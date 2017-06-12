AerCap: Trades Below Book Value And Strong Pipeline For Growth

As of March 31, 2017, AerCap’s stated book value per share stood at $51.20. At the time of this writing AerCap was trading just below $46, which represents an 11.3%.

The company expects to begin re-growing assets in the back half of 2017 and beyond as they have $24 billion of aircraft delivering over the next five years.

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) is well positioned for the remaining half of 2017. They stand to benefit from strong industry demand and fundamentals. Additionally, the business is incredibly resilient as they have strong earnings visibility where 95% of lease revenue through 2019 is contracted. While the most recent sales program generated excess capital for share repurchases, this lead to a decrease in assets although the company expects to begin re-growing assets in the back half of 2017 and beyond as they have $24 billion of aircraft delivering over the next five years.

Business Overview

AerCap Holdings is the world's largest aircraft leasing company. Their business focuses on acquiring in-demand aircraft at a reasonable price, efficient funding, and using their robust platform to deploy assets to generate attractive returns. They are an independent lessor, meaning they are not affiliated with any airframe or engine manufacturer, which grants them flexibility to purchase aircraft or engine models from any manufacturer. The business is global across all major geographical regions and they lease aircraft to approximately 200 customers in 80 countries. Additionally, they provide aircraft asset management for third-parties in exchange for a management fee.

AerCap leases the majority of their aircraft to airlines under operating leases whereby the lessee is responsible for ongoing maintenance and servicing. Airlines benefit from acquiring aircraft under leases because it greatly reduces their upfront capital requirements and allows them to manage their fleets more efficiently. The chart below indicates how demand has increased for operating leases. The proportion of the global fleet on operating leases has increased from 21% in 1996 to 42% in 2016.

Source: AerCap 2016 Investor Day Presentation

AerCap seeks to maximize their return on investment over the life of an aircraft (this is also something they are very good at). This is done by managing lease rates, utilization rates, financing, maintenance costs, and the timing of eventual sales. They aim to maintain a portfolio of in-demand aircraft by acquiring new aircraft directly from manufacturers. Their team and portfolio managers' experience allows them to identify the most attractive assets that will increase in value or demand. Their results have been proven by maintaining a +99% utilization rate. AerCap has numerous joint venture arrangements which allows them to order aircraft in even larger quantities thereby enabling greater volume discounts. Additionally, AerCap is one of Airbus and Boeing's largest customers measured by deliveries through 2016 and order backlog.

First Quarter 2017 Update

AerCap reported strong first quarter numbers. Performance was strong as shown by a 99.7% fleet utilization rate, indicating strong demand for aircraft. They executed 105 transactions during the quarter of which 69 were for lease agreements. This increased their average remaining lease term to 6.5 years. Additionally, they sold 21 owned aircraft (not including Joint Ventures) which had an average age of 15 years which indicates a strong secondary market. As a result of the sales, basic lease rents decreased from $1,139.3 million during the first quarter of 2016 to $1,067.1 million during the first quarter of 2017. Positively, the sales program generated excess capital whereby the company was able to repurchase stock, increasing shareholder value. While the sales resulted in a decrease in assets, the positives include an improved aircraft portfolio and additional capital for share repurchases. They expect to begin re-growing assets in the back half of 2017 as their aircraft order book begins to deliver. I discuss aircraft orders in greater detail below but AerCap has over $24 billion of aircraft delivering over the next five years.

High Quality and Well Diversified Portfolio

As of March 31, 2016, AerCap owned 1,011 aircraft and the number of managed and AerDragon aircraft totaled 120. They also had 410 new aircraft on order. The average age of the 1,011 owned fleet weighted by net book value stood at 7.3 years. This was a slight decrease from 7.7 years as of December 31, 2016. Looking out to 2020 given new aircraft orders, AerCap expects to the average age to decrease to ~6 years.

Source: AerCap 1Q17 Earnings Presentation

Aircraft on Order

The chart below provides aircraft order details from 2017 to beyond 2022. AerCap is the launch customer for the Embraer E2 program and as shown below, they are scheduled to order 50 E-Jets E2 aircraft beginning in 2018.

Source: AerCap 1Q17 Earnings Presentation

Favorable Tailwinds for Air Travel

Air travel demand is strong on a global basis. This trend has fueled demand for additional leased aircraft. According to IATA, overall global air passenger traffic measured in revenue passenger kilometers grew 6.3% in 2016. Demand in 2016 was boosted by low oil prices, which is expected to have less of an impact in 2017 where 5.1% traffic growth is expected according to the same metrics. They are seeing strong demand from China, a positive turn in Latin America, and continued recovery in Russia's recovery. Emerging markets account for a large portion of growth where the middle class population continues to grow.

Source: AerCap 2016 Investor Day Presentation

Additionally, the chart below indicates the resilience of air travel across different market environments.

Source: AerCap 2016 Investor Day Presentation

Long-Term Contracts Provide Resilience During Cyclical Markets

Currently, AerCap's aircraft leases have initial terms varying in length up to 16 years. Varying their lease terms allows for increased resilience during changes in cyclical market conditions. Typically, during periods of high demand they look to enter into longer-term contracts to lock-in higher lease rates while during periods of low demand they look to enter into shorter-term leases. To protect against aircraft downtime risk, they take proactive measures to enter lease extensions with current operators. In the event of a lessee not wanting to extend a lease, they will either enter a new agreement with a new lessee or potentially sell the aircraft. If they enter into an agreement with a new lessee with the same aircraft, in most cases there is some maintenance required but aircraft are typically delivered to the new lessee in less than two months upon redelivery.

Lessee Default Protocol & Airline Industry Health

Despite conducting thorough due diligence on prospective lessees, some experience financial difficulties. This typically leads to a restructuring of the lease which may involve changes to lease terms i.e. voluntary termination prior to expiration, sublease arrangements, rescheduling lease payments, or exchanging lease payments for other means of payment such as convertible bonds, warrants, shares, etc. In the event of a restructured lease they generally prefer to receive some form of marketable security rather than deferred payment. In rare instances they have repossessed aircraft, the majority of times with the lessee's corporation, and is able to prepare the aircraft for another lessee. That being said, airlines are well positioned in the current environment given low oil prices and decreased competition as a result of consolidation. Airlines stand to benefit from continued low oil prices for the foreseeable future. These positive tailwinds greatly reduce risk for AerCap.

Valuation

As of March 31, 2017, AerCap's stated book value per share stood at $51.20. At the time of this writing AerCap was trading just below $46, which represents an 11.3% discount.

The first chart below indicates AerCap is currently trading at a 7.2x P/E ratio which is slightly above 2-year historical levels (6.8x). However, the stock is trading below historical averages for other metrics including EV/EBITDA, EV/EBIT, EV/Rev, and P/BV.

Source: Bloomberg

Source: Bloomberg

Conclusion

Qualitatively, I believe AerCap is a "Buffet-worthy" investment as the business is understandable, has a consistent operating history, has favorable long-term prospects, management aligned with shareholders. Quantitatively, the company has generated increasing revenues, high ROE, increasing book values, and increasing earnings. I believe AerCap is well positioned for the remaining half of 2017 as they expect to begin re-growing assets in the back half of 2017 as their aircraft order book begins to deliver (AerCap has over $24 billion of aircraft delivering over the next five years). AerCap is also poised to benefit from increased global air travel demand where emerging markets, China, and Russia are driving growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AER over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.