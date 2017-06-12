Skyworth Digital Holdings: Improvements In Industry Dynamics And Margins Not Reflected In Share Price

While LCD TV prices could fall due to lower LCD panel prices, the risk is mitigated by LeTV's financial difficulties, which could curb its plans to subsidize its customers.

Skyworth (Stock: OTC:SWDHF; ADR: OTCPK:SWDHY) is the #1 LCD flat-panel TV manufacturer in China. It has a 17.7% market share in the country (based on all TVs), and specifically in the 4K Ultra HD TV, it has a 20.9% market share. Despite diversifying into the home appliances as well as the digital set-up boxes market, TV sales (China and overseas) remain the primary profitability driver.

Headquartered in Shenzhen, Skyworth also has manufacturing operations in other parts of China (Hong Kong, Inner Mongolia, Guangzhou and Dongguan) as well as overseas (Argentina, Brazil, India, Mexico, South Africa, Thailand, Ukraine/Hungary and Venezuela).

Replacement of CRT TV to support Skyworth's sales volume in the next few years

As of Dec-15, there were 203m CRT TV units remaining in China. There were 77m CRT TVs (1.6TV/household) in the urban areas while there were 126m units (1.2TV/household) in the rural areas. Meanwhile, LCD TV penetration was 56%.

The continued rural to urban migration will likely have a positive impact of the demand for LCD TVs, based on the higher TVs/household we have seen for urban households compared to rural households. In addition, the strong demand for private housing (evident from strong sales results of Chinese developers) as well as the government's plan to build 2m public rental housing in cities will likely support settlement of more Chinese households which we believe will support demand for LCD TVs.

The Chinese TV industry seems to be turning more rational in terms of pricing, which should support margins going forward

Despite the demand growth from the Chinese market (which supports volumes), the industry has also witnessed extremely stiff competition amongst the incumbents. This is evident in the ASPs of the top 3 LCD TV players in China, including Skyworth (#1 player; 30% decline in blended ASP between Mar-14 and Sept-16) and TCL Media (#3; 20% decline in blended ASP).

However, we have noted that the market has turned more rational in terms of pricing, which we attribute to the sharp increase in LCD panel prices since Mar-16 and LeTV's financial difficulties. According to our research, we note that leading Internet TV player LeTV raised its prices by CNY100-300 per set in Nov-16 and attributed it to the rising LCD panel costs. Skyworth has also increased its ASP in Nov-16 (first time in 30 months), which we think is in response to LeTV's decision to raise prices. Similarly, TCL Media's blended ASP in Mar-17 was 20% higher than that in Sept-16. The improved industry dynamics should likely be reflected in Skyworth's margins in the next financial year.

While LCD TV prices could fall again should LCD panel costs decrease, we believe this could be mitigated by the ongoing financial troubles at LeTV. The overexpansion of LeTV in the smartphone market has resulted in it owing huge debts to suppliers.

Furthermore, we appreciate Skyworth's decision to differentiate its products using product features and content. Skyworth has increased its R&D expenditures in the past few years. G&A expenses (where the R&D expenses are grouped under) accounted for 6.9% of sales in 1H17 compared to 4.3% in 1H15. The impact of its R&D spending is evident from the 5.6x increase in the units of 4K Smart TV sales (from 648k in FYE Mar-14 to c.4.3m in FYE Mar-17), significantly higher than the 50% gain in the non-4K Smart TV sale.

Skyworth introduced the 4K and HDR OLED TVs in 2016 and expanded its advertising and promotion expenses during the year to build the market for the product. Going forward, we believe that Skyworth will be able to harvest the returns from its efforts in the form of higher revenue contribution from higher-end TVs. In addition, it was reported in Nov-16 that China's leading LCD panel maker BOE Group has successfully produced a 55" Ultra HD OLED TV display which would be used in Skyworth's TVs. We view this positively as this gives Skyworth the optionality to lower its ASP to speed up market adoption should it desire. The increasing contribution of higher-end models would serve to mitigate the declining ASPs. In addition, the higher end 4K Smart TVs generated c.30% gross margins in 1H17, twice the gross margins of non-4K Smart TVs (c.15%). Hence, we believe that blended gross margins would improve in the next few quarters as well.

Value of Skyworth's smart TV platform increasingly recognized by both content providers and consumers

The user base of Skyworth's smart TV platform (i.e. buyers of Skyworth's Smart TV who subscribed to the Smart TV services) has enjoyed strong growth and stands at 23.0m in May-17, #1 in the Chinese smart TV space. With the growing proportion of 4K Smart TV sales, we think that the user base will continue to enjoy healthy growth in the near term.

The consistent growth in user base has attracted attention from online content providers including iQiyi and Tencent, both of which are important content provider for Skyworth's smart TV platform. iQiyi invested CNY150m in Shenzhen Coocaa Network Technology (SCNT) (Skyworth's smart TV platform) for a 5% stake in Sept-16. This valued SCNT at CNY3bn. Building on the momentum, Tencent invested CNY300m in June-17 for a c.7.7% stake in SCNT, implying an equity valuation of c.CNY3.9bn.

