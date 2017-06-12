Want Want: Leading F&B Player In China On The Cusp Of A Recovery With New Product Offerings

The market appears to be unduly concerned about the declining sales of its dairy products and beverages as well as its snack foods division.

Despite better financial results in 2016, the share price has remained in the doldrums, way below the mid-point (around HK$7) achieved in 2015 and far from the peak.

The flagship brand of Want Want China Holdings Limited, Want Want, is a household name in China well-known for its rice crackers and dairy products. For brevity, I would be using "Want Want" to refer to the company in this article. Want Want has a primary listing (ticker code 0151) on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and trades over the OTC (OTCPK:WWNTF) (OTCPK:WWNTY). In 2013, Want Want achieved a marketing breakthrough when the company's products were carried on the Shenzhou 10 spacecraft to outer space.



The original Want Want rice cracker, first introduced to the China market in 1992, is still a hot favorite presently. On the bottom left of the packaging is the brand's key mascot - the Hot-Kid.

Rice is a staple food for Asians, but Want Want has diversified into other snack products beyond rice-related ingredients to reach a greater consumer market.

Investment Thesis

The share price of Want Want peaked in 2014 and went downhill as the investor community noticed that the revenue of the company had stopped growing. Looking deeper, the "Rice Crackers" segment actually continued to grow steadily as the company built on its core strength and maintained its quality even as volume rose and raw material prices went up. The other two segments - "Dairy Products & Beverages" and "Snack Foods" - unfortunately, suffered consecutive revenue declines. As a result, the revenue share of Rice Crackers rose to 27.6% in 2016 from just 21.5% in 2014. On the other hand, Dairy Products & Beverages fell from 52.8% to 47.2% while Snack Foods fell from 25.5% to 24.9%.

Investors who had sold in 2014 appeared to be prescient as the revenue continued to decline the subsequent years. However, the fortune of the company was not done in by falling sales as rising gross profit margins offset the softening revenue. In fact, all three major core segments experienced an improvement in gross profit margins as ingredient costs generally went down. Instead, in 2015, distribution costs, administrative expenses, and income taxes registered an increase over the prior year despite lower revenue. Combined, they resulted in a lower net profit for that year. The company paid higher income taxes due to an increase in withholding taxes on dividends from its subsidiaries. In 2016, while revenue continued to fall, higher gross profit margin, coupled with lower distribution costs and income tax expenses, resulted in an increase in the net profit over 2015.



Source: Graphics by Want Want, labels added by ALT Perspective

Despite better financial results in 2016, the share price has remained in the doldrums, way below the mid-point (around HK$7) achieved in 2015. The market appears to be unduly concerned about the declining sales of its dairy products and beverages as well as its snack foods division. The market has apparently ignored the rising gross profit margins and the company's ongoing effort in expanding its product range to diversify its revenue base. Coupled with a strengthening balance sheet and steady cash flows, the improving business prospects provide a strong fundamental case for a re-rating of the company shares.

Tailwind from Macro Environment

In 2008, there was a major upheaval in the dairy industry as the industrial chemical melamine was found in the products of 22 dairy companies operating in China. That's one out of every five suppliers in the country implicated in the scandal. Consequently, dairy products manufactured in China were recalled from all over the world. The incident affected the image and reputation of all Chinese dairy companies. Nevertheless, the situation turned to the benefit of Want Want as it was eventually recognized as one of the few reliable and trusted local dairy suppliers in China. In addition, as a purchaser of whole milk powder for further processing (e.g. adding of flavors), Want Want benefited from the lowered cost as a result of reduced demand. Finally, as the consumers acknowledge that inspections have been intensified to ensure that such unethical practices do not repeat, confidence in purchasing locally produced dairy products returned. However, the dairy suppliers encountered a fresh challenge. Due to the wild success of 'daigou' services, which are businesses that assist in buying products such as milk from overseas and bringing them back into China, domestic suppliers face stiff competition among themselves for the remaining pie.

