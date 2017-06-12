Citigroup Has Its Act Together, But Where Does The Stock Go?

Synopsis

Citigroup (NYSE:C) is the last of the major banks to rid itself of the mess from the Financial Crisis. Eight years have passed and the company is finally heading in the right direction. Despite declining revenues, management has put a tight lid on expenses to generate solid profit growth in recent years. Loan quality has improved and strong deposit growth has provided for a much better liquidity position. The stock has responded well to these strategic improvements, increasing over 140% over the past five years, compared to about 85% for the S&P 500. The stock is now trading at the upper end of its valuation range at the same time that economic risks are increasing, yet appears to be slightly undervalued when compared to its competitors. Investors looking for long-term gains with a solid margin of safety should wait for the next big sell off before jumping into C.

Income Statement Analysis

Like most banks since the financial crisis, C has seen their revenues diminish significantly since before the financial crisis, nearly a decade ago. The company's non-interest revenues have declined by nearly 50% since peaking in 2006. The largest revenue driver, commission and fees, has declined steadily over the past decade to $10.5 billion in 2016. This category is comprised primarily of investment banking and trading-related fees, and the decline illustrates the company's shift toward its traditional consumer and commercial banking businesses. Also leading to the decline in revenues is the shift away from transaction processing and asset custody. These revenues are reported as "administration and fiduciary fees" and have declined by almost 2/3 since peaking in 2007. In 2016, non-interest revenues represented just 35% of total revenues, compared to 56% in 2006.

Net interest income has also declined steadily since peaking in 2010. Interest income peaked at over $121 billion in 2007, while the company generated $58 billion of interest income in 2016. Interest expense, however, was $76 billion in 2007, declining to just $12.5 billion in 2016. The interest rate environment has been challenging for Citigroup and all banks over the past decade. Citi, compared to some of its peers, has managed its interest rate complex exceedingly well. In 2016, net interest margin was 2.86%, up significantly from 2.42% in 2007. Also, the 2016 net interest margin is only 27 basis points below the high of 3.13% in 2008.

Total net revenues are 19% lower than the peak in 2010, given the declines noted above. Citigroup relies upon net interest income for 65% of its total net revenues, which is much higher than before the financial crisis. As long as interest rates remain low, the company will struggle to generate top line revenue growth. This was apparent in 2016, as total net revenues declined 8.5%, including a 3.3% decline in net interest income. It should be noted that the company did increase total net revenues 3.2% in Q1, which might indicate some stability on the top-line.

C Revenue (Annual) data by YCharts

As a result of the lack of revenue growth, the company has been forced to cut costs. Like all banks, the biggest expense category is compensation, which has been reduced by 36% since 2007. Over this time, the company has reduced headcount by about 168,000 or 43%. As a result, compensation expense is now about 30% of total net revenues, or half of what it was ten years ago. Revenue per employee is up significantly, illustrating the increased productivity of the smaller workforce. The efficiency ratio, a measure of how effective management is controlling total expenses, was 0.59 in 2016. Citigroup is by far the most efficient of its major peers, with JPM, BAC and GS all with efficiency ratios 0.63 or higher. Total operating expenses were 40% lower in 2016 than at the peak, and have declined about 4% annually over the past five years.

The provision for loan losses in 2009 was over $40 billion, or 50% of total net revenues. In 2016, that number was $7 billion, or 10% of total net revenues, which is the average over the past three years. The provision has continued to decline in recent years, whereas at JPM and BAC it has increased in recent years.

The operating and net profit numbers have been very inconsistent over the past decade. However, it would seem that the last few years may be an indication of the profit generating potential of Citigroup. Operating income has increased 7.8% annually over the past five years, while net income has increased 6.1% over this same period. Operating margin was 31% in 2016 and net profit margin was a healthy 21.3%. These results are the best since before the financial crisis, and they represent how far Citigroup has come to dig itself out of a huge hole in which it found itself a decade ago.

C Operating Margin (Annual) data by YCharts

Balance Sheet Analysis

Coming out of the financial crisis, Citigroup was generally characterized as the weakest of the remaining large banks. In fact, the company had failed a second Federal Reserve stress test as late as 2014. The balance sheet is significantly smaller today than it was in 2007, as the company has shed non-core assets on a regular basis to reduce risk and increase liquidity. The company has reduced its balance sheet by almost $400 billion since then, mostly through a reduction in trading assets and loans. Trading assets, in particular, have declined 3.5% annually over the past five years, while loans have basically been flat over the same period.

