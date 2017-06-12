Ummm... Yeah, This Isn't Just 'a Little Weakness' From FANG, Technology Stocks

Traders had to know it was only a matter of time before the outsized gains from the technology sector -- and the so-called FANG stocks in particular -- started to unravel. While I contended just last week the runups were reasonably well-deserved, I also argued that fundamentals had little to do with the market's near-term action. Sentiment was going to be the key, for better or worse.

Well, here we are. With Monday's pullback of 0.75% (as of the latest look) the NASDAQ Composite is now off nearly 3% from Thursday's close. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is down 6.6% for the same time frame. Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) has fallen nearly 5%. Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) has given up more than 4% since Thursday. Ditto for Facebook (NASDAQ:FB). Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), though not a FANG stock, is down more than 4% as well for the two-day stretch, underscoring the outsized weakness the technology sector is suddenly feeling.

A couple of key support levels for the NASDAQ have been broken too, potentially opening the door to a bigger sell-off.

More than anything though, this pullback is different than any of the recent others in that traders actually believe things are going to get worse. Previously, they didn't legitimately have that worry.

Up-Ended

For those who didn't read it or may have forgotten it, last week I explained of the tech sector as a whole and of FANG stocks in particular:

...while valuation isn't really a problem right now, perception is. When and if these big tech names start to show short-term cracks, the profit-takers could and likely will come out of the woodwork in a panic. Don't be too quick to try and catch that falling knife, even if you're just waiting for the right time to get into iShares Technology ETF or a similar ETF. IYW would have to slide all the way back to a support level around $131.75 before finding any real floor. That's roughly a 10% pullback from its current level. FANG stocks and the like are even more vulnerable to some quick, albeit short-lived, selling.

The key takeaways then were and still are (1) any sell-off isn't apt to last too terribly long, but (2) the sheer scope of the sell-off meant it was going to be painful.

It's already gotten a bit painful, particularly for those who bought into the market's hottest technology stories of late, like those from Apple in regards to the upcoming iPhone 8 or Amazon's always-juicy AWS growth story. The performance-comparison chart below (updated as of mid-day on Tuesday) puts it all in perspective. With the exception of Microsoft, the big tech names have decidedly outperformed the NASDAQ Composite... until Friday. Beginning on Friday, they've been pummeled.



Source: TradeNavigator

But what makes this sell-off any different that past ones that were relatively short-lived? A couple of things.

Well, This is Different

First though not foremost, the meltdown of tech stocks and FANG stocks is actually part of a much bigger sector rotation. The performance-comparison chart below visually illustrates this idea with one quick glance. The sectors that had been leading through last week are now fading, and the sectors that had been underperforming are now perking up. Traders are (mostly) migrating out of the year's winners and scooping up the laggards.



Source: TradeNavigator

It's a strange sector rotation to be sure, in that it's not necessarily a perfect flight to safety and a flee from aggressive growth names. Broadly speaking though, a new-found affinity for telecom and fear of technology stocks suggests traders are genuinely nervous.

The second and more telling layer of evidence that investors truly have doubts as to the near-term future of technology stocks is the fact that the NASDAQ Volatility Index, or VXN, has surged to new multi-week highs since Thursday.

In simplest terms, the VXN -- like its S&P 500 counterpart the VIX -- serves as a fear gauge because it measure the price of a basket of bearish put options in comparison the collective price of a basket of bullish call options. When the VIX or VXN rises, it's because traders are willing to pay higher prices for put and lower prices for calls... a sign that they expect bearish outcomes.

As of Monday morning, the VXN has surged to a multi-week high of 20.8 after closing above a ceiling at 16.7 on Friday. Traders ARE preparing for the worst. They may end up creating a self-fulfilling prophecy.



Source: TradeNavigator

To fully appreciate just how different, and pessimistic, traders have become on technology stocks though, one has to zoom out to a weekly chart of the NASDAQ with the VXN. It's in this time frame we can see the VXN has broken above a falling resistance line that extends all the way back to the middle of 2016.



Source: TradeNavigator

The mood has soured.

Bottom Line

Never say never. Anything can and will eventually happen, and the tech sector may well bounce and pull the overall market away from the cliff's edge before it falls of it. The NASDAQ's certainly got some support around the 6100 to help out in that regard.

On the other hand, it would be naive to think the market -- and especially FANG stocks -- aren't overdue for a meaningful correction. The NASDAQ is now 27% above its 200-day moving average line (green), which is beyond its historical limit.

Whether they're saying it or not, traders are moving into a defensive posture they haven't moved into in a while. Somebody at least thinks they know something, and they're taking it out on FANG stocks first. This may not be a knife you want to try and catch just yet. As I noted last week, the iShares Dow Jones US Technology ETF IYW could slide 10% from its recent high before finding any technical support, and the FANG names are even more vulnerable than that.

Of course, don't confuse any correction with the beginning of a bear market. This isn't a reason to panic. In fact, any pullback will be a solid buying opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.