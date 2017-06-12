Semiconductor Equipment: Supercycle Or Bubble?

Technology stocks dropped across the board on Friday, June 9. Semiconductor equipment leader Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) dropped 5.67% while leading U.S. semiconductor memory manufacturer Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) dropped 5.70%.

Following a huge run-up in stocks, the specter of a bubble in technology companies has been raised by several organizations. Goldman Sachs recently analyzed whether today's technology stocks were in a bubble, based on the meteoric rise in stock performance of FAAMG stocks Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB).

Goldman compared the size, valuation, and cash balances of five companies - MSFT, Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) and Lucent (LU) at the height of the tech bubble in Q1 2000, with those criteria of FAAMG stocks in Q1 2017.

As shown in the table below

For size, the FAAMG stocks have a market cap nearly 30% bigger than bubble stocks and make up only 13% of the S&P compared with 15.8% in 2000.

For Valuation, bubble stocks were trading 58.3 times two-year forward earnings while FAAMG stocks are trading at 22.7 times forward two-year earnings.

For cash balances, "FAAMG companies have eight times more cash than the big tech stocks had in the bubble. Free cash margins are modestly better than the tech bubble companies but yields are higher."

The Global Bubble Status Report of June 1 noted that:

"The sector Semiconductors and Semiconductor Equipment we reported in last five months has a smaller bubble score, which demonstrates that the strong momentums in this industry is declining."

In contrast, the author of a recent Seeking Alpha article entitled "Is It A Tech Bubble All Over Again?" does not think the Nasdaq is in a bubble.

I don't suggest the Nasdaq or all technology stocks are in a bubble, but based on my analysis, semiconductor equipment stocks are in a bubble, which I'll present below.

I use the term "supercycle" in the title, which has been used by analysts to describe the expected increase in sales with the new iPhones this fall compared to the iPhone 6 cycle which included dramatic growth. This is important because the revenue and stock run-up could be a supercycle or it could be a bubble. I contend the semiconductor market is in a supercycle but the semiconductor equipment market is in a bubble.

Since my primary research focus is semiconductor and semiconductor equipment stocks, I have been pondering whether these stocks were in a bubble. I have been invited by SEMI (the semiconductor equipment consortium) to speak at Semicon in July in its "Bulls and Bears" session, and I was planning to discuss the bubble possibility in my presentation on this topic. When I read the article today by Goldman, it prompted me to share my analysis with readers of Seeking Alpha now rather than after Semicon.

Do Semiconductor Fundamentals Portend a Bubble?

In this article I present many of the sectors driving the semiconductor market, which in turn drive the semiconductor equipment market. Growth in these sectors, while exemplary in many cases, do not warrant the ramp-up in semiconductor equipment valuations, which is driving up the semiconductor equipment stocks.

Memory Chips

Memory chips (DRAMs and NAND) are key semiconductor sectors driving the industry and Micron Technology's stock.

I pointed out that an increase of average selling prices (ASPS) for DRAMs was responsible for most of Micron Technology's revenue growth in Q1 2017 in a March 31, 2017, Seeking Alpha article entitled "Micron Technology May Have A DRAM Yield Problem - Does It Matter?" where I noted that

"Micron Technology noted that DRAM revenues in its most recent quarter increased 22%, but 21% was from ASP increases while only 1% was from an increase in bit shipments."

Since MU's stock run-up is based on revenues and revenues are based on ASPs, I inferred that MU's stock was intimately tied to ASPs, and an increase in ASPs was attributed to supply constraints brought about by lack of investment in new fabs to make the chips.

The shortage in memory is due to production manipulations by Micron Technology, Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF), and SK Hynix. I noted in an April 3, 2017, Seeking Alpha article entitled "Applied Materials' Implant Business Sputters With Decline In DRAM Spend," that:

"I see no increases in DRAM capacity in 2017 for MU, while SSNLF's capacity will expand at Fab 17 and SK Hynix's capacity will expand at M14. Equipment has been installed already for MU and SK Hynix for 1Xnm and SSNLF at 18nm. As production ramps we could see additional purchases of equipment in 2017 for these nodes. However, I see DRAM manufacturers focusing on 3D NAND ramp and MU, in particular, on 3D XPoint."