C Total Assets (Annual) data by YCharts

On the liability side, it is a similar story as total liabilities have declined over $500 billion or about 25% since the peak in 2007. Long-term debt and fed funds purchased have been reduced by nearly half, representing about a $383 billion reduction in liabilities. On the other hand, the company has had solid growth in deposits, increasing 1.4% annually over the past five years. Liabilities represented 87% of total assets at the end of 2016, down from 95% of total assets in 2007. The debt to equity ratio stood at 0.92x at the end of 2016, compared to 3.76x at the end of 2007 in the throes of the crisis. The capital structure leverage ratio has declined from over 22x in 2008 to 8.6x at the end of 2016. Finally, the interest coverage ratio was 2.7x at the end of 2016; at the end of 2009, the company could barely cover its interest expense.

C Total Liabilities (Annual) data by YCharts

As a result of these changes in assets and liabilities, shareholders' equity has increased to 12.6% of total assets. The company has relied upon preferred stock recently as a source of additional capital, and the company has been granted approvals recently by the Federal Reserve to repurchase additional shares of common stock. This has enabled C to diversify its capital base to meet liquidity requirements. Return on assets was 85 basis points in 2016, down from 97 basis points in 2015. Return on common equity adjusted for the deferred tax assets was 8.7% in 2016. Management believes this will improve to over 10% in 2018, with a long-term potential of over 14%. Furthermore, management has indicated that their goal is to return to shareholders the capital that is generated each year, which would be greater than 100% of net income over time. The goal is to return about $15 billion to $18 billion to shareholders annually over time.

C Return on Equity (Annual) data by YCharts

Citigroup emerged from the financial crisis in fairly sad shape. The company had too much debt, too many bad loans, and the wrong mix of capital. Today, the company has record levels of deposits, debt has decreased and loan quality has improved significantly. Revenue growth remains a challenge, but it appears that the company's focus on consumer and commercial banking activities should pay off in the future, especially if interest rates "normalize" as most investors expect over the next 12 -18 months.

Stock Price Performance

If you look at a long-term chart of C, you will see just how devastating the financial crisis was for companies like Citigroup. This stock hit a high of $564 (split adjusted) per share back in December of 2006, prior to the onset of the financial crisis. About two and half years later, investors were nearly completely wiped out, losing 98% of their value.

C data by YCharts

Investors who were prescient to buy at that low point and held on to their shares have seen a gain of over 500% since then.

C data by YCharts

At a current price of $64.45, long-term investors will be happy to know the stock is trading at the same level as it was in December 2008.

C data by YCharts

Valuation Measures

Over the past five years, the stock has traded at an average P/E of 14x LTM diluted EPS and an average P/B of 0.73x. The current P/E and P/B are 13x and 0.85x, respectively. The stock is clearly trading in the upper end of its valuation range. By comparison, its peers are trading at an average P/E and P/B of 13.9x earnings and 1.3x book value, respectively:

C PE Ratio (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

C Price to Book Value data by YCharts

The current dividend yield of 1% is well below the average of its peers, as well:

C Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

The dividend would have to increase by 30% just to match the yield on BAC (1.3%). This is possible in the near future, given management's goal of returning additional capital to shareholders; we will have to wait for the June CCAR announcement to see that the Federal Reserve approves.

Analysis and Conclusion

Relative to its peers, the company is trading at a discount, likely because it was the last of the major banks to get its financial act together. Relative to its recent trading history, the stock is at the upper end of its valuation range and is at the highest levels since the end of the Financial Crisis. Investors are expecting good things from C, specifically continued strong earnings growth, increased dividends and higher stock buybacks. Management is committed to returning more capital to shareholders pending CCAR approval, as mentioned above. Furthermore, investors are still expecting tax and regulatory reform to pass through the Congress and signed by President Trump. All of this is already priced into the stock.

I think investors are underestimating a few risks, though. Economic weaknesses are surfacing. Retail sales have been sluggish. Retailers are closing more stores, auto sales have turned over and consumers are way over leveraged. Also, the economy is not generating much job growth, with the recent report showing only 138,000 jobs created and previous months revised downward. Several bank CEOs indicated that second quarter trading revenues will be down. Finally, tax and regulatory reform as of today are not going to pass this year, if at all. These are not good economic indicators for banks.

There is no margin of error left in this stock. Investors need to heed the 4% drop the day the S&P 500 sold off 1.8% when it was revealed that President Trump may have interfered with the investigation into General Flynn. The stock then dropped 2% on news of declining trading revenues. On Election Day, the P/B was 0.67x. Today, it is 0.85x. Book value has increased by just over a buck since then, but the stock is up 15 bucks. I think the risks outweigh the rewards here. Investors should consider waiting for a better entry point, which would be in the $52 - $55 range.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.