Tesla: SolarCity's Buffalo Deal Has Lots Of Crooked Bends In The River

I. Executive Summary

Today's topic is the long and tangled story of SolarCity (and its subsidiary, Silevo LLC), at the Riverbend factory in Buffalo, New York.

It begins with pompous politicians publicly proclaiming prodigious promises. That's followed by bureaucrats watering down the deal in tiptoe silence, criminal corruption, hush payments, and - of course - an enormous squandering of taxpayer funds.

In light of last year's merger, the Riverbend issues will live on in the corporate structure of SolarCity's parent, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA).

You're pressed for time and just want the short version? OK, here's your executive summary:

In the fall of 2014, New York State awarded SolarCity a sumptuous subsidy package: free use of the enormous Riverbend factory and $750 million of taxpayer money to refurbish and equip the factory.

The "Essential Purposes" of the subsidy deal were to enable manufacture and sale of Silevo's Triex technology, and then develop "next generation technology improving on the Triex product."

Governor Andrew Cuomo praised the deal as a visionary accomplishment "of critical importance to the United States economic competitiveness and energy independence."

In return for the subsidies, SolarCity promised to spend $5 billion in New York State over a 10-year period and to create 4,900 New York State jobs.

After the deal was signed, SolarCity's promises were noiselessly scaled back.

A promise that 1,460 of the jobs be "high-tech" disappeared. A promise to hire at least 900 people within two years of the factory opening shrank to 500.

And, SolarCity's promise to hire 2,000 solar panel installers throughout the state quietly disappeared in December 2015. It appears SolarCity knew then - two months before Elon Musk and Lyndon Rive say they had their first merger discussions - that its solar panel business was failing.

While SolarCity's obligations were shrinking, the factory opening was delayed. And delayed. And delayed some more. The opening is now almost two and one-half years late, with no date yet announced.

Meanwhile, SolarCity has abandoned the Silevo technology and taken a huge write-off on its Silevo investment.

That's the summary. I hope you'll stick around for the complete story because it's a fascinating slow motion train wreck.

II. The Riverbend Agreement

Just as the State of Nevada offered generous subsidies to entice Tesla to locate its Gigafactory in Sparks, so too did the State of New York offer even more lavish subsidies to entice SolarCity to locate its manufacturing operations in Buffalo.

The New York arrangement has a long and twisted history that nicely illustrates what frequently happens when politicians use taxpayer money to attract and reward favored industries.

The story began in February 2014, when Silevo, Inc. entered into the Agreement for Research & Development Alliance on Triex Module Technology with the Research Foundation for the State University of New York (the SUNY Foundation), which was acting on behalf of SUNY's College of Nanoscale Science and Engineering (CNSE).

Later that year, SolarCity acquired Silevo, which prompted the parties to amend and restate the original Riverbend Agreement. When I speak of the Riverbend Agreement, I'm referring to the September 2, 2014, "Amended and Restated Agreement for Research & Development Alliance on Triex Module Technology" (which you can find here).

To keep things simple, I will use SolarCity to refer both to SolarCity and its subsidiary Silevo, LLC (formerly Silevo, Inc., and in this article called Silevo).

Also, because the SUNY Foundation and CNSE are both instrumentalities of the State of New York, I will often refer to them and to the state government itself simply as New York State.

A. The Grandiloquent Recitals

Many contracts include introductory "recitals" reviewing events giving rise to the contract and summarizing what the parties intend to accomplish.

In a government contract such as the Riverbend Agreement, the recitals can be especially revealing. They serve as a press release about all the great things the elected officials will accomplish by expending taxpayer dollars.

Let's look at the Riverbend Agreement recitals to see what message New York and SolarCity (acting through Silevo) wished to convey:

1.1. New York State under the leadership of Governor Andrew Cuomo has led the U.S. in multi-billion dollar strategic investments in high technology programs that cover the entire spectrum of clean energy, medical, smart grid and nanotechnology needs…

1.3. New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo has identified economic growth in New York State as a leading focus for New York State government seeking to invest significant levels of financial support for public-private partnerships....

1.4. SILEVO is a leading photovoltaic cell and module technology company that has developed an innovative hybrid solar technology that combines the best elements of traditional crystalline silicon, thin film PV and semiconductors to achieve cost-effective high performance solar modules, called Triex....

1.5. SILEVO is seeking to locate a significant expansion of its operations in New York State to establish a 1 million square foot manufacturing facility to produce 1 Gigawatt worth of its Triex module technology with the potential of a Phase II adding an additional 5 GWs of capacity....

1.9. CNSE recognizes SILEVO's Triex PV module technology is of critical importance to the United States economic competitiveness and energy independence, among other public policy objectives by providing dramatic improvement in cost and performance....

1.10. The Parties recognize CNSE and its innovative technology transitioning, business development and economic outreach model supporting the entire R&D - Manufacturing ecosystem of companies and research partners as of critical importance to the State and nation's security and economic competitiveness.