In other words, the runup in memory company revenues is a supply/demand phenomenon, not a bubble. While DRAM capacity increases are stagnant, equipment is being spent of 2D to 3D NAND conversion. Deposition, etch, and CMP equipment purchases have been and will be made for this conversion, but Korean equipment manufacturers are replacing AMAT as deposition equipment suppliers to Samsung and SK Hynix. Once SSNLF converts to EUV lithography, the multiple processing steps utilizing deposition, etch, and CMP will drop significantly, further impacting U.S. public companies AMAT and Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Foundries

The foundry business is not faring well.

For Q1 2017, I noted in a May 19, 2017, Seeking Alpha article entitled "Applied Materials Lost Market Share To Nearly All Major Competitors In Its Recent FYQ2," that

"Customers had rather poor performance in Q1 2016. These include foundries TSMC (NYSE:TSM) (revenues down 33.8% QoQ), UMC (NYSE:UMC) (revenues down 6.5% QoQ), and VIS (revenues down 4.6% QoQ), and Intel (revenues down 9.8% QoQ)."

For Q2, TSMC expects to post down 8%-9% on quarter. TSMC SVP and CFO Lora Ho at the company's April investors meeting reported that demand will be weaker than in the prior quarter due to supply chain inventory management during the second quarter and mobile product seasonality.

UMC warned that its revenues for Q2 2017 will be affected by a decline in sales generated from 28nm process technology and wafer shipments and ASPs to stay flat.

Specialty IC foundry VIS generated reported that revenues for the first five months of 2017 fell 5.9% on year, and forecast revenues for the second quarter of 2017 will decline by up to 6.6% sequentially.

With non-spectacular growth in chip revenues at foundries, capex spend will be reduced from estimated numbers quoted at the beginning of the year, impacting equipment purchases.

China

There is a tremendous amount of talk about the building of semiconductor factories in China. I presented charts to show semiconductor supply/demand in China in an August 28, 2016, Seeking Alpha article entitled "Bain Is Right About China's Semiconductor Market And Applied Materials' Outlook Is Flawed."

One thing that is overlooked is that the decision to manufacture chips in China has nothing to do with increased capacity, but to manufacture chips at a lower cost in a country with a large technology manufacturing infrastructure. And of course, it has to do with cheap and available money from China banks and consortia on a buying spree.

Therefore, every fab build in China means that a fab will not be built elsewhere. Semiconductor manufacturers will not make more chips than they need, otherwise ASPs drop as supply increases (which is the opposite effect of what is going on in memory). Thus, China will mean a redistribution of equipment purchases, not more purchases.

Fortunately for public equipment companies, the Chinese have only begun to develop a home-grown equipment industry, so they will not impact revenues.

IoT

IoT has been touted as a huge opportunity for semiconductor manufacturers. Price Waterhouse Cooper, for example, published a report entitled "The Internet of Things: The next growth engine for the semiconductor industry."

However, semiconductor industry watcher IC Insights in early June lowered its forecast of semiconductor sales for IoT from a compound annual growth rate from 9.7% to 8.9%. The company noted that:

"The lower growth projection in chip sales for connected cities systems is a result of anticipated belt tightening in government spending around the world and the slowing of smart meter installations now that the initial wave of deployments has ended in many countries."

Do Semiconductor Equipment Fundamentals Portend a Bubble?

Comparison of Billing Cycles in Bubbles

I've compiled the chart that depicts Semiconductor Billings (Red Line) and Semiconductor Equipment Billings (Blue Line) from 1995 through present date. The "the first bubble" peaked in October 2000 at $2.57 billion, which had risen from a low point in February 1998 when billings reached $845 million. This represents a rise of $1.73 billion in 21 months.

