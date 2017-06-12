Apple Can Go Lower

This post was submitted on 6/12/2017 before market open. The after-market AAPL was trading at $149, at this level, AAPL is overvalued by 8%.

Despite a weak 3Q guidance, AAPL has gained over 28% year to date as the best performing Dow stock.

This is not a piece to talk down the stock prices.

Despite Friday's worst tech loss for the year, Apple's stock (NASDAQ: AAPL) remains the best performing Dow stock. AAPL has returned 28.6% year to date, beating both Dow Jones Industrial Average's (DJIA) 7.64% and NASDAQ's 18.06% by a wide margin. As this can be the beginning of an end for the current rally, it may be a good time to revisit AAPL's price targets using the most recent forecasted fundamentals.

Mixed Long-Term Prospects

Apple's iPhone sales still dictates its top-line growth. Apple posted mixed fiscal 2Q results and issued 3Q guidance that missed expectations. In 2Q, Apple sold 50.8 million iPhones, below the estimated 51.4 million. The miss may have been a result of the pause in purchases in anticipating for the next-generation device.

There is a real concern about the iPhone's long-term growth prospects beyond iPhone 8 and the 10-year anniversary iPhone launches later this year. As smartphone sales gains slow, Apple's longer-term growth will depend on content and mobile service.

The increase in high-margin services revenue and favorable commodity costs beyond memory prices helped gross margins. Service revenue is expected to double in next 4 years. In 2Q earnings call, Apple's fiscal 3Q revenue guidance is between $43.5 and $45.5 billion. EPS ranges from $1.45-$1.61, and gross margin between 37.5% and 38.5%. Based on the above estimates, I use the following two alternative valuation approaches:

Valuations

A. Sales Franchise Value Model

As AAPL is still mainly driven by the iPhones sales and its profitability, I use Sales Franchise Value Model (SFV) which focuses on future revenue growth and gross margin. Using the input values drawn from the previous discussions, the base case (Equation (1)) is demonstrated as below:

The logic behind the SFV is that the revenue multiple, or price to sales ratio (P/S), is determined jointly by the future growth in revenue and improvement in profitability. The revenue growth rate, g, used in SFV, is the long-term stable growth rate, which can be different from short-term quarter to quarter growth rate. The discount rate, k, or the required rate of return, is estimated through different versions of multi-factor models with a reasonable range of 14.5% - 15.5%. I n Table 1, the current fair values under various scenarios are presented. The most likely cases are in green. AAPL current fair value ranges from $130 to $149, with most likely case of$139.

It should be clarified that SFV can be estimated either in fair stock value version or in fair P/S version. The choice one over the other depends on the purpose of the estimation. Based on Equation (1), the key factor to determine the current fair P/S ratio or fair stock value is the annual revenue growth rate for the current year, 2017. For the future P/S target ratio, the relevant revenue growth rate is for the next year, 2018.

B. Intrinsic PE Model

As a confirmation, I also use a version of the earnings-based model, Implied PE model (NYSEARCA:IPE):

The logic behind IPE is that the fair value of a growth stock is the sum of the zero-growth stock and the present value of the growth opportunity (PVGO). The PVGO is measured by the incremental value created by the difference between the objective return on equity (ROE) and the required rate of return (NYSE:K). The growth value is measured by the fact that company can invest the capital at a higher rate of return than investors' expected return.

Based on likely scenarios of estimated earnings growth and ROE described above, the AAPL fair P/E ratio is 16.5 relative to the current 17.4. In Table 2, given an $8.31 2017 EPS, AAPL theoretical fair values range between $116 and $150, with the most likely case of$135.

In short, the two different models suggest AAPL fair value should be between $135 and $139, or AAPL is overvalued approximately by 8% at the current price of $149.

Of course, the actual outcome will depend on the revenue or the earnings surprise. Say, if 2017 actual revenue growth rate beats the estimate by, say 12%, AAPL will have a 4% (12% - 8%) upside from here.

