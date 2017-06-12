Targa Resources: 8% Yield With New Permian Growth Initiatives

Targa could deliver a total return of 16% over the next 6 months. Targa's growing Permian footprint bodes well for the longer-term horizon.

However, things should pick up in 2H as dedicated Permian acreage should benefit from a pickup in activity.

While Permian growth initiatives look prudent, EBITDA growth has not kept pace with share expansion and dividend coverage in Q1 <1.0x.

A Q1 miss due to lower LPG export margins quickly brought the stock back to Earth. The yield is now up to a quite attractive 8.2%.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) was one of many energy companies that rallied sharply as a result of last November's Presidential election and the anticipation of a more "energy friendly" administration and the prospects for faster economic growth. However - for reasons that have little to do with the government's energy policies - the stock has given back all its gains and is now below its level the day prior to the election (see stock chart at the end of this article).

The drop was due to overblown expectations, a Q1 earnings miss and a dilutive share offering. However, the company is now yielding 8.2%, made a recent acquisition to bolster its Permian footprint, and announced a new NGLs pipeline from the Permian to Mont Belvieu. The combination of which may bode well for the future.

Corporate Structure

Source: June Presentation

The corporate structure shown above is a result of Targa Resources Corp. buying all the Targa Resources Partners' LP (TRP) units it did not already own in February of last year. That goal of that merger was to:

improve its credit and coverage profile

lower the cost-of-capital

improve access to capital by simplifying the corporate structure

Assets & Operations

As shown in the corporate structure graphic, Targa operates in two segments:

Gathering & Processing - or G&P (~55% of operating margin)

Logistics & Marketing - or L&M (~45% of operating margin)

The primary asset map is shown below:

Source: June Presentation

With that information as background, let's take a look at Targa's earnings performance.

Q1 Earnings

The Q1 EPS report was a miss and the stock took a 10% hit (see chart at the end of the article). Although the G&P segment turned in a strong performance (gross and operating margins up 35% and 53% yoy, respectively) on commodity price improvement and relatively flat yoy volumes, the disappointment was due to margin compression in the L&M segment - specifically a drop in LPG export spot pricing. Despite increased volumes and significantly higher NGL pricing, operating margin in L&M was down 17%:

Interest expense were 19% higher yoy. A $71 million income tax expense in the first quarter reflects current estimates for full year effective tax rate and full year earnings. The company expects the first quarter income tax expense will be more than offset by income tax benefit over the remainder of the year, so this line item will not be a continual drag on earnings going forward.

EBITDA of $276.7 million was up only 5% yoy. And while distributable cash flow grew 9%, it did not keep up with growth in the outstanding share count (see that discussion in the "Risks Going Forward" section below). As a result, it was a report in light of the NGL price recovery that has largely benefited other midstream G&P operators.

LPG exports are a significant business for Targa and one in which - for years - the company was ahead of the pack. On the Q1 conference call, Executive VP and CFO of Targa said:

In our LPG export business, we exported approximately 6.5 million barrels per month of propane and butane, but a strong volume quarter was partially offset by lower fees.

That equates to daily run rate of about 216,000 bpd of LPG exports. But the company reported margin compression on both term and spot deals, as some of Targa's older contracts rolled off. In addition, due to seasonality effects experienced in previous years, the company sees some headwinds in the LPG export business in Q2, given backwardation in market prices coming off a period of higher demand.

As RBN Energy recently pointed out (see Liquid Love), another headwind will be increased competition in the Gulf Coast LPG export market from bigger companies like Sunoco Logistics (NYSE:SXL) and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD):

Source: RBN Energy

And there is a new kid on the block: Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). In Q1, PSX shipped 8 cargoes and ran its Freeport LPG export facility at 90% of full capacity. PSX's Freeport LPG export terminal has a capacity of 4.4 million barrels per month (150,000 bpd) and can export either propane or butane. The terminal has two VLGC docks and can load carriers on both docks simultaneously for an aggregate loading rate of 36,000/hr.

This is a brand new facility and is supported by firm contracts with Sinopec (NYSE:SHI) for an estimated 25% of capacity. As a result, the Freeport LPG export terminal still has over 100,000 bpd of relatively new capacity that is competing directly with TRGP on the spot market. And that doesn't even count growing capacity from Sunoco. The point is Targa faces competition in the NGLs export market from large well-integrated companies - and that is not likely to change anytime soon.

Side Note: while Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) owns the Sweeny Fractionator One and the associated Clemens Storage Caverns that deliver feedstock to Freeport, the export terminal itself still resides at the Phillips 66 level, not at the LP level as some may assume given the RBN graphic above.

Dividends and DCF

Q1 distributable cash flow clocked in at $194 million. That compares to a total of $203.2 million in total dividends: common dividends of $180.3 million and total preferred stock dividends of $22.9 million.

That equates to a relatively poor coverage ratio of 0.95x.

The current common quarterly dividend is $0.91 ($3.64/share annually) and equates to a current yield of 8%. Considering the poor coverage ratio (although I do believe that is temporary), the expanding share count and relatively high leverage ratio (see below), I would not expect a dividend increase until 2018.

Growth Potential

During the quarter, Targa announced two major growth initiatives, both Permian centric:

The "Outrigger" deal for G&P assets in the Delaware and Midland Basins of west Texas.

Plans to build a 300,000 bpd NGLs pipeline - "Grand Prix" from the Permian to the NGLs market hub at Mont Belvieu, TX. The pipeline will be expandable to 550,000 bpd and is expected to be placed into service in Q2 2019.

