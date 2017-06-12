Do What Buffett Would Do

Investors who want to wait for such a valuation to enter (or expand) a position can get additional income whilst waiting on the sidelines.

Book value is not the same as fair value.

Thesis

Warren Buffett has stated that he believes share repurchases are beneficial when shares of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) are trading at 1.2 times book value (or less). Investors can aim to buy at that price as well, and using option strategies allows them to get paid whilst waiting for such an opportunity.

Warren Buffett has made his position on share repurchases clear: He believes that stock buybacks are beneficial as long as the price at which the company's shares are bought back is lower than the intrinsic value of the respective shares.

Regarding stock buybacks of Berkshire Hathaway, he stated that he would like to repurchase big amounts of shares if the company trades at (or below) 1.2 times book value. The oracle believes that the intrinsic value of the company's shares is higher than that level, thus repurchases at that price point are beneficial.

Buying good companies (such as Berkshire Hathaway) at fair prices, or even better, at prices indicating an undervaluation, has been a great way for attractive long term returns, thus investors thinking about an investment in Berkshire Hathaway should follow through on Buffett's position: Buying the company's shares at about 1.2 times book value looks like a good idea.

BRK.B data by YCharts

When we take a look at the share price movement and the movement of Berkshire's book value per share, we see that both have increased considerably over the last five years, although the growth rate has been much higher for the company's share price (up more than 100%).

This divergence means that Berkshire's price to book value multiple has expanded over the last years:

BRK.B Price to Book Value data by YCharts

Currently Berkshire trades at 1.43 times book value, which is about 20% higher than the price Buffett would like to see before engaging in stock buybacks.

When investors want to buy at the same level, they can wait for Berkshire's shares to either drop far enough (a drop of about 15% would bring the price to book value multiple to 1.2), or to wait until book value has increased so much that its multiple has declined to 1.2, which would not necessarily require a drop in the company's share price.

A combination of both is possible as well, and investors can utilize an option strategy to get paid whilst waiting for the desired buying price.

The seller of a put option contract agrees to buy a certain stock at a predefined price during a certain time frame if the holder of the put option contract wants the exercise his options, in return the seller of the put option gets the option premium.

When we look at Berkshire's option chain, we see that puts with an expiry date of June 2018 (one year out) are selling at the prices we see in the above chart.

Berkshire's book value per share is $120 right now, and is growing at roughly 10% a year, thus we can expect the company's book value to be about $130 one year from now. Putting a 1.2 times book value multiple on that book value estimate gets us to a buying price of $156.

In the above chart we see that put options with a strike price of $155 are selling for $5.00, which means an investor selling one put option contract (which covers 100 shares) would get $500 in option premiums. If Berkshire's share price is above $155 by next summer, the options will not get exercised, if the share price is lower than that level, the option gets exercised and the seller of the option gets to buy Berkshire at 1.2 times (estimated) book value.

The seller of the option should hold enough cash on the sideline to be able to buy the shares at $155, which means a total cash commitment of $15,500. The cash on cash yield of selling such an option thus is $500 / $15,500 = 3.2% for one year -- about one and a half times the yield of the S&P 500 index (NYSEARCA:SPY).

Takeaway

Buffett wants to buy back shares of Berkshire when shares trade at 1.2 times book value, which indicates that that is an attractive entry point for other investors as well.

Berkshire currently is trading at a higher valuation, but investors can sell put option contracts to get some income whilst waiting for shares to drop to the buy range.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.