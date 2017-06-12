Novanta (NOVT) Announcement of World of Medicine Acquisition Conference (Transcript)

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Good morning and welcome to Novanta’s Conference Call. I’m Robert Buckley, Chief Financial Officer of Novanta. With me on today’s call is Chief Executive Officer, Matthijs Glastra.

Earlier this morning, we issued a press release announcing that we’ve reached an agreement to acquire privately held World of Medicine. The press release also includes replay information for today’s call. In addition, we have prepared slides to accompany today’s call, which are available through the webcast and also available from the Investor Relations section of our website at www.novanta.com.

Before we begin, we need to remind everyone of the Safe Harbor for forward-looking statements that we’ve outlined in our press release issued earlier this morning, and also those in our SEC filings. We may make some comments today both in our prepared remarks and in responses to questions that may include forward-looking statements. These involve inherent assumptions with known and unknown risks and other factors that could cause our future results to differ materially from our current expectations.

Any forward-looking statements made today represent our views only as of today. We disclaim any obligations to update forward-looking statements in the future even if our estimates change. So, you should not rely on any of today’s forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date after today.

During this call, we will be referring to certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of such non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is available as an attachment to our earnings press release. To the extent that we use non-GAAP financial measures during this call that are not reconciled to GAAP measures in the press release, we will provide reconciliations promptly on the Investor Relations section of our website.

As always, we’ll leave ample time for questions at the end. So with that, I’m please to introduce Chief Executive Officer of Novanta, Matthijs Glastra.

Matthijs Glastra

Thank you, Robert. Good morning, everybody. Welcome to our call and thanks for joining us on such short notice. Today, we announce an exciting milestone towards 2020 strategic vision, the acquisition of World of Medicine. This acquisition significantly advances our long-term strategy of expanding our presence in medical markets with a market-leading business in the minimally invasive surgery segment. With the World of Medicine acquisition, our revenue for medical markets will be more than 50%. In today’s call, we will be referring to the announcement presentation, which you can find in the Investor Relations section of our website.

So, let’s start with slide two. World of Medicine or WOM is the leading OEM supplier of medical insufflators, pumps and related disposables for the minimally invasive surgical market. Insufflators and pumps are both used during endoscopic or robotic surgery procedures to assist the surgeon. An insufflator is a sophisticated device that expands the body cavity with gas in a highly controlled fashion. It creates space to allow the surgeon to see better and is a standard part of most laparoscopic procedures. The pumps deliver warm and measure fluids to and from the surgical work area and both have sophisticated in and outflow controls of the gases and fluids, as well as sensors and measurement capabilities.

The disposables are offered as a bundle and total system solution with insufflators and pumps. The disposables are sophisticated tubing with advanced built-in functionality such as smoke evacuation and warming and are enabled by RFID to prevent reuse and anti-counterfeiting, which improves patient safety. Close to 85% of WOM revenue is made in insufflators, pumps and disposables, the rest of the business consists photonics and optic solution for minimally invasive surgery procedures.

So turning to slide three, you can see that WOM has approximately $80 million in revenue and is the number one merchant supplier of insufflators and pumps to minimally invasive surgery equipment OEMs. With more than 50 patents, WOM is regard as one of the pioneers in equipment for minimally invasive medicine for the last four years. They’ve approximately 400 employees and are headquarter in Berlin, Germany.

The strategic rationale for the WOM acquisition is compelling, which has been laid out in slide four of the presentation. This acquisition significantly advances our long-term strategy of expanding our presence in medical markets. It also expands our presence in Germany, our second largest market and creates together with existing Novanta businesses, a $120 million revenue platform in the attractive, minimally invasive surgery segment with an ability to cross-sell to each other’s customers. WOM brings to Novanta, unique capabilities and strong IP, proprietary in and out flow control capabilities, strong system know-how and regulatory approval support capabilities. We believe that these capabilities combined with Novanta’s will enable future growth opportunities. Finally, close to 40% of WOM’s revenue consists of a proprietary disposable business which is bundled with the pumps and insufflators. This disposable business creates a steady recurring revenue stream, driven by patient procedure growth rates.

Turning to slide five, this acquisition executes on our 2020 strategic direction to double the Company in revenue to $750 million by growing organically 5% to 7% and expanding into medical markets with market leadership positions in our businesses and doing so profitably. World of Medicine furthermore perfectly fits our business model of providing proprietary mission critical functionality to medical OEMs.

So, onto the next slide, slide six, the World of Medicine acquisition increases Novanta’s presence in medical markets to over 50% of sales, which we feel is an important milestone. Five years ago, this number was less than 10% of revenue. And as mentioned, the combination of WOM and Novanta creates a $120 million revenue platform in the attractive minimally invasive surgery segment with an ability to cross-sell to each other’s customers.

If you please turn to slide seven, World of Medicine has a strong R&D and manufacturing presence in Germany, Novanta’s second largest market. In our business, engineer proximity to our customers is key. We already have many field engineers in the European region and we have added solid R&D capability with the Laser Quantum acquisition. With WOM we’ll add 70 R&D engineers with hardware and software competencies in Germany. We therefore envision to use WOM’s strong engineer presence in Germany to further strengthen our customer relationships in this important market.

