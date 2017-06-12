General Electric - Change Is In The Air

Source: GE

Overview

I'm excited to see Jeff Immelt stepping down as CEO from General Electric (NYSE: GE). To be fair, he had some big shoes to fill when Mr. Welch stepped down. However, it's time to look to the future.

Some say it's time for the Jack Welch style to be reincarnated - probably the best person for that CEO role would have been Jeffery Bornstein, the current CFO; at least CFO Jeff Bornstein is scheduled to become vice chairman of GE. It will be 'wait and see' to determine what John Flannery, the current president and CEO of GE Healthcare, does as the new GE CEO. Can Flannery jump start the stock to at least perform with its peers?

Mr. Welch retired in 2001 as Chairman and CEO of GE and many of his best performing businesses have been divested since. The business he built from the ground up, GE Plastics, was sold in 2007 to Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation (TADAWUL:SABIC); GE's most profitable business, GE Capital, was divested in pieces during 2015 & 2106; and, the Appliance business was sold in 2016 to Haier Electronics Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ: OTCPK:HRELF).

As I mentioned in a previous article, parts of the iconic Lighting business, dating back to Thomas Edison, was rumored to be on the block - that business was recently announced to be up for sale.

With Flannery at the helm, GE Healthcare could be the next business to be cut from the GE portfolio.

What follows is a trade idea, as well as fundamental and technical analysis of the company. In addition, there is a brief discussion of studies looking at what happens to stock price when bringing in a new CEO.

Trade Idea

I like GE at this level and do not believe there is much additional downside risk here. Note, I do think that the overall market is due for a small (5%) correction, which most likely will bring GE down with it; however, I do not see a substantial or lasting issue with GE at this current level. The key to this neutral to bullish stance is if GE can create more value by moving this huge company into new and exciting markets (e.g. Internet of Things as discussed below).

Stock Price & Dividend Yield

GE has had a tough go at it over the last couple of years along with a 52-week decline of 7.6%. Unfortunately, for the buy-and-hold investor, the stock has actually gained almost nothing since the beginning of 2014; however, the dividend yield of over 3.4% has somewhat offset this stagnation.

Many readers will say that it is all about dividend and that the stock price is secondary. However, I would prefer to have both, if at all possible. If you are a buy-and-hold investor, dividends often provide investors with the power of compounding. Dividend stocks can have a place in your portfolio, as they are not traps - paying a high dividend, but having a stock with lousy fundamentals. One is looking for a high dividend paying stock with strong operations to ensure that dividend payouts are well covered by earnings. The total package matters, not just the dividend yield.

Fortunately, GE appears to be a strong company with good fundamentals, which has paid out fairly consistent dividends since at least 1992.

Technicals

GE's Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently at 46, meaning the stock is mixed and slightly bearish. Looking at other indicators, the MACD is negative and above its signal line. The MACD must break above its zero level to signal further gains (from this indicator). GE is trading just above its 20-day moving average (NYSE:MA) of 27.94 but under its 50-day MA of 28.74. This is providing a neutral to bullish signal.

Support should be seen at 27; however, if the price breaks through this level, 26.10 is the next support. Resistance should be seen at 28.50 and 29.30 based on closing prices.

Fundamentals

Overall, fundamentals look stable for GE. While it is hard to compare GE with other very large, diversified companies, it does at least give the reader some comparison. There are a few key ratios that I like to look at, these follow.

As mentioned, GE's dividend of over 3% is rich compared to the industry. The price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is in line with the industry. In addition, the Price/Earnings to Growth (NYSE:PEG) ratio points the GE might be fairly valued in relationship to its peers. The PEG compares the stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio divided by the growth rate of its earnings and generally provides a more complete picture than the P/E ratio alone.

Its key to ensure a company's growth is due to real growth and not from stock buybacks; GE had $2.3 billion in share buybacks in the 1Q17. Their Return on Equity (ROE) is healthy at 16.99%. However, their Debt to Equity (D/E) is 1.31. Moreover, GE anticipates healthy earnings per share with organic growth of 3-5%.

GE generates solid free cash flow (NYSE:FCF) of $18-21B, which gives management ample room to invest in products and business development. GE plans to provide $8B in dividends and $11-13B in share buybacks in 2017.

Internet of Things

As I mentioned in a previous article, the exciting thing about GE is what they are doing in technology - the connectivity of machines to the internet and intranets of the world. GE is remaking themselves into a data and software company. The Internet of Things (IoT) is the most exciting play and why I like GE - connecting people, data and machines. GE has an operating system installed in many of their machines called Predix. This could be the next big productivity leap for GE - connecting industrial equipment to analyze data and deliver real-time feedback to cut waste (e.g. fuel consumption and system inefficiencies) and to drive performance.

General Electric's Chief Information Officer (CIO), Jim Fowler, has been leading the IoT transformation at GE. They are also transforming how IT interacts with the rest of the GE business. However, as Fowler mentions, 'The challenge lies in turning the Titanic - we need to shift our focus in several key areas and they won't be easy. But if we are thoughtful we can make the necessary changes to deliver on creating the new IT, connecting people, data and machines. Leveraging our industry domain expertise, technical talent and customer insights to solve real, global challenges in a way that no one else can.'

The Impact on Share Price with a New CEO

Today, John Flannery, the current president and CEO of GE Healthcare, has been named CEO of GE. Flannery, began his career at GE Capital in 1987 evaluating risk for leveraged buyouts. He has led GE's equity business in Latin America and the GE Capital business for Argentina and Chile. He also drove the turnaround at GE Healthcare increasing organic revenue by 5% in 2016.

There have been several studies researching the impact of CEO turnover on equity valuation. The study entitled "The Impact of CEO Turnover on Equity Volatility" was based on a sample of 872 CEO turnovers at publicly traded companies during 1979-1995. They found that stock price volatility increased following CEO turnover. Forced turnovers increased volatility by 24% in the first year (good for option traders like me). They also noted that there was a greater stock price response to earnings announcements following CEO turnover. The authors stated that they believe this is due to the markets placing greater weight on these announcements.

A different (albeit old) study entitled "Share Price Reactions to CEO Resignations and Large Shareholder Monitoring in Listed French Companies" found that forced CEO resignation at large companies with an internal candidate resulted in a positive return of 0.5% within 1-2 weeks due to the change in leadership.

Insider Activity

While not a perfect indicator, it is interesting to view (legal) insider trading activity over a time period. Some investors believe there is a direct correlation to insider trading activity and the future stock performance. This will be a topic for another article. However, I generally don't think that insiders are that much better than the public in determining the direction of a stock. Many times, insiders exercise shares for a number of reasons, some of which have nothing to do with where they think the stock is headed.

While there are consistent insider sales and purchases, the volume is minor compared to the number of shares that are held by insiders. As such, the activity seen in these trades does not appear to point to a stock reversal.

Summary

GE has a great dividend track record and plenty of free cash flow to continue to pay its dividend for some time to come. While it is great to have a new leader at the top, he will have to be able to steer this gigantic company in order to capture some of the IoT opportunities that are within its grasp. I look for stock appreciation from the current level.

