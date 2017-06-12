General Electric Should Use Immelt's Departure To Break Up Company

Shareholders may well see more value if the Board takes the bold move to split the company into multiple parts.

The "prestige" of being a Dow Stock should not cloud the Board's strategic vision for what is best for the company's strategic stakeholders.

The diverse parts of a GE are worth more apart than together.

Word broke over the weekend that Jeff Immelt will step down as CEO of General Electric (NYSE:GE). He will remain as Chairman until year-end. His successor as CEO will be John Flannery, the president and CEO of GE Healthcare, effective August 1. The Board of Directors should seriously consider the merits of breaking up General Electric into multiple companies. The prestige of remaining in the Dow Jones Industrial Index, and the company's storied history, should not prevent the Board from considering what is in the best interests of the company's stakeholders; employees, shareholders, and the communities it operates in. Investors wanting an analysis of General Electric as a conglomerate should look at David Alton Clark's recent Seeking Alpha article General Electric: Beware The Kitchen Sink.

There are two primary reasons to break the company up. First, there is little to no synergy between many of the company's different divisions. For example, what does the Oil and Gas Services Division have to do with the Healthcare Division? Nothing! Yet the new CEO and the Board need to be well informed in both sectors, plus all of the others. It is very difficult to have expertise and keep your fingers on the pulse of so many diverse areas. The company can be managed better by splitting it up.

The second reason is Wall Street is not geared to analyze and promote a business structure as complex as General Electric. Wall Street has sector analysts. Even if an analyst likes the Aviation Division, it is too diluted as part of General Electric for the analyst to place a buy or sell recommendation on General Electric. Many more Wall Street analysts will make recommendations on the parts of the company than on the whole. The company has a current market-cap of $250 billion based on this morning's trading. The company trades for a little over two times total revenue. For shareholder's, the goal of breaking up the company would be a higher combined market-cap.

To get a feel for how General Electric looks right now, it is easiest to use the way the company communicates about itself is the GE Store:

The above is an attempt to simplify a complex corporate structure. It highlights the company's seven main operating areas consisting of healthcare, aviation, oil and gas, transportation, power, renewable energy. It downplays the company's finance operations. The company has significant resources spent on IT, accounting, marketing, etc., that could probably be spun off as a ninth division called GE Consulting.

Here is a look at the Capital Division:

The Capital Division has been the company's biggest headache since the collapse of the financial sector in 2008. Management has worked hard to cleanup and divest much of this part of the company. In 2016 GE Capital had revenues of $10.9 billion. While not an apples to apples comparison, a bank like Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) is currently trading for three times revenue.

Here is a look at the Power Division:

The Power Division had $26.8 billion in proforma revenues in 2016. It also generated $5 billion in proforma revenues in 2016. Flour (NYSE:FLR) would be a good comp for GE Power. It currently trades for fifteen times forward earnings per share projections.

Here is a look at the Transportation Division:

The Transportation Division had $4.7 billion in revenues in 2016. Harsco (NYSE:HSC) would be a possible comp for GE Transportation. It currently trades for a little over five times EBITDA.

Here is a look at GE Healthcare:

They had $18.6 billion in revenue in 2016. Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) is a fair comp for GE Healthcare. Medtronic is currently trading for four times revenue.

Here is a look at GE Aviation:

In 2016 they had $6.1 billion in profits. Boeing (NYSE:BA) is a partial comp for GE Aviation, since Pratt & Whitney is owned by another conglomerate United Technologies (UTD). Boeing is currently trading for twenty three times trailing 12-month earnings per share.

Below is a look at the Oil and Gas Division:

Because of the slump in oil prices revenues here have been declining and were $12.9 billion in 2016. Haliburton (NYSE:HAL) is an approximate comp and is trading for over two times revenue.

Here is a look at Energy and Lighting Division:

While they had $15.1 billion in revenue, there doesn't seem to be a close comp to get a feel for how Wall Street might value them.

Finally, below is a look at the Renewable Division:

GE Renewables had $9 billion in revenue in 2016. Vestas Wind Systems (OTCPK:VWDRY) (OTCPK:VWSYF) is a Denmark company and is trading for over ten times revenue. This is a highly valued sector on Wall Street because of the future potential of renewable energy. It highlights the real value in breaking up General Electric.

As one can see, Wall Street might reward eight separate companies with a higher overall valuation than it is rewarding General Electric with a portfolio of those eight companies. The Board should use the departure of CEO Jeff Immelt as an opportunity to consider breaking into eight separate companies.