Following the peak, the equipment market crashed, ultimately dropping to billings of $798 million in March 2002. This represents a drop $1.78 billion in 17 months.

What caused "Bubble 1?" Primarily it was a perceived shortage of DRAMs. At the time, semiconductor DRAM manufacturers didn't realize that PC manufacturing were purchasing twice the DRAMs they needed because Gartner had forecast a shortage of the chips. In turn, DRAM manufacturers started increasing production to meet "perceived demand," and ordered more equipment to increase capacity. Equipment shortages followed and semiconductor manufacturers ordered even more equipment to make sure they received their allocation.

SEMI's Book-to-Bill ratio, which has recently been discontinued, reached a peak of 1.46 in March 2000. In other words, bookings of semiconductor equipment was 1.46 times billings. This is the highest the book to bill ratio ever reached.

When the semiconductor market dropped in tandem, an estimated $10 billion in excess inventory was on the books.

Fast forward to present day. DRAMs (and NAND) are back at center stage. This time, the dynamics are different and a shortage, rather than an oversupply, are impacting semiconductor billings.

If we look at current billings for semiconductor equipment, the "Bubble 2" is currently underway so we have no peak - yet. April 2017 billings came in at $2.17 billion, which had risen from a low point in March 2016 when billings reached $1.20 billion. This represents a rise of $970 million in 13 months.

The table below compares the growth for the 2000 semiconductor equipment (Bubble 1) and how it compares to a potential 2017 Bubble 2. I chose the first 13 months as a comparison because "Bubble 2" is in cycle so far for only 13 months. If we compare the first 13 months for each bubble we find that the difference from high-point to low-point (start) is higher for "Bubble 2" although the percentage increase is lower.

Comparison of Billing Cycles in Bubbles Bubble 1 - First 13 months Bubble 1 - 21 month lifetime Bubble 2 - First 13 months Dates Feb '98 - Mar '00 Feb '98 - Oct '00 Mar '16 - Apr '17 Low point in billings $845 million $845 million $1.20 billion High point in billings $1.74 billion $2.58 billion $2.17 billion Difference $895 million $1.73 billion $970 million % increase low to high 105.9% 205.3% 80.8% Source: The Information Network

Comparison of Semiconductor and Semiconductor Equipment Growth Trendlines

If we look at the graph above, there is another important takeaway- semiconductor equipment billings between 1995 and 2017 have a computer-generated trendline (blue dotted line) that is almost flat - approximately $1.2 billion in 1995 growing to $1.3 billion in 2017. This represents a growth of 8.3% over the 22 year period or 0.38% per year.

Semiconductor sales exhibited a computer-generated trendline (red dotted line) that grew from $9.6 billion in 1995 to $29.0 billion in 2017 - a growth of 202.1% over the 22 year period or 9.2% per year.

Investor Takeaway

There is compelling evidence that a bubble exists in the semiconductor equipment sector.

The semiconductor growth cycle that began on April 16 and continues to April 2017 according to the chart above, grew from $25.9 billion to $31.3 billion, a growth of 20.9%. This growth is only twice that of the average annual growth of 9.2% per year between 1995 and 2017 as discussed above.

On the other hand, the semiconductor equipment growth cycle that began on March 2016 and continues to April 2017 grew from $1.2 billion to $2.2 billion, a growth of 81.6%. This growth is significantly greater than the average annual growth of 0.38% per year.

This is clearly not a supercycle in my opinion but a bubble. Coupled with a comparison with "Bubble 1" in 1999-2000, growth rates in the current 2016-2017 period are strikingly similar. And we have not yet seen an inflection in growth yet, which means the bubble may continue.

In my opinion, semiconductor equipment revenues are in a bubble, which I call "Bubble 2." Investors should be prepared for a sudden drop in revenues, which would be directly reflected in stock prices going forward.

Finally the investor should note that overall, semiconductor revenues have historically outperformed semiconductor equipment revenues by a factor of 27 over the past 27 years.