Fortunately, for Want Want, whose target consumer market are the children, the ending of the 35-year-old one-child policy in 2015 has enlarged the potential market size for the company. In 2016, the birth rate in China increased 7.9% over the previous year. The Chinese government is not stopping at the lifting of the one-child policy, it is considering financial incentives for those who have more than one baby. Want Want is expected to continue benefiting from the government's resolve to increase the newborns in the country who would become the company's consumers as they grow.

Last year, Want Want embarked on a re-evaluation of its A&P and sales strategy. The shift into advertising and communication via digital modes (e.g. Weibo and WeChat), as well as sales via the e-commerce channel, plays well into the company's target customers which are the younger generation.

Want Want food and beverage products catering for babies

Strong Execution in Sales and Marketing Mitigating Weakness in Milk and Snacks

In 2016, Want Want found success in its installation of animated display structures sited at retail points to promote its products. It also attributed the adoption of pyramid-shape packaging in stimulating purchases by consumers due to the refreshing format. To penetrate the underserved rural areas, Want Want invested in the extension of its distribution network to tap into the spending power of the villages where the population has less product variety than the cities.

Novel pyramid-shaped packaging for Want Want snacks spurring purchases

With flavored milk for children experiencing a secular decline in China and Want Want is not spared even as a market leader, the company has identified the emerging consumer trend of yogurt served at room temperature as a growth area. Alan You Gangwei, a marketing manager for yogurt products at Taiwan-listed Wei Chuan Foods Corp. said that the yogurt market size despite already tripling to 100.6 billion yuan in the past seven years is expected to grow 10-15% every year for the next decade.

Penetration of yogurt is still at its beginning stage. Unlike liquid milk, yogurt has many forms whether as a light, health drink or a thick, creamy, dessert-style product, so growth will remain strong for a long time.

- Alan You Gangwei, Marketing Manager, Taiwan-listed Wei Chuan Foods Corp

Want Want's Dairy Products and Beverages

Besides yogurt as a new revenue driver, Want Want has also ventured into a new line of oat, coconut, and cereal milk which the company plans to launch this year. The company's general director of research and development, Alex Chen Junjiang, forecasted that the market for plant-based milk will "more than double to about 55 billion yuan ($8 billion) within two to three years". Spending on dairy products in China is still very low $40 each on average compared to other developed markets. For instance, the equivalent spends on dairy products is five times higher than that of China at $197 per capita. This demonstrates the vast potential for Want Want to increase its revenue from its new products, supported by a continued push in its existing lineup.

We've put lots of investment into researching and developing kids' packet products like oat milk, coconut milk and cereal milk that we'll soon be introducing in the market. Growth momentum has been missing in the last few years but we think that it's returning.

- Alex Chen Junjiang, Want Want's general director of research and development, speaking at the China Dairy Summit in Beijing

Due to the adverse weather conditions last year in China, with the most frequent rainstorms since 1961 and temperatures cooler than the previous year, demand for Want Want's thirst-quenching popsicles and cold beverages declined. However, according to AccuWeather Lead International Meteorologist Jason Nicholls, much of Asia is forecasted to experience "higher-than-average temperatures" this summer. If the hotter weather indeed materializes, demand for Want Want's drinks should see a rebound.

In the snacks category, the high gross profit margin enjoyed by Want Want's ball cakes attracted counterfeit products which sold at prices undercutting its own. The company took steps to mitigate the counterfeits by further distinguishing its products with features to identify their authenticity. Such measures proved beneficial as sales of ball cakes halted its steep decline in the second half of 2016.

On the manufacturing front, the company has embarked on automation just like any responsible producer should in the age of rising labor costs. What's commendable about the management is its tying in of implementation of automated production with the comprehensive modification of the factory layout to incorporate flexible production and "smart" features (e.g. through the use of sensors). The company also improved on the traceability of its products through the supply chain to assuage concerns over food safety - a critical action in light of the major food safety scandals in the country in recent years.

