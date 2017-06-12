Potash: More Upside To Come?

Potash Corp. (NYSE:POT) shares were on the rise lately on news that Russian Uralkali was looking to restart negotiations with Belarussian Belaruskali. As a reminder, the big downside in potash market started with the breakup between Uralkali and Belaruskali back in 2013. Uralkali decided to pursue strategy of "volume over price", which distorted the market and put pressure on all industry participants. Neither the potash market itself nor shares of potash producers including Potash Corp., Uralkali, Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) or Agrium (NYSE:AGU) have recovered since then.

Rumors of potential cooperation between Uralkali and Belaruskali have appeared ever since the breakup in 2013. So far, nothing serious materialized. For example, in October 2016 Russian business newspaper "Vedomosti" reported (link in Russian) (translation) that Uralkali approached Belaruskali with offers of cooperation several times but Belaruskali was not interested. This time, Uralkali's offer will be strengthened (link in Russian) (translation) by the presence of Sberbank's CEO German Gref during negotiations. Mr. Gref increases the political weight of the delegation and makes a successful reunion a bit more likely.

There are two main questions in this story. The first one is whether Uralkali and Belaruskali will be able to reach a consensus and restart cooperation. It's anybody's guess at this point but your author is cautiously optimistic. Both companies had the time to see that the strategy to increase market share did not work. Frankly, for Uralkali the market share game was over with the accident at Solikamsk-2 which made rapid production expansion plans impossible. In my view, there is a good rationale for the deal between Uralkali and Belaruskali, so everything will depend on negotiators' will to reach a mutually beneficial agreement.

The second question is even more important - will the deal help the potash market? Much damage has already been done. I believe that we've seen the bottom for potash prices and recent quarterly reports of potash producers confirm that a cautious uptrend may already be in place. However, the industry has big reserves to increase production, so strict discipline among main players will be necessary to improve the situation with pricing.

As evident by the recent presentation, Potash Corp. remains optimistic on the future potash demand growth. If everything goes according to plan, supply from new projects will be absorbed by increasing demand, which will help pricing (read more on potash projects in my last year's articles here and here). In case Uralkali and Belaruskali are able to cut production and Canpotex (Potash Corp., Agrium and Mosaic) will not react by restarting idled production, prices will get a meaningful boost. However, it is easier said than done.

First, Uralkali and Belaruskali should reach an agreement and cut production to help the potash market. Second, the competition should sit tight on their hands and show strict discipline. No player should try to game the system or everyone will lose and prices return closer to their previous bottoms. In my view, the potash market is significantly closer to "free competition" than it was in 2013, and reinstalling a cartel-based system will be a difficult task.

For potash prices to improve, both factors should be in play: 1) Uralkali and Belaruskali should reach an agreement and 2) the agreement should positively and meaningfully impact the potash market. This is definitely not a given. However, the good news for shareholders of Potash Corp., Agrium and Mosaic is that there is no downside to this story.

Technically, Potash Corp. shares are finally out of the downside channel and current upside momentum may continue to develop. Longer term, the company's shares continue to trade in a $16 - $19 range with massive support around $16, which makes this level attractive for both short-term and long-term entries. In my view, positive effect from Potash - Agrium merger will not be sufficient enough to break out of the range and fertilizer fundamentals will have to improve for Potash Corp. shares to rally above $19.

Disclosure: I am/we are long POT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.