Key Takeaways From The Recent Michael Kors Investor Day

Michael Kors' (NYSE:KORS) investor day presentation was quite long, detailed and contained some very useful information for investors. In this article, I want to give readers a summary of the most important information given during the presentation, with my thoughts on what they mean for the company.

Michael Kors has posted a very negative year, with comparable store sales falling 8.3% (-13.6% in Q4), revenue falling more than 5% and net income declining by almost 35%, compared to 2016. As I wrote in my previous articles, the reasons for this weakness were several, but the most important ones were the following, as they damaged comps:

A decline in MK's brand attractiveness, as a result of a boom and bust pattern that drove sales between 2012 and 2015 but that then resulted in excessive commercialization.

Excessive discounts offered to sustain sales, which contributed to damage the brand's exclusivity and attractiveness.

A decline in average price per handbag sold due to the higher popularity of smaller (and cheaper) handbags.

Michael Kors has started a turnaround plan with the goal of re-aligning pricing and inventory levels, limiting the amount of units sold through the wholesale channel (the main driver of excessive discounts) and optimizing the store base, both in terms of size and number of stores. Michael Kors' revenue is expected to decline this year, but a great portion of that is actually planned decline, as a result of the moves aimed at reducing the exposure to certain channels and to a more limited promotional activity compared to the past.

Something that I would like to highlight is that I found the management particularly honest and straightforward when mentioning the company's issues and their mistakes, in particular on the way they managed discounts. CEO John Idol frankly declared:

So what has happened is on top of that, then there was the promotional environment. So yes, we gave the customer some incredible value. So we trained her to say, not only can you get Michael Kors product, but you can get it on sale pretty much on any given day, all the time. Between all the wholesalers on sale and price matching, and then, we were doing a bunch of that as well. Basically, we had taken the integrity of our pricing model, and quite frankly, we had eroded it.

At least there is a good message here. It means that the factors that determined such a weak performance are not completely beyond management's control. The management also spent a lot of time to discuss the current challenges for the company, and I think it's worth focusing a bit on those aspects. The main threats the management sees for Michael Kors are six.

The Six Challenges/Threats

The first challenge is the shift in shopping patterns from brick and mortal retail to the digital channel. There is no doubt that having a decent online presence and a healthy omni-channel business will become increasingly important. In the management's own words:

The shift in shopping patterns is being most clearly felt in North America, where we see mall traffic, in particular, in the lifestyle store areas, full-price malls, declining at a relatively significant pace. We believe that the majority of that traffic is shifting to digital, our own sites in particular, but we also believe it's being impacted by marketplace, where customers are able to resell product and to purchase product. And those numbers are quite large when you look at some of the people who are developing these large marketplaces. That category is the most built out in North America and we think that's one of the big significant shifts that's going on there.

The company is clearly referring to Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and RealReal, which are the main threats in the online channel. Both companies can threat MK's business, but in two different ways. Amazon's growing market share is a problem because the eCommerce giant can exert pressure on margins thanks to its big and growing bargaining power. The effect of RealReal is that MK actually loses sales, as customers have an easy way to access second-hand products authenticated by the company, a characteristics that deletes a great risk factor for this kind of purchases.

The second challenge mentioned is in the watch market's secular decline. Although it represents a relatively small portion of its total revenue (much less than 6.5%, which is the total for licensed products), the company mentions it as an important headwind. The segment suffers from the fierce competition of smartwatches and Michael Kors is one of the many brands that are trying to conquer a space in the hybrid watches market. The management is expecting the segment to get a boost next year:

When this category becomes untethered, which means you'll be able to have a watch without your phone nearby, sometime next year, we think that this could be a real significant lift to the category. That being said, the smartwatch category, there's a tremendous amount of units being sold worldwide in this category. So the customer is absolutely embracing the new technology. And we think we will be at the forefront of that with our partner, Google, who's been terrific in helping us lead the way in this category, along with Fossil.

The third challenge is the fact that the global handbag market is slowing down. The total market's growth has slowed down from high-single digit to low-single digit in a bit more than a decade. This is in part due to a shift to smaller bags, with obvious effects on sales in terms of dollars, but not in terms of units sold. Nonetheless, the company expects the whole industry to slow down to low single digit growth rates, both in dollars and units sold.

The fourth challenge is somehow related to the third, as it indicates a difficult environment in the handbag industry. The problem is that the industry is becoming increasingly crowded, and many of the company's competitors are large groups with a global presence and large financial resources. In the management's own words:

We think there's a tremendous amount of increased competition in luxury handbags. I won't mention them all in this room, but you certainly know. There have been a number, probably about 4 or 5 major luxury companies that have been established that were doing somewhere between $100 million and $200 million, that are now doing over $1 billion in the past 10 years. And I want to remind everyone in this room that we compete with all of the luxury companies worldwide. I know many times it's viewed as us only competing with maybe 1 or 2 other companies, but in fact, we have about 6 or 7 major competitors that we view in the entire luxury handbags space. And so that's kind of when we discuss that, those are the companies that we're talking about and some new companies that have come into the marketplace over the last 10 years. And while we grew from some $17 million to $4.5 billion, there are quite a few companies that grew to over $1 billion. The marketplace in total expanded, and there's a lot of competition in the marketplace.

