 weeks after that, but zero growth is enough to trigger a nice VIX trade even if it's not on a 2008 scale. So will it happen? Here we come to causes for money growth. There are two main ones. First, the Fed itself buying bonds, and second, bank loans through fractional reserve. The Fed is not buying any more bonds and QE is over for now, so scratch that. What controls bank loans is primarily the yield curve, or the spread between long and short term interest rates. If short term rates equal or exceed long term rates, banks cannot borrow short and lend long, so they don't make as many loans and the money supply stagnates.

The yield curve is traditionally defined as the spread between 10Y and 2Y rates as seen above. The Fed is very likely to hike overnight rates this month (the next FOMC meeting is on June 14) which should squeeze the yield curve further by raising the short end. So it depends almost entirely on the long end of the curve. If long term Treasuries keep rising through July, the prospect of a negative or near negative yield curve becomes much more likely. Already though, we are seeing loan growth slow down for the first time since 2010. Superimpose the chart below with the yield curve chart above and they line up pretty well. When the yield spread turns negative, loan growth stops. Absent QE, that means a stagnating dollar supply.

So if we assume that QE is not restarting and that the Fed is indeed hiking short term rates (both very reasonable assumptions) then all we need to know in order to determine if a 2008 situation (at least monetarily speaking) is going to play itself out over the next few weeks is the price action in 10Y yields. If long term yields go down over the next 6 to 8 weeks, it looks like it may actually happen.

If they do, then it's time to go long TVIX and UVXY by end of July or beginning of August. And if not, there's always next year, but it pays to be on notice for now and not miss a potentially very lucrative opportunity.

