Fresh Del Monte - Potential Buying Opportunity

Despite headwinds for bananas, pineapples and grapes, the company's trek towards diversification is on track.

Fresh Del Monte's recent stock price collapse after earnings was driven by lower than expected results for the company's banana and other fresh produce segments.

Source: Google Images

Review

The more I review commodity-based companies, the more interested I become in owning them. Companies directly exposed to commodities as the core of their business are not for all investors. In fact, even during economic periods of expansion, certain commodities may witness headwinds leading to sub-par exposed company performance for investors.

However, the primary benefit of owning such companies is often the reward as cycles ebb and flow. These gyrations often lead to very erratic performance over time, lending themselves to opportunistic buying; but patience and commitment is a must.

Case in point: Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP). Fresh Del Monte had witnessed an average stock price return of 9.3 percent (not including dividends) since 2010 through 2015. Through 2016, the stock price soared with a 56 percent return as margins greatly improved.

During 2016, the primary catalyst for improving margins was a decline in gross margin per unit costs. Deflationary pressures across the globe, stemming largely from the energy collapse provided a tailwind for increasing margins for Fresh Del Monte. Gross margins improved by 310-basis points (bps).

During the first quarter 2017, the opposite occurred with reduced pricing for the banana business, oversupply and increased per unit costs for grapes, and lower sales volumes and prices for pineapples. As a result, gross margins declined by 420-bps, which led to a -46.5 percent decline in diluted non-GAAP net income per share. Management called the negative performance for bananas, pineapples and grapes the "perfect storm" and alluded to the fact that this sort of impact was atypical and not likely to occur frequently.

The impacts from all three divisions was not expected and as a result, the stock price was hit hard afterward. From the late-November 2016 stock price peak, today's price is 22.3 percent lower. From the pre-earnings announcement stock price, today's price is 16.4 percent lower.

All news was not bad for the quarter. The two positive standouts included the company's fresh-cut and avocados divisions within the other fresh produce segment. These two divisions combined for approximately 42 percent of fresh produce segment net sales. Net sales growth was at 21.4 and 59.4 percent respectively.

For those tracking the impending Dole Food Company upcoming IPO, Fresh Del Monte has distinguished itself from Dole within these fast-growing divisions. Dole does not compete in the avocados market, and the company is more focused on salads and vegetables for its own fresh packaged and fresh-cut division.

On the earnings call, it was clarified that the fresh-cut division operates with a stronger margin versus the other fresh products. The recent surge in avocado prices has also been a boon for higher margins. Fresh Del Monte does not directly break out its avocados margin, but Calavo Growers' (NASDAQ:CVGW) recent quarterly report is an indication as gross margins improved by 69.2 percent from last year. Fresh Del Monte considers itself the number three avocado marketer in the U.S. behind Calavo.

Fresh Del Monte is one of three large players in the banana market, including Dole and Chiquita. Fresh Del Monte considers itself in third place for this market. For pineapples, the company considers itself first. All three companies compete and dominate these two core fruits. For Fresh Del Monte, over the most recent trailing twelve-month period, these two fruits reflected 57 percent of net sales.

The company's two fastest growing divisions, fresh-cut and avocados reflected 20 percent of net sales; bananas were most recently closer to 40 percent. Management has stated that they are focused on driving the proportion of the banana business closer to 35 percent as the company continues to diversify its product offers, while still competing within the banana market.

This focus is a reoccurring theme that has been expressed by Dole and even Calavo, as these companies are looking to reduce strong exposure to fewer commodities. With the recent headwinds facing core segments, for Fresh Del Monte, analysts have taken a conservative approach as expectations for 2017 earnings are for a -20 percent decline.

Summary

Going back to the previous stock chart above, the recent stock price collapse has led to a -15 percent divergence between Fresh Del Monte's stock price and its 200-day moving average. This technical move has reflected the strongest negative move over the previous four and a half years.

For investors, there are two possible scenarios. One, the stock price possibly had risen too high too quickly. Or two, the drop has been extreme, suggesting a discount level for which a buying opportunity has emerged.

The challenge to answer this question is that Fresh Del Monte's P/E ratio has been highly erratic over the past seven years. Additionally, the company is only covered by a few analysts, and their current one-year price targets are greater than $70 per share. This suggests a P/E ratio of 17.5 times 2018 estimated earnings.

During the "good" times, Fresh Del Monte's stock price has actually traded with a lower P/E multiple valuation. This was most recently true in 2016 when the P/E ended the year below 13 times earnings. Contrarily during 2015, when the company's diluted EPS declined by 10 percent, the stock price traded with a P/E of approximately 16 times earnings. Historically over the past seven years, the P/E ratio has fluctuated from 11 to 25 times earnings.

Analysts are currently projecting a substantial P/E multiple expansion based upon a return to earnings growth. As Fresh Del Monte is able to further diversify its overall business, the company should be able to approach a more stable P/E valuation of around 15 times earnings. A substantial portion of Fresh Del Monte's operations is highly consolidated with high barriers to entry. While the fastest growing divisions with other fresh produce are more fragmented and offer continued increasing market share gains.

Even with a substantially lower P/E multiple at 15 times earnings than what analysts are assigning the company, the current stock price is still discounted by 19 percent (excluding the dividend). Management did state that current headwinds have abated and in particular, the banana segment has witnessed improvement. Nonetheless, estimates remain cautious for the remainder of the year as impacts are expected to effect performance.

As Fresh Del Monte cycles through the next few quarters, the company will be coming off of some of the highest comparable baselines. Investors interested in considering Fresh Del Monte should consider the commodity risks and their investment objectives. Assuming things get back on track leading into next year, investors could be in store for robust returns - my stock price target over the next 12 to 18 months is $61 per share.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FDP, CVGW.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.