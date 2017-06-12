TD: A Great Dividend Growth Stock

TD's uninsured mortgage exposure to the provinces of Ontario and British Columbia relative to total regulatory capital is the second lowest of the biggest Canadian banks.

The stock price may, however, continue to be influenced by the sales practice 'scandal' in the immediate future.

My previous article on Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) was written shortly after the bank was accused of dubious cross-selling practices. The bank has responded to the "scandal" with sufficient seriousness, and TD seems to be weathering the storm quite well even though the issue may continue to be a drag on the share price in the near term.

I highly recommend reading Jonathan Wheeler's article on TD for a more in-depth discussion of the sales practice scandal. Readers should note that all figures are referenced in Canadian dollars unless the contrary is indicated. It should also be noted that all capital figures referenced are on a Basel III basis and where applicable on an All-In basis.

Asset Quality and Capital

TD Bank's Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) at 14.9% continues to be the second highest of the five biggest Canadian banks, hereafter referred to as the majors, despite a 20-basis point QoQ decline from the first quarter. This is also well above the regulatory minimum of 11.5% set for the biggest Canadian banks.

(Source: Company Fillings)

The bank's Common Equity Tier1 (CET1) CAR also declined by a modest 6-basis points. From the investor presentation it can at first glance appear to be 10-basis points, but this is only the result of rounding. The decline was to some extent the result of the share buyback programme and does not give rise to substantial concern, especially not when considered in conjunction with the bank's strong internal capital generation. Its CET1 CAR at 10.8% also remains comfortably above the regulatory minimum of 9.5%.

(Source: Company Fillings)

TD's leverage ratio at 3.9% is also above the regulatory proposed minimum of 3%. It is, however, the lowest of the majors. When discussing banking stocks some confusion often arises between two types of leverage ratios, the one being Assets over Equities, which is not a capital measure and not the object of the chart below. The leverage ratio discussed in this article is the Basel III leverage ratio, which is considered by some to be the most conservative measure of capital strength.

(Source: Company Fillings)

The Basel III leverage ratio is calculated as total all-in Tier1 capital over total exposure. The total exposure in turn is essentially calculated, with a few exceptions and deductions for certain derivative transactions, by considering all assets to be equally risky. This is particularly relevant for persons who are concerned about the fact that mortgages insured by the Canadian government are risk weighted at zero in calculating the CAR. The leverage ratio strips out this perceived benefit by "risk weighting" all assets equally. Note that this is a highly simplified explanation of the leverage ratio which merely serves to aid readers in interpreting the data.

The omnipresent fear of a mortgage bubble in Toronto and Vancouver once again warrants a closer look at the bank's exposure in this regard. TD Bank's uninsured mortgage exposure to the provinces of Ontario and British Columbia, in which Toronto and Vancouver is located, is at 1.01 times total regulatory capital. This is the second lowest of the majors and represents a substantial decline from the 1.46 times total regulatory capital in the first quarter, at which time it was the second highest of the majors.

(Source: Company Fillings)

This increases my confidence in the bank's ability to absorb losses in the event of increased defaults. It is, however, again worth emphasizing that the Canadian housing market differs fundamentally from that in the US and that I do not anticipate a US-style housing crash in Canada anytime soon. Readers should also take note thereof that the mortgage exposure to total regulatory capital is not a measure that the banks report and that the chart above therefore reflects the authors calculations based on the financial statements.

TD's weighted average loan to valuation (LTV) ratio on its uninsured Canadian mortgages, at 49%, is also the lowest of the majors. This further represented a 2% QoQ decline in its average LTV ratio from the first quarter. The bank's average LTV ratio on newly originated and acquired mortgages in Canada also remained conservative at 69% whilst the average in British Columbia and Ontario is a further 100-basis points lower at 68%.

(Source: Company Fillings)

The bank's strong capital position and conservative lending practices combined with a relatively low mortgage exposure to total regulatory capital ratio thus places the bank in a strong position to deal with any potential Canadian mortgage market headwinds. Its low gross impaired loans ratio at 0.53% is also noteworthy and further reflects the high quality of the bank's loan portfolio.

Earnings and Dividend

TD reported a 12% YoY increase in EPS for the second quarter of 2017. Net Interest Income also increased by 5% YoY in the second quarter of 2017. TD furthermore has the highest expected 3-year growth rate of the majors, which should contribute to the bank maintaining its ability to increase dividends.

(Source: Simplywall.st )

TD has paid a dividend every year since 1857 and is expected to yield 3.61% in 2017. This is, however, the lowest dividend yield of the majors. TD's dividend is also well-covered by EPS with an expected payout ratio of 45.4% for 2017 which, along with Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO), is the lowest expected payout ratio of the majors. The current projected payout ratio is also 50 basis points lower than the projected payout ratio in March.

(Source: Reuters)

Jonathan also correctly points out in his article that TD "is the most American of the big 5 Canadian banks," which positions it well to benefit from gradually rising interest rates in the US. TD's US retail segment's net interest margin (NIM) increased by a mere 2 basis points whilst its Canadian retail division's NIM declined by 1 basis point.

TD has also remained cost conscience with non-interest expenses increasing by a mere 1% YoY in the second quarter of 2017. This was strongly supported by a 19% YoY decline in non-interest expenditure at the corporate segment for the second quarter of 2017.

Valuation and Conclusion

TD is trading at around 12.6 times expected 2017 earnings, which, along with that of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY), is the highest forward P/E ratio of the majors.

(Source: Reuters)

Its price to 2017 forecasted book value at 1.65 is broadly in line with its 5-year average forward price to book value of around 1.66. TD's 17E price to book value compared to forecasted return on equity relative to that of its peers also indicates that its valuation levels are broadly in line with that of its peers.

(Source: Reuters)

Wherefore it can be concluded that TD's asset quality and capital levels remain sound and that the bank is likely to continue growing earnings and dividends per share at a reasonable rate in the near future. It can also be concluded that the stocks valuation is not particularly demanding at present levels.