In our view, the investments made by iQiyi and Tencent signify the increasing values of Skyworth's smart TV platform. In addition, it would likely deepen the relationships between the parties and allow iQiyi/Tencent a channel to monetize their content. The continual enriched content offerings on Skyworth's smart TV platform will likely serve to attract more subscribers, which could potentially have a spill-on effect on Skyworth's TV sales.

We believe that LCD panel prices have peaked and are likely to fall in the next few quarters

The LCD panel is the key cost component for Skyworth's TV segment. While it does not break down its manufacturing cost, a research done by Solid State Technology indicated that it accounts for 52% of production cost. Given its significance, LCD panels' costs are key determinants of Skyworth's profitability. This is particularly true, as the stiff competition in China has resulted in consistent declines in ASP over the years.

Since Mar-16, LCD panels' prices have increased significantly due to inventory shortage because panel manufacturers have stepped up their production cutbacks in order to improve profitability. This includes LG Display (NYSE:LPL) and Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF). Furthermore, Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY) exited the market in Sept-16 and panel shipments from Taiwanese manufacturer Innolux fell due to an earthquake in Taiwan in Feb-16.

The increase in panel costs is especially noticeable for 50-inch and smaller panels, of which panel costs increased by as high as 22% between Sept-16 and Dec-16.

While this decision has affected the short-term pricing dynamics (to the benefit of the panel manufacturers), it has also created an opportunity for Chinese LCD panel manufacturers (who have been latecomers to the industry) to raise their capacities aggressively to expand market share. However, these capacities will likely only come online in the second half of calendar year 2017 onwards.

This underlies our view that the LCD panel production capacity will likely increase significantly in the next few years. BOE Technology Group has a new fab ready for the mass production of 43-inch panels in 2017. Similarly, China Star Optoelectronics Technology added new 55-inch UHD panel capacity to its fab in Shenzhen. In the medium term (by end 2019), four new production plants will enter production, further increasing capacity. Smaller panel manufacturers have also been reported to be increasing their capacities.

In addition, we note that Japanese LCD panel materials makers (i.e. manufacturers of materials that are used to build LCD panels) are investing c.JPY29bn (c.US$264m) to build new/increase capacities of production plants in China. This includes JSR (OTCPK:JSCPY) (c.JPY4bn), Nitto Denko (OTCPK:NDEKY) (c.JPY13bn), Sumitomo Chemical (OTCPK:SOMMY) (c.JPY5bn) and Asahi Glass (OTCPK:ASGLY) (c.JPY7bn). Their rationale is that Chinese LCD manufacturers are growing at a dizzying speed. This clearly supports our view production capacity will likely increase significantly in near to medium term.

Tying up the above points, the rapid influx of upcoming LCD panels' capacities will likely exert downward pressure on LCD panel pricing. Should this happen, this will further reduce Skyworth's manufacturing costs and will have a positive impact of its gross profits.

Select Risks

Decline in TV demand, which would likely increase competition further

A decline in demand for TV would likely increase the risk of a price war significantly. In the event, margins would clearly suffer. However, we believe the comparatively low penetration of LCD TVs in China as well as the strong content delivery on Skyworth's smart TV platform will serve to differentiate its products.

Increasing LCD panel prices

With the stiff competition in China, LCD TV manufacturers have experienced difficulty in passing on cost increases to consumers. Hence, rising LCD panel prices will affect margins adversely. However, we believe that the risk is mitigated by the upcoming LCD panel supplies as well as the fact that the industry is becoming more rational in terms of pricing.

Conclusion

From its peak of HK$6.36/share in June-16, Skyworth's share price has fallen c.29% to its current share price of HK$4.50/share (as of 12th June 2017), c.8.8x FYE Mar-17 PE (based on Reuters' consensus EPS of HK$0.51/share). In addition, its share price only fell c.2% when it was announced on 9th May 2017 that net profit for FYE Mar-17 will fall 40%. We believe that the current share price has reflected majority of Skyworth's poor financial performance in FYE Mar-17 and also places too much emphasis on the falling TV sales in the first few months of 2017, which we attribute to the increases in TV prices.

We think that the current share price has not priced in the multiple favorable factors that are expected to play out in the next few quarters. Firstly, the expected fall in LCD panel prices. Secondly, continued growth in the number of users on Skyworth's smart TV platform. We believe that Tencent's investment in it provides an affirmation of the value of the platform. Thirdly, the continued growth in sales of 4K TV which enjoys higher gross margins. Lastly, we believe that the decline in TV sales witnessed in the first few months is temporal and is in response to higher TV prices. However, should TV prices continue to maintain at current levels, we believe that buyers will eventually come back to the market, considering that they are still lower than the prices witnessed in 2014.

We believe that the FYE Mar-18 EPS estimate captures more of the tailwinds enjoyed by Skyworth in the next few quarters. Using the consensus FYE Mar-18 EPS of HK$0.65/share and the same 8.8x multiple, we estimate a per share figure of HK$5.74, c.28% higher than its current share price of HK$4.50. In the meanwhile, Skyworth trades at an estimated dividend yield of c.3.2% (see calculations below). Accordingly, we believe that Skyworth warrants a further look for investors keen on the Chinese TV industry.

