General Electric: Jeff Immelt Is Gone, Love Live Jeff

Good morning, General Electric (NYSE:GE) investors. I'm here to announce that you have a new CEO. Well, not yet. But Jeff Immelt is stepping down. This could finally be a catalyst for this $240 billion market cap giant going forward. The market is responding well, with shares up over 3% on the Immelt departure news. Immelt will be stepping down on Aug. 1 after 16 years of running the industrial giant. He'll step down as chairman of the board at year-end.

Taking over is the healthcare business head, John Flannery. This is a big positive as the healthcare business could be a key growth driver for the company going forward. With this, activist investors Nelson Peltz's Trian Partners gets a big win. Trian has been pushing General Electric to cut costs and refocus the core industrial business since 2015. General Electric has been setting up John Flannery to take over for Immelt since the succession plan was put in place back in 2011. Last week, I noted that Immelt was officially on the hot seat. However, Immelt got pushed out much quicker than I expected, which is a positive.

This news comes as General Electric shares have been a gross underperformer over the last few years. And, in fact, since Immelt took over as CEO, General Electric shares have been halved.

Immelt did usher General Electric through the financial crisis, but the company has changed a lot since then. It's no longer primarily a financial institution after shedding most of GE Capital.

One possible overhang with Flannery -- the new CEO -- is that he's not fresh blood, nor will he bring a fresh perspective. He's been at General Electric since 1987. But the benefits outweigh any negatives given Flannery's track record running GE Healthcare.

An opportune time for Trian

Now, however, could be a great time for activist investor Trian Partners to get a stronger hold on General Electric. During this transition, it would be ideal for Trian to go ahead and lock up a board seat or two. This also could be part of the bigger thesis: a General Electric breakup. Trian is also an activist at Pentair (NYSE:PNR), where he convinced the company to split into two. Helping push Pentair was the fact that its oil and gas business was pressuring the valves and controls business. General Electric is seeing similar oil-industry-related weakness. It could be a split into a power, renewable energy and energy company, and jet engine and locomotive business unit. In that scenario, we could see a spin-off of the healthcare business.

However, a breakup of General Electric wouldn't be easy. The company would face opposition from major shareholders arguing that it would lose its low tax rate during a breakup. But with a new CEO and possibly giving up a board seat to Trian, any breakup talk will likely be tabled. After all, General Electric is already doing its own mini-breakup by selling off its industrial solutions and water businesses.

In the end, depending on the plan that the new CEO Flannery lays out and Trian's new potential involvement, General Electric could be interesting here. The near-term thesis remains the fact that General Electric needs to cut costs to get cash flow to a point where it can pay its sizable dividend and continue paying pension obligations. Keeping those two things intact, or at least stabilizing cash flow to the point where these things are covered comfortably, should be a priority. Look for General Electric to maintain a path to near-term profitability, then in the 12-18 month time frame we'll likely see a more aggressive plan to unlock value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.