The fifth challenge is the aforementioned promotional environment. This has a significant drag on sales in North America in the last 2 years and in Europe in the last 1 months, as the company's products were discounted to push demand.

The sixth challenge, or better say, threat, is related to macroeconomic factors such as the dollar and the increased political uncertainty in many areas of the world. Starting with the dollar, we know it has strengthened considerably over the last 24 months and, according to the management, it cost the company hundreds of millions of dollars of top line revenue and close to $100 million in operating profit worldwide. Political elections and terrorism in Europe also had a negative effect on consumer confidence and touristic spending, although the latter has started to climb in the past few quarters.

In my opinion, it's important to give the right importance to each of the factors the management mentioned. Frankly speaking, whether the watch market is in secular decline or not has very little impact on the company's financials. And the macroeconomic/geopolitical factors like the dollar, tourist spending and concerns about terrorism can be headwinds or tailwinds according to how they change over time, and we don't know how they will be tomorrow.

The main problems are actually two. The first problem is the margin pressure exerted by the increasing share of sales in the digital channel and the promotional environment. Michael Kors' operating margin declined from 30.5% in 2014 to 15.4% for the TTM, as a result of these factors, although the promotional environment played the most important part. The excessive promotions are something the company is tackling for sure, as they announced a series of measures that include a reduction in units for the wholesale channel, the optimization of the store base and the re-alignment of pricing. These factors have short-term side-effects on sales, as they had on Coach (NYSE:COH), but there is no reason to believe that the company will not be successful in implementing them. If these measures worked for Coach, they will almost surely work for MK as well. Anyway, the optimization of the store base doesn't simply include closing unprofitable stores based in weak locations like C Malls. The management clearly said that some of the important stores will be enlarged and that the product mix will change in order to increase the share of menswear and footwear. Regarding pricing, the management has been clear, promotional days have to decline by around 40% compared to last year, and the focus will be on increasing average unit retail, which is already climbing.

The second problem is the more limited top-line growth we can expect in the current conditions, as the industry is more mature and suffers from the shift to smaller bags. Hardly a problem, considering the stock's current valuation. A 2%-3% revenue growth in the developed market would still be a very positive result considering that the stock is trading at 10 times earnings, less than 9 times adj. earnings and at an EV/EBITDA of 6. The market is still discounting some decline in the next few years, so an average performance of low-single-digit growth would be a bullish factor.

I would say that none of these factors is new to investors. These problems have already been largely discounted in the stock price, and only a significant deterioration would justify a further decline. The reality is that there is no new threat for the company, and the management basically mentioned some of the factors we could find in the risks section of the 10-K or the threats that have been there for a while and that the company is already tackling. On the other side, we saw that they gave us some important information on how they want to tackle them.

A "Young" Brand That Can Communicate

After discussing the "threats" I would like to discuss the opportunities as well. Michael Kors' business is facing headwinds for sure, but there are some important merits that must be recognized. The first merit is that the company has been able to communicate with its young customers and conquer mind share. Company executives cited two reports from Goldman Sachs and Piper Jaffray that indicate that Michael Kors is a favorite among millennials, and it's not a surprise. Another recent report from Cowen confirmed this view. The brand is one of the most successful luxury brands when it comes to digital communication, being the first brand to advertise on Instagram and to live stream a fashion show on Twitter and Snapchat. According to the management, Michael Kors is the most engaged brand on Facebook, the top living designer on Twitter and the top luxury fashion brand on Instagram.

I don't know how they measured the "engagement" metric on Facebook, but we can just visit MK's Facebook page to understand that the company does have a huge following on the social network. Michael Kors' official page has more than 17 million likes, compared to less than 7 million for Coach, and it's in line with luxury giants like Chanel, Burberry, Dior, Gucci and similar, which all have 16-19 million likes. The second statement is that Michael Kors is the top living designer on Twitter. I guess this is measured in terms of followers, so I did some fact checking on that too. Actually, I found no fashion designer with more followers than Michael Kors, with one exception. Marc Jacobs' account has 8.74 million followers compared to 3.51 million for Michael Kors. Anyway, Marc Jacobs' account is the company account, so the management's statement can be considered true. I don't know which metric the company used to affirm that they are the top fashion luxury brand on Instagram, but in terms of followers, I found at least 4 brands with more (and sometimes significantly more) followers - Chanel, Prada, Gucci and Louis Vuitton. Anyway, MK may not be the strongest brand on social media, but I have to admit that there are very few brands with the same presence and following on social networks. This is definitely a positive factor for the company.

The Future

I think Michael Kors' future prospects depend on 5 main factors, which can be considered counterforces that can offset the effects of the headwinds we have talked about.

1. Reduction in wholesale volume

As strange as it may sound, I expect this move to bring long-term benefits. The fact is that the brand needs to get rid of the "always on discount" label that damaged the brand's reputation. This channel has been the most "deflationary", due to the lack of control over prices, especially in department stores, where MK has been one of the most discounted brands last year, so the reduction of units can help rebalance supply with demand and bring prices higher.