On slide eight, I would like to highlight that the acquisition further supports our strategy to be a trusted technology partner for medical equipment OEMs in the operating room in hospitals. There will always be a need to treat patients surgically and therefore there will continue to be a need for solutions that improve workflow, efficiency and outcomes in the OR. Novanta now has multiple proprietary technologies that enable OEM customers to bring such solutions to the OR environment. This helps us to have deeper relationships with those OEM customers.

So, if you please turn to slide nine. We’ve spoken to you before that the minimally invasive surgery market is attractive as surgical procedures are converting from open to minimally invasive surgery. We feel that minimally invasive surgery is still relatively underpenetrated and we therefore believe there’s long-term growth potential in this market segment. The key drivers and benefits of minimally invasive surgery are clear. Minimally invasive surgery is safer and better for the patient with faster recovery and shorter patient hospital stays thereby lowering costs to the healthcare system.

You can further see on slide 10 that we believe the endoscopic equipment market to be a mid single-digit grower driven by aforementioned benefits of minimally invasive surgery, favorable reimbursement, technological advancements, driving purchase refresh rates and increase in disease categories that require endoscopy. As insufflators are often bundled with endoscopic equipment, we believe insufflator growth rates are similarly 2Ds in endoscopic equipment.

As you can see on slide 11, with the World of Medicine acquisition, we now have a more complete service offering to endoscopic equipment OEMs. Novanta already owns the surgical displays and networked OR equipment that sits in or on the endoscopic tower. Insufflators and sometimes pumps sit in or around the same tower. All those equipment together with the video part are bundled by the endoscopy OEM to the hospital. We therefore can deepen our relationship with endoscopic and robotic surgery OEMs by offering multiple technologies.

If you please turn to slide 12. WOM’s adds to Novanta unique capabilities that are important in serving medical equipment OEMs worldwide; a comprehensive regulatory affair support team, customer training and technical service support globally. World of Medicine also has important system hardware and software capabilities that provide OEM customers with more support options. These capabilities gave Novanta the ability to be a full service supplier to medical OEMs in a manner in which we believe competition cannot easily copy.

I will now turn the call over to Robert to provide more details on the financial aspects of this acquisition.

Robert Buckley

Thank you, Matthijs. If you please turn to slide 13. We have agreed to acquire World of Medicine for €115 million. This represents a multiple of 1.5 times their trailing 12 months revenue and approximately 10 times their trailing 12 months adjusted EBITDA. This is obviously financially and economically accretive to us and represents a very attractive cash return profile. We expect to close the transaction sometime in the third quarter of this year. Following the close of the transaction, we’ll be in a position to update our financial guidance for the full year 2017.

We are financing this deal through a combination of cash on hand and our bank credit agreement, which puts our borrowing rate below 4% pre-tax. Our pro forma growth leverage ratio following the close of the transaction is expected to be approximately 2.5 times at the close. Based on expected cash on hand at the close, our net debt to adjusted EBITDA will be closer to two times. Finally, while we still have a lot of work to do. We expect our tax rate to benefit from a better jurisdictional mix of income in the shorter term.

If you please turn to slide 14. World of Medicine will be reported as part of our vision operating segment. As a consequence of reporting the business in our vision operating segment, we expect that segment to represent 41% of the Company’s pro forma revenue versus 33% at year-end 2016.

And finally, if you please turn to slide 15. The closing of World of Medicine signifies an important achievement and our strategic vision for Novanta. As a consequence of this transaction, we now expect our pro forma revenue to not only exceed $500 million but more importantly, the majority of our Company’s revenue is expected to be associated with the medical end markets. With more than 51% of our revenue coming from this market on a pro forma basis, we are excited about the implications it has on how customers view us, how our employees view the Company, and our ability to reach and exceed aggressive goals for the Company.

So, in wrapping up, we are excited about the World of Medicine acquisition and a strong fit to our strategy. With this acquisition, we’re now well on our way to execute on our 2020 vision of doubling our Company to $750 million in revenue, increasing our medical -- our presence in medical markets to over 50% of revenue.

As we reported in our first quarter earnings call, we’re starting 2017, feeling confident about our outlook and our guidance of double-digit reported revenue and earnings per share growth versus 2016. We continue to invest in innovation and commercial capabilities to accelerate organic growth combined with disciplined M&A. Novanta’s leadership positions in growth areas such as minimally invasive surgery, DNA sequencing, RFID and machine vision for healthcare, metrology and advanced laser-based material processing are providing a solid foundation for future growth.

We would now like to open it up for questions.

Lee Jagoda

So, just starting with -- you said they were number one and the market leader. What do you think their market share is within insufflators and pumps?

Matthijs Glastra

Yes. So, Lee, hi. This is Matthijs. So, they’re number one merchant leader, so in the merchant market, meaning the market that OEMs don’t do themselves, they have upwards of 50% market share.

Lee Jagoda

And how much of the market is outsourced versus done by OEMs?

