Columbus McKinnon: Turning The Corner

There is no shortage of interesting little industrial companies seeing revitalization in recent months, and Amherst-based Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) is no different. Despite doubling off multi-year lows in January 2016, the company remains a relative underperformer compared to benchmarks. The reason is pretty simple: for a lack of a better word, the company is boring. Columbus McKinnon has seen no revenue growth or margin expansion for years. The company's business - selling material handling equipment like hoists, actuators, cranes, and associated control systems - doesn't catch many investors' eyes. Coupled with entrenched management (former CEO Timothy Tevens had been at the helm for nearly two decades), the company was just missing that spark.

Slowly but surely, Columbus McKinnon has been turning that around. The company announced the acquisition of Magnetek in July of 2015, which combined Columbus McKinnon's hoist and crane business with the leading supplier of digital power control systems to operate those products. Then, late in 2016, the company also announced the acquisition of competitor STAHL CraneSystems ("STAHL") from Konecranes (OTCPK:KNCRY), which expands Columbus McKinnon's international presence, particularly in Europe. These acquisitions were not small ($420M cash outlay, current $647M market cap) but were a necessary move. Competitors have been consolidating: Konecranes was pressured into divesting STAHL by European regulators in relation to its sizeable acquisition of Terex's (NYSE:TEX) Materials Handling segment, and large competitor Kito has been expanding as well, buying Peerless Chain in 2014. In fact, I would think management was more reactionary in this regard, rather than leading the market (as it should).

With the framework laid for a new, better Columbus McKinnon, long-time CEO Timothy Tevens bid farewell, passing the torch to new CEO Mark Morelli. While Timothy was a solid leader that knew this company well, Mark has brought a breadth of fresh air and a new approach to the company that is readily apparent in the short term. Using his experience from years at massive industrial giant United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), as well as stints at the CEO position at Brooks Automation and Energy Conversion Devices, Mark Morelli is aiming to change investor perception of Columbus McKinnon, away from just another boring industrial cyclical and more towards industrial technology.

Growth Strategy, Acquisition Thoughts

Columbus McKinnon already dominates the United States. With roughly half of total market share in hoists, trolleys, and related components, incremental market share wins are going to be a tough road. The company has expanded into complementary product categories (screw jacks, tire shredders, jib cranes), but the company now owns the top market position domestically in those products as well. While Columbus McKinnon will benefit from a general market revitalization domestically, sales will be constrained to the low single digits no matter how you look at it.

Overseas growth is where success will be found. Since 1996 (the year the company went public), international sales split has expanded from 16% of net sales to 38% of net sales. The STAHL acquisition, with that company based out of Germany, has significantly expanded the company's presence (and revenue split) within the EMEA region. Investors should expect a lot of effort from the management team on leveraging STAHL's existing customer base there to hopefully realize some revenue synergies by cross-selling legacy Columbus McKinnon product. Integration risks here are real. While Columbus McKinnon did not break out results for Magnetek independently, signs indicate some weakness to me within the Magnetek transaction. Columbus McKinnon paid $189M on what it guided for as 8.9x full year adjusted EBITDA, or $21M. With expectations of $5M in first full year savings, it looked to me like management was expecting relatively flat to moderate increases in EBITDA growth in the first year (trailing EBITDA of $13M at the time of acquisition). The company coughed up a 55% premium to the closing price of Magnetek after news of the offer leaked, so this was not a cheap acquisition by any stretch of the imagination. When you're paying out the nose, the last thing you want to see is sales that were down 16% y/y in fiscal Q1 2017 (Q2 2016 calendar year), which is in that one year after close period. Timothy Tevens pinned the blame there on large industrial projects that did not repeat, but that does not seem to have been considered, or at least shared with shareholders, when the deal was struck. All signs point to margin and synergy targets being hit, but in the end, I don't think this transaction necessarily lived up to initial expectations.

