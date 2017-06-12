Options Update Of Simple Calls And New Puts- No Naked Anything

Selling a covered call is to try and sell an already owned stock for the strike price picked and get a premium to wait.

Selling a cash covered put pays me a premium for a stock I would like to buy at a strike price I pick.

Using Fast Graphs I show and discuss my reasoning for the calls on Digital Realty Trust and Diageo.

The chart shows 5 calls and 12 puts for 14 stocks I already own and 3 I would like to own.

I sell only cash covered Puts and calls- no margin or naked anything- 17 options are shown.

My selling of options reasons are simple, but others may do it for extra income, maybe just plain fun gambling or to purposely hedge around their holdings. I am not that complicated, nor can I explain any of that, so this will be just be my simple explanation for how I do it and why for some stocks I own.

I tiptoed in options with this first article and explained the basics and showed some actual screens for selling the calls.

I am now maybe knee deep, splashing a bit in this options ocean, but still have a lot of learning as yet to do.

Trying a few simple trades and getting wet is most of the battle. Photo is not me, and is a royalty free photo, as other photos I use in the article are free, I am cheap.

The key with options is to know your stock, when it is overpriced and or if you want to sell it: then selling a Call is an Option, at least for me. I like the risk reward to be a Win-Win type scenario, so I will discuss the 2 Calls ending in July. The full chart follows the discussion.

CALLS ending July 21

DLR or Digital Realty Trust

Below is the Fast Graph for (NYSE:DLR): Digital Realty Trust is a data center equity REIT.

I pay a subscription for FG and love the information it can reveal. Chuck Carnevale owns the service and has given me permission to use the charts. After he sees, if he reads this article, what I do with them, he might just change his mind.

Below is actually an 8 year chart with 2 years of extrapolated future projections to 2019.

The red line is the dividend yield, the black line the price and as REITs are measured by FFO the blue line is the normal FFO of 15.3, and runs on or close to the normal FFO of 15 or the orange line.

This shows how overpriced DLR is right now and even more so by the dividend yield of only 3.3%.

The normal or better value yield is closer to 4% and would equate to a price ~$90.

Calculation example:

P/FFO = 15

or P= FFO x15

FFO here is $6.03 for 2017, as shown in the chart, thus P or price should be $6.03 x 15 = $90.45

Okay, I would like that price.

Dividend is shown as $3.72 and that price would give a 4.1% yield.

This stock is quality with a BBB Credit rating and growing earnings.

It is a great stock, no question there, I just question the logic of the current price.

I sold an option with a strike price of $120 ending July 21. I would be happy to get that price, and it has come close. The latest news of it buying another data center REIT has taken it lower. The Fed raising interest rates this Wednesday might also change thinking, I really don't know.

I don't mind owning DLR, like I say, it is a great stock, but the price is certainly amazingly high and I just don't like the yield. I will keep my shares to a core holding level, but will always be willing to trim if the price is right. This is also a Win-Win for me.

I also want to sell (NYSE:DEO) Diageo.

I have numerous reasons, but most is that I am not truly happy with the dividend raises. The 5 year DGR is ~ 4.6% and now it has a low yield with a rather high price. Currency exchange issues make the dividend hard to see raises with it and it only pays 2x per year. I sold a Call on it out to July 21 for $120. If it sells or not does not matter to me. I make the premium if it does not and get some nice cash if it does, which I will put elsewhere.

The key here is I don't mind selling as I will make nice capital gains. I also believe it is most likely overpriced where it is right now. It is a Win-Win.

Here is a chart of my current options and you can follow along or ignore it all.

ATW means at time of write. And date TW is the date the option was written.

The Prem or premium is for 1 option which is 100 shares.

I have shown if I have sold more than 1 option in the P/C column, otherwise assume only 1 option.

Date Ends Stock Put/Call Strike Pr Prem net pd-fee Pr ATW date TW exit Fee net G/L PrAE 07/21/17 Diageo C x2 120 0.98 190.15 113.84 04/21/17 Digital C 120 1.08 101.3 107 02/24/17 Kimco (NYSE:KIM) P 17.5 0.72 66.85 17.58 06/02/17 09/15/17 Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) P 31 0.55 49.85 32.07 06/08/17 Chevron (NYSE:CVX) P 97.5 1.79 173.85 103.85 06/01/17 Exxon (NYSE:XOM) P 77.5 1.91 185.85 79.54 06/01/17 Tanger (NYSE:SKT) P 25 1.14 108.85 26.11 06/01/17 10/20/17 PA Trust (NYSE:PEI) P 10 0.91 85.85 10.66 05/30/17 T Rowe (NASDAQ:TROW) C 75 1.56 150.85 71.62 05/15/17 Store (NYSE:STOR) P x2 20 1.48 290.15 19.93 05/16/17 Washgtn (NYSE:WPG) P x5 7.5 1 492.03 7.56 05/19/17 06/08/17 307.95 184.08 8.06 Nike (NYSE:NKE) P 47.5 1.15 109.85 51.84 05/24/17 11/17/17 Ventas (NYSE:VTR) C x2 70 1 194.15 64.14 04/26/17 12/15/17 Omega (NYSE:OHI) P 30 1.45 139.85 31.68 05/26/17 National (NYSE:NNN) P 35 1.9 184.85 37.13 05/19/17 01/19/18 Realty O (NYSE:O) P 50 2.64 258.85 53.47 05/19/17 Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) C 24 x4 1.07 420.75 21.76 05/17/17

Note I closed early on WPG deciding I didn't really want those shares, and preferred taking the cash.

I made $184 in ~3 weeks on that trade on $3750 for 5 puts; or about 85% on yoy basis. Hard not to just exit that one. I might consider it again if the price falls low enough. Premiums on REITs can be strange and strike prices vary, so it can't be done the same each time.

Just know I could lose shares of DEO and DLR in July and TROW in October.

I have time on VTR which ends in November. I got mad at MAT and decided to take a chance on selling it with an option for right or wrong. I can fiddle with it before Jan 2018, so a lot can happen to change my perspective on it.

I could own shares of a few new stocks, such as O and NNN.

If not, that's okay too and I must say still a WIN- Win.

I can do some other calls or put write ups if there is interest. Otherwise :

Happy Investing

Disclosure: I am/we are long 13 STOCKS MENTIONED AND 70 OTHERS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.