Reduction In Distribution Costs Is Not A One-off Event

The distribution costs are made up of transportation expenses, advertising and promotions (A&P) expenses, as well as other items of which the cost of sales staff is a substantial component. The company was successful in bringing down its transportation expenses in the past years as a percentage of revenue. However, last year, it was unable to do so. This is understandable given that the logistics are largely handled by external parties, and there is a limit to how much the company can negotiate down its payment. Until there is self-driving, its logistic partners still have to pay ever rising wages to their drivers. Furthermore, the management's strategy to penetrate the remote areas of the country would inevitably result in additional expenditure in transportation.

On the other hand, A&P expenses are determined by the management. In 2015, the company decided to pause the non-stop upward climb in its spending for A&P which had intensified due to stiff competition. The reduction was attributed to a reallocation of some spending on traditional media to digital channels in line with the changes in consumer behavior patterns. In 2016, A&P expenses continued to decline, demonstrating the management's resolve to contain such costs. At the same time, the company also significantly reduced its sales staff, particularly those stationed at retail points to promote new products. This led to a 16% y-o-y drop in the sales staff expenses. Overall, the distribution costs declined by 11.9% in 2016 over the previous year. The lowered distribution cost base is unlikely to be ephemeral as the management had signaled in its 2016 annual report that the reduction was a result of a strategy change rather than due to one-off events.

Low Interest Rate of Borrowings & Cash Flow Analysis

The company recently issued a US$500 million unsecured senior bonds at an interest rate of 2.875%. This rate is higher than the 1.875% for the bonds sold by the company in 2013, in line with the rising interest rate environment. Nevertheless, the latest rate is still much lower than the ROA at 13.7% and ROE at 29.2%. The rating awarded by Moody's Investors Service remained unchanged from 2013 at 'A3'. Fitch Ratings also reaffirmed its rating at 'A-', citing the company's "leadership in select food product categories" and a solid financial profile, as Want Want has continued to "generate positive FCF in 2017, driven by stable working capital and low CapEx requirements". In fact, the company has more than doubled its net cash position from RMB1.2 billion at the end of 2015 to RMB2.6 billion a year later.

Want Want improved its working capital position in 2016. Inventory reduced from 105 days to 94 days. The reduction was attributed not just to a decrease in the ingredient purchasing cost (e.g. milk powder) but also due to an improvement in the operational efficiency of the supply chain. Cash conversion cycle also improved from 83 days in 2015 to 69 days in 2016. All these contributed to a strong free cash flow position which improved from RMB3.63 billion in 2015 to RMB4.66 billion in 2016.

Share Buybacks Last Year Below Current Prices

Want Want had conducted share buybacks since 2015. The prices that it had done so last year and up till February this year have been lower than the prevailing price levels. In 2016, the highest price paid per share for the repurchasing exercise was HK$5.60. On a weighted average basis for the entire year, the price paid was HK$4.95 per share. The current market price at HK$5.74 is around 16% higher. Up until February this year (where data are available), the highest price paid by the company was HK$5.39 per share, still lower than the current market price. As such, the share buyback exercises have proved profitable to the company. In addition, the lowered share count would improve the EPS and reduce the total dividend amount to be paid. The share repurchases in 2015 were done at a weighted average basis of HK$6.59 per share or 15% higher than the current market price. Given the target price for Want Want at HK$6.70 in a year's time, the share buybacks in 2015 would thus be expected to also turn positive.