The first transaction (i.e. Outrigger) likely motivated the decision to build the NGLs pipeline. The deal sports an attractive multiple (~9x 2017E EBITDA multiple) - but potentially better if performance-based earn-outs come to fruition. It is expected to be accretive in 2017, and adds over a quarter million acres (and 80,000 bpd of crude oil gathering) dedicated to long-term contracts from active producers in the white-hot Delaware and Midland Basins of the Permian. It was a good deal.

The NGLs pipeline project is a bit more worrisome as they are a bit late to the party and will face competition from, once again, Phillips 66. More correctly, the Sand Hills NGLs pipeline (shown below) is 1/3 owned by PSXP, and 2/3 owned by DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP). DCP is 50% owned by PSX and 50% by co-owner Enbridge (NYSE:ENB).

Source: O&G 360

The 280,000 bpd Sand Hills NGLs pipeline is already in operation, and as I pointed out in my recent article on DCP Midstream (see DCP: Yielding 9% With A Godzilla Sized Permian Footprint), it will be expanded to 365,000 bpd by Q4 of this year. Depending on Permian production growth and demand, Sand Hills capacity might be increased to a maximum capacity to 550,000 bpd with a full-loop of the existing line. So, basically, if the demand is there, there will be another 185,000 bpd pipeline being built right alongside Targa's new pipeline and on roughly the same schedule.

Meantime, Enterprise is building the 24" 250,000 bpd "Shin Oak" NGLs pipeline from the Permian to Mont Belvieu that is expected to be operational by Q2 2019 - the same quarter as Targa's estimated completion date. Shin Oak will have an expanded capacity potential of 600,000 bpd.

So once again - and as with the LPG export market on the Gulf Coast - Targa is playing ball with the big boys that have very large integrated NGLs systems.

Risks Going Forward

As with all midstream oil & gas G&P companies, commodity price movements could affect margins and volumes.

Street estimates for full-year 2017 were at $1.2 billion, meaning the $277 million in Q1 EBITDA was ~$25 million shy, thus the drop in the shares. Going forward, my full year 2017 EBITDA estimate is $1.17 billion based on the assumption that LPG export margins will stay compressed as compared to the recent past.

In January, Targa completed a public offering of 9,200,000 shares of its common stock at a price of $57.65, providing net proceeds of $524.2 million. Targa used the net proceeds from this public offering to fund the cash portion of the Outrigger acquisition and for general corporate purposes. According to the most recent 10-K, there were 191.8 million shares outstanding at the end of Q1, up from 106.6 million at the end of the prior year quarter.

Meantime, the company recently announced an additional 19.5 million common stock offering (~10% dilution) to help fund the new NGLs pipeline. This time at $46.10/share. That likely does not please those investors who quite recently - in January - paid $57.65/share.

To put things into perspective, in Q1 adjusted EBITDA grew to only $276.7 million from $264.7 million yoy (+4.4%) while the share count increased 80%. Obviously, dilutive share issuances have significantly out-run EBITDA growth.

The leverage ratio at the end of Q1 was 3.6x, certainly on the high side in comparison to EBITDA growth. Yet as mentioned earlier, Q1's results included only 1 month of results from the Outrigger deal. And while 70% of the company's senior debt isn't due until 2023 or later, the 9.5% A-series preferred dividend is a $23 million/quarter boat anchor.

On the upside, the Permian deal closed on March 1. As a result, Q2 will be the first full quarter of contributions from the Outrigger assets. In addition, Outrigger earn-outs could prove to be a positive catalyst.

Price Target

At the end of Q1, total consolidated debt was $4.78 billion. The current outstanding share count - using the end of Q1 count of 191.8 million plus the subsequent 19.5 million Grand Prix pipeline related offering late last month - is 211.3 million.

A 13x EV/EBITDA multiple on a $1.17 billion adjusted EBITDA estimate for full year 2017 equates to an end-of-year PT of $49.30/share. Upside to that estimate would come from higher activity and volumes from existing and new Permian assets - which is certainly possible if WTI maintains the ~$50/bbl level.

Summary & Conclusion

Targa is growing its Permian operations (both its natural gas G&P and crude gathering businesses) and is building a significant NGLs pipeline from the Permian to the NGLs hub at Mont Belvieu. This will leverage Targa's existing Permian footprint to its integrated NGLs operations on the Gulf Coast. But there are other large-cap competitors in the space.

The company did not cover dividends in Q1, but should be able to cover dividends for the full year as activity in the Permian dedicated acreage is expected to pick up in 2H - but there isn't a lot of margin for error. But while there are risks, there is also upside potential in the G&P segment - specifically with the Permian assets.

Q1 was a miss on lower LPG export margins, a problem may persist for sometime due to a competitive market. As a result, I have reduced "the Street" full-year adjusted EBITDA estimate downward to $1.17 billion. A 13x EV/EBITDA multiple equates to an end-of-year PT of $49.30. That implies a 16% total return opportunity over the next 6 months. Note that Targa was trading at $60 just a few months ago. And that price level was likely due to optimism over Targa's growing Permian footprint - which does bode well for the longer-term horizon.

But for those who find TRGP a bit too risky, and are looking for a company that will consistently grow distributions and EBITDA in-line with equity issuance, investors should consider PSXP. PSXP's cost of capital is much less, the fee-based flow is more secure, and it wouldn't be caught dead paying 9.5% on preferred shares. On the other hand, PSXP currently yields only 4.9% as compared to TRGP's 8%.

This article is part of Seeking Alpha PRO. PRO members receive exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas and professional tools to fully leverage the platform.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PSX, PSXP, ENB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for investment decisions you make.