2. Price adjustments and Product Innovation

Re-aligning prices doesn't mean just reducing the exposure to "deflationary" channels. I think the company has to slowly expand the share of high-value handbags, and move to an average price above the current level. I think the company should increase the number of offerings priced above $400, and focus to expand in that segment. The reason is that this segment is less volatile and cyclical than the $150-$350 segment, and guarantees more stable margins. This implies a lot of work to improve the product, which is something the company seems to be already doing. Moreover, the management said that ARU has already risen significantly and should rise further as promotional days will decline 40% compared to last year. It's obvious that raising prices will not be possible without offering more attractive products, and the company plans to introduce new textiles and materials, premium hardware elements, and customization services for handbags in order to make the products more appealing.

3. Fleet Modernization

Many of the company's stores are 10 years old or more, and there is a need to modernize some of them, while many other stores that are located in low traffic areas must be closed. The company announced between 100 and 125 closings in the next 3 years, and an unspecified number of store modernizations. This should have a positive effect on margins, as underperforming stores will be closed and over-performing stores will be further improved.

4. Expansion in menswear, shoes and accessories

Somehow related to the fleet modernization is the expansion in other categories such as menswear, shoes and accessories. The company plans to increase the share of sales that comes from those categories, with the goal of reducing the dependence on handbags from the current 70% to 62%, in three years. This will mean reducing the space for handbags in its stores and replace them with menswear and shoes, or simply expanding stores to give more space to those expanding categories.

Source: Investor Day

5. Omni-channel development

This year, Michael Kors is focusing very much on expanding its e-commerce business. In particular, it's opening new platforms in 15 Eastern and Nordic European markets, such as Poland and Scandinavian countries. These are necessary steps to react to the changing environment, but, unfortunately, they are very dilutive (with emphasis on v) for the company's margins (as they are for everybody else). The good side is that with a more developed online business the company can have a higher bargaining power with third-party online retailers. It's difficult to forecast the effects that this channel will have on total margins, as the impact will depend on how much top-line growth they can sustain. The company estimates that this segment will represent about 20% of total sales in the long-term (unspecified in years).

Updated Guidance, Relative Valuation

Michael Kors updated the financial outlook for the next 2.5 years:

Source: Investor Day

There is a lot of positivity in these numbers. First, comparable sales are expected to be flat already next fiscal year, and positive two years from now. Revenue is expected to fall 5.4% compared to Fiscal 2017, but to start to grow again already in FY 2019. The same for EPS and net income, while both Gross Margin and Operating Margin are expected to grow already this year, compared to a Gross Margin of 59.2% and an operating margin of 15.4%, in FY 2017. Frankly speaking, I don't think this is the outlook the market is actually pricing. It's true that these are goals, and that there is no guarantee that the company will meet them, but they depict a scenario of strong performance that can have a massive impact on the stock price. Let me explain it better.

It's clear that, at less than 9 times earnings and an EV/EBITDA of 6, the market is pricing a negative scenario for Michael Kors. We have already seen why this is happening, and what are the main concerns analysts and investors have. Fears that the excessive discounts and commercialization of the company's products have damaged the brand, have led to this depressed valuation. Michael Kors' problems are similar to the issues that affected Coach before them - excessive commercialization damaged the brand and led to many quarters of comps decline. Nonetheless, Coach implemented a turnaround plan based on store closures, job cuts, and re-alignment of pricing and inventory levels that seems to be working very well. Coach has reported 4 quarters of comps growth, reversing the trend from -23% to +2% in just 6 quarters.

Source: Author's Elaboration

The Coach example clearly shows us the potential upside if things start to work well for Michael Kors too. With "work well", I mean to perform in line or very close to the management's guidance. The guidance of growing comps in 2019 is not precise, so it can be anywhere in the positive territory, but I would assume it is in the 1%-3% range, in-line with Coach's recent performance. I think this could send KORS' valuation multiples very close to COH's valuation pre-Kate Spade deal, or 11x EV/EBITDA, compared to Michael Kors' current TTM EV/EBITDA of 6. The implied upside for KORS is 83% in 2-3 years, for A CAGR of 22%-35%.

Conclusion

Investor day has been very informative and detailed, with management offering a clear action plan and a positive guidance for the next 2.5 years. I don't think what they have to do is particularly difficult. Coach has done the same before KORS and improvements in comps lead to a strong rally. If Michael Kors manages to do the same, which would be consistent with management's guidance, the stock can trade close to COH's multiples, implying up to 83% upside. For these reasons, I maintain my long and my bullish view on KORS.

Note: Subscribers to Consumer Alpha will get an appendix to this analysis that discusses Michael Kors' brands attractiveness and promotional activity based on a wide range of alternative datasets. If you are interested in joining, I am offering a 2-week free trial. Moreover, only for this month, I am offering a 25% discount on the subscription price, normally set at $40/month or $320/year.

Thanks for taking the time to read the article. If you liked it, click on the follow button at the top of the page. You will get my articles as soon as they are published. I am available to further discuss the topics of this article in the comments section.