So, while STAHL is a slightly larger deal (increasing the task of integration), it is likely to go a bit more smoothly. Operations are going to be very comparable to what Columbus McKinnon staff is already used to: hoist and trolley manufacturing. Expectations are high: $0.12/share in earnings per share accretion in fiscal 2018, rising to $0.32/share in fiscal 2019 after pre-purchase accounting (but prior to any of the ordinary one-time costs). This time around, management noted that there were some significant one-time projects in the STAHL business (Russian) that are unlikely to repeat. Unfortunately, the share of STAHL's trailing revenue ($165M) or earnings attributable to these Russian projects has not been disclosed. Q4 run rate revenue is about $150M, so the number is likely in that $10-15M range.

Strong Finish To The Year

Concerns aside, Columbus McKinnon finished the year strong. Excluding the acquisition, organic growth came in at 2.5%, which was the first quarter of organic growth at the company in nearly three years. While some of this might be delayed revenue from an uncharacteristically soft third fiscal quarter, management pointed to strong end market sales in steel (retrofit/capacity additions), the entertainment industry, and construction markets (heading into the summer building season).

Adjusted operating margin was flat y/y at 9.2%, with STAHL making a good showing with reported 11.5% operating margin. There were plenty of one-time items in the quarter. The $20.1M of unusual costs was primarily made up of purchase accounting inventory adjustments ($8.9M impact to cost of goods sold, no further step-up adjustments needed), and STAHL deal/integration costs ($5.7M, lower on a quarterly basis next year). I generally focus heavily on cash generation at industrials, and that was another feather in the cap of Columbus McKinnon's earnings release. Working capital as a percentage of sales fell to 18.6% (best performance in four years), and inventory turn was up to 4.1x. Continuation of that strength points to a strong fiscal 2018 from a cash flow perspective: roughly $60M in free cash flow by my estimate. Of that total, $50M is expected to be deployed towards debt reduction, with the end goal of getting net debt/EBITDA leverage to 2.5x as soon as possible (mid-point of management comfort zone). Substantially, all the debt sits on the company's term loan, which matures in February 2024, so short-term maturities are not an issue. Leverage still remains low (3.2x), but there is no leverage maintenance covenant in place currently anyway (revolving credit facility is currently undrawn).

Future Strategy

By most measures, Columbus McKinnon is cheap. On a forward basis: 9.2% free cash flow yield, 8.5x EV/EBITDA. The closest true comp, competitor Konecranes, trades at 16.9x 2017 adjusted EBITDA guidance (includes MPHS acquisition, excludes the STAHL business sold to Columbus McKinnon) and a 6.4% free cash flow yield (my estimate for 2017). Investors seem to have a lot more faith in Konecranes' ability to execute on this deal, which is a little unusual given that Columbus McKinnon has historically been the much stronger performer, reporting about 200bps higher operating margin from 2013 to 2016.

An analyst on the most recent conference call touched on the relative cheapness of the firm and essentially asked new CEO Mark Morelli to elaborate on how he plans on unlocking that value. To put his thoughts in summary:

Shift towards industrial technology company, away from a typical cyclical (leverage Magnetek)

Operating performance: Grow the top line, ring out efficiency improvements in gross margin and SG&A, improve returns on invested capital

Delever the balance sheet

Shifting market viewpoint will be difficult, but I think that is ancillary to the second bullet point: improving operating performance. The company's recent acquisitions have more engineered products that carry higher margins. They solve more complicated issues for customers, and Columbus McKinnon can leverage off of that to really pitch the company's shift. A key point that I latched onto was investing in the company. Mark Morelli doesn't just want to cut costs to the bone to improve margin in the short term. A lot of the cost savings that they can wring out from operating leverage and scale (factory improvement, procurement, general and administrative savings) he wants to allocate towards research and development spending. He is right that you can't really say you're an advanced technology company but then allocate just 1.5-2% of sales to new product development.

Overall, I'm a fan of Columbus McKinnon going forward. I'm not quite ready to push my money into the center of the table here, but it is a company worth tracking the progress on. I think $30/share is fair value, with the relatively cheap valuation versus other industrials, along with execution risk included, but that number could change quickly depending on how strong fiscal Q1 2018 numbers come in two months from now. Overall, this is a company worth tracking and keeping on a watch list.