Want Want's repurchase of shares in 2016

Valuation and Price Target

At the current price of HKD5.64 per share, Want Want China has a market capitalization of HKD70.2 billion (US$9 billion) with a P/E of 17.7x. I estimate that Want Want will report a 5% improvement in EPS for 2017, building on a sales recovery following the 4.1% YoY increase last year. Continued efforts into cost reduction and expansion of revenue through the launch of new products should also support an improvement in earnings. That will bring the EPS up to RMB0.291. Attributing a P/E of 23x, I derive a one-year price target for Want Want at HKD6.70 per share. This is an upside of around 19% from the last done price at the time of writing. The P/E of 23x is fair considering that the share used to trade above a P/E of 40x at times and had an average P/E of around 37x in 2013-2014 before the price plunge. Consumer F&B peers Uni-President China (OTC:UNPSF) (OTCPK:UPCHY) and Tingyi China (OTCPK:TCYMF)(OTCPK:TCYMY)(OTC:TCYQY) are trading at P/E of 35x and 38x, respectively. Companies such as China Huishan Dairy (OTC:CHUDF), China Mengniu Dairy (OTCPK:CIADY)(OTCPK:CIADF), Yashili, and China Shenmu Organic Milk have lower P/E but they focus on the breeding of dairy cows and distribution of raw milk which has been highly competitive due to the severe oversupply situation not just in China but globally. Note that Want Want has a decent dividend yield at 2.4% and an enviable operating metrics with ROA at 13.55%, ROAE at 28.86%, and ROI at 18.88%.

Source: Google Finance

Taking a quick glance at the price trend of Want Want China (see the chart below), the shares appear to be trading in an upward price channel which began to take shape in December. Based on the trajectory towards the year end, the share price looks to be heading for HKD6.75 on the upper end, which is also near the price level derived based on fundamentals.

Source: Google Finance (price channel illustrated by ALT Perspective)

Key Risks and Concerns

For operations in China, the common refrain among investors is that the company could be involved in fraudulent activities. Unless I have the resources of Muddy Waters or GeoInvesting/FG Alpha Management, I am unable to ascertain for sure that Want Want is clean. Nevertheless, the company has been consistent in returning cash to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks. Since 2008, a total of US$3.3 billion has been returned, almost one-third of its current market capitalization (US$9.2 billion). A company engaging in financial shenanigans would be hardpressed to achieve this feat. Its leadership in rice crackers and dairy products is also undisputed in the industry and in the minds of the consumers.

Another concern of majority family-owned businesses like Want Want is that of succession planning. The company chairman and chief executive officer Tsai Eng-Meng is 60 years old. His eldest son, Tsai Shao-Chung, age 35, is a non-executive director of the Board. He used to hold managerial positions in various functions but has since limited his role to that of directorship. The younger son, Tsai Wang-Chia, age 32, serves as the company's Chief Operating Officer, vice president of the dairy and beverages business group, executive director and also a member of our Strategy Committee. He started from middle management in the company and steadily rose up the ranks. In a validation of his capability, he was awarded the Outstanding Youth Award (Technology Innovation) by the Chinese Institute of Food Science and Technology. According to the organizer, Tsai Wang-Chia was the first foreigner, and also the youngest, to receive the award. This should alleviate suspicion that the second-generation had simply relied on their family status to hold top leadership positions.

The company was previously listed on the Stock Exchange of Singapore (Singapore Exchange - SGX) but the management decided to delist and relist in Hong Kong instead. They reckoned that Want Want would be able to achieve a better valuation in Hong Kong as comparable peers such as Tingyi was trading at a P/E of around 30 times while it had a P/E of just 21 times. Factors for the discrepancy include wider analyst coverage given that most other Chinese food and beverage companies were listed in Hong Kong and higher investor awareness as the majority of the customers were situated in the Greater China region. However, what was often unsaid was the fact that while listed in Singapore, the company had ventured into hospital and hotel operations which had turned loss-making, dragging the overall valuation of the stock. Thus, the lower P/E achieved as a Singapore-listed company was actually to a large extent due to the management spreading itself too thin, away from areas of its expertise. It is important for investors to bear in mind this piece of history so that they would continually monitor the corporate plans of Want Want and reconsider their investment if history does repeat.