Matthijs Glastra

Yes. That’s a harder question that I don’t have the data in front of me right now. But they own the majority, even if you include the in-source market, they actually still have a leadership position.

Lee Jagoda

Got it. And obviously, there is probably only four, five big guys to do the endoscopy towers. Is there any customer concentration with any one or two customers in the mix?

Matthijs Glastra

Yes. I mean, you’re well informed. I mean, the top layers have a large have a large share of the market. So, yes, they represent a relatively large percent of their revenue. But little bit more than five players though in this market. So, you’ve players that buy the pumps and players who buy the insufflators; the pumps go into slightly different applications then the insufflators. So, that ultimately kind of smoothens out. But, yes, the industry structure itself has a fair customer concentration in itself. On a Novanta level though, I would say it doesn’t fundamentally change the message that we have given that not any particular customer necessarily has more than 10% revenue.

Lee Jagoda

And it appears that the EBITDA margin of the acquired business are below your corporate average margins by call it 150 to 200 basis points. Can you give clarity on why this is the case? And if there’re kind of low-hanging situations where you can either take out costs or fix the manufacturing? Any color there would be great.

Robert Buckley

Yes. Great observation, Lee. This is Robert. It’s definitely the case. Their EBITDA margins are little bit south of ours. That was contemplated or this acquisition was contemplated when we gave out our 2020 vision, where we said we anticipate getting $750 million in revenue with 20% EBITDA margins. We assumed that there’d be opportunities to acquire businesses that their EBITDA margins started off lower than what our average is.

Now, I’d say -- I emphasize the point started off, because I think here’s an opportunity where we see tremendous growth in this business and tremendous opportunity to improve their margins. It is a business that has both, a finished go to product and a consumable. We classified it as disposables in the presentation. And really what they are is they’re high-end tube sets that are used in the different applications at the end of either a pump or a insufflator, and they’re used on a per procedure basis. The way they manufacture that product today is a hybrid between an in-sourced and an outsourced model, and that’s put some pressure on their gross margins. And so that’s something that we view as a big opportunity, something that we can get after in the short to medium term here to try to drive improvements in their gross margin by changing how they source some of their products and looking for an opportunity to expand that. So, it’s a business that I think in the near-term its EBITDA margins and frankly its gross margins are a little less then where we’re at, but it’s -- in my view, it’s going to be a profit engine for us in the future.

Lee Jagoda

And if this business over time -- could this business approach or exceed your long term 20% EBITDA margin goal for corporate?

Robert Buckley

I would say, everything that we have in our portfolio is something that should exceed those targets that at the very base of it, the profitability of our businesses will improve year-after-year. There’s always the effect that you acquire something and that’s a little less and that could dilute you down, this is a small example of that. But I would say that the opportunity for all these businesses including this one is to be a profit driver in the organization and to exceed our stated goals.

Lee Jagoda

And then, can you give us a sense of whether the process was an auction or if it wasn’t, how long we’ve been in discussions?

Matthijs Glastra

We’ve been in discussions for over a year. This was not an auction, so this was a proprietary process. And so, yes, there you go. Business was owned by a German family office that owns multiple German businesses and we happen to be great strategic fit. Typically the family office doesn’t easily sell companies but -- as we come close to the management team as well as to the family office investment managers, it was pretty clear that that in our hand the business could grow faster through cross-selling, through our mutual customers as well as deeper technology presence. And so, they decided that we were the right strategic owner for the business.

Lee Jagoda

And last one for me, Robert, in terms of just financing the deal, how much debt versus cash on hand do you expect to use?

Robert Buckley

Well for planning purposes, I think the guidance that I that I gave out is 2.5 times on a growth basis and less than 2 on a net basis. So that should give you a pretty good indication. That’s about $240 million worth of debt. So we have -- that does leave a lot of cash on the books. I think there will be an opportunity to kind of pay that down further and move some cash around. We are going to acquire this overseas, meaning that we’ll put some depth in the UK, in order to finance this transaction. So, puts -- it kind of matches to cash flow streams there a lot better and that’s an advantage to our overall legal entity structure. But anyhow, I would vision this is somewhere, close being around 2.5 times on the gross basis and then quickly over the course for the next six months to nine months being paid down to 2.

Matthijs Glastra

Thank you, operator. So to summarize, we’re after a very strong start of the year with accelerating organic growth and have three acquisitions that are expanding our presence in medical markets to over 50% of total revenue. The World of Medicine acquisition is an excellent strategic fit. We’re now well on our way to execute on our 2020 vision of doubling our Company to $750 million in revenue with increased presence in medical markets.

As discussed before, we’re now entering the growth phase in our transformation journey focused on multiple growth drivers. We have leading positions in growth markets. We’re expanding our served markets through innovation and disciplined M&A with focus on expanding our medical presence. We are achieving deeper market penetration globally through a stronger and larger sales force and all of this while maintaining our commitment to disciplined execution and our continuous improving businesses.

In closing, I would like to thank our customers, our employees and our shareholders for their ongoing support. We appreciate your interest in the Company and your participation in today’s call. I look forward to joining all of you in several months on our second quarter earnings call. Thank you very much. This call is now adjourned.