1.11. The Parties recognize that New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo has challenged the citizens of Western New York to over a five (5) year period establish an infrastructure in Western New York that will include developing a comprehensive job creation and economic growth agenda for New York to provide strategic investments for job creation in emerging high-tech industries across New York State and foster critical partnerships between State government, the private sector and New York's top-flight universities and research institutions establishing specialized facilities to establish and operate cross-regional, state-of-the-art, R&D, pilot-prototyping, manufacturing scale-up, commercialization and workforce training nexus in Upstate New York.

B. Message: Your elected officials are geniuses, and are spending your tax dollars with wisdom and vision.

So, there you have it. New York State hailed SolarCity's Triex technology as not simply the undoubted future of PV technology, but also "of critical importance" to U.S. "economic competitiveness and energy independence."

SolarCity genuflected back in the New York's direction, praising its university research as "world class" and "a critical enabling component." (Recital 1.6)

Of course, such an enlightened alliance brimming with promises of clean energy, smart grids, and economic leadership did not come about fortuitously.

Rather, it was born of the leadership of a towering statesman. One whose keen vision "cover[ed] the entire spectrum of clean energy, medical, smart grid and nanotechnology industry needs." One who could "challenge" citizens to create vital infrastructure, jobs, and economic growth. And who could "foster" strategic investments and critical partnerships.

This latter-day Marcus Aurelius was, of course, Governor Andrew Cuomo, whose lawyers made sure to include his name three times in the recitals.

And, indeed, on September 23, 2014, Governor Cuomo was in Buffalo to celebrate the signing. He boasted about the nearly 5,000 jobs to be created, and said:

This is bigger than anything we could have imagined. It is the perfect metaphor for Buffalo, where the fundamental strength was the available hydropower. That hydropower now, that renewable energy now, will fuel the renewable energy industry for the future. I am incredibly proud that the state is playing a role in the project, because Buffalo's future is New York's future, and today that future is brighter than ever.

Lyndon Rive also was on hand, fully up to the task of paying tribute to the vision and leadership of the governor:

Governor Cuomo shares our view that the United States can return to its place atop the world in advanced technology manufacturing. Thanks to the Governor's leadership, we will be able to quintuple the output capacity and economic impact of Silevo's original commitment.

C. The Subsidies: Free Use Of A Massive Factory And $750 Million

The Riverbend Agreement gave SolarCity an immense competitive advantage in producing solar panels. It granted SolarCity use of the one-million square foot Riverbend Factory, which occupies an 88-acre site.

The lease runs for 10 years, with a 10-year renewal right. Rent is nominal ($2 per year).

New York State also promised to spend up to $350 million renovating and expanding the factory, and another $400 million on manufacturing equipment specified by SolarCity. (The $750 division was later shifted, with $402 committed to factory renovation and $348 million to equipment.)

D. SolarCity's Promises: 5,000 Jobs And $5 Billion In Capital Spending

To secure these benefits, SolarCity made reciprocal promises, including:

to employ at least 1,460 people in "high tech jobs" at the Factory, with 900 of those hires to be made within two years after completion of the factory;

to retain those 1,460 high tech workers for at least five years of continuous employment;

to employ an additional 2,000 people over the first five years "to support downstream solar panels sales and installation activities within New York State";

in addition to the 3,460 jobs listed above, to help attract and retain an additional 1,440 "support jobs" in New York State (for a total of 4,900 jobs);

to achieve full production output as soon as "commercially reasonable";

"to invest and spend in manufacturing operations at a level that ensures competitive product costs for at least five years from full production"; and

to spend in New York State, over the 10-year period after full production began, "approximately $5 billion" via a combination of capital expense, operating expenses, and other costs.

If, at the end of any year of the initial ten-year term, SolarCity should fail to meet either (1) a stated cumulative investment total (beginning at $130 million and rising to $5 billion) or (2) a stated cumulative job total (beginning at 600 and rising to 3,460), then it would be obligated to pay New York State $41.2 million for such year.

The agreement contains no penalty for failing to generate the promised 1,440 support jobs.

III. SolarCity's Blog Post Foresees Wondrous Achievements

Near the time SolarCity acquired Silevo, Elon Musk and his cousins, Lyndon and Peter Rive, wrote a SolarCity blog post promising great things ahead:

We are in discussions with the State of New York to build the initial manufacturing plant, continuing a relationship developed by the Silevo team. At a targeted capacity greater than 1 GW within the next two years, it will be one of the single largest solar panel production plants in the world. This will be followed in subsequent years by one or more significantly larger plants at an order of magnitude greater annual production capacity.

When the Silevo acquisition closed in June of 2014, Lyndon Rive repeated the grand promises. You can watch an interview with him here.

Several months later, in February of 2015, SolarCity assured its shareholders it was "roughly two years away" from achieving 1 GW of manufacturing capacity "with what we expect to be the best cost/efficiency ratio in the world."

IV. A Series Of (Quiet) Amendments Waters Down SolarCity's Promises

Since signing it, the parties have amended the Riverside Agreement at least nine times (I say at least, because the amendments are typically disclosed months after they are signed, and there may be further amendments not yet disclosed).

Unlike the original agreement, which was announced with press releases, political speeches, blog posts, and press interviews, the amendments were made very quietly.

While the amendments were published as attachments to SolarCity's SEC filings, those filings failed to call attention to the substance of the amendments.

A. No More 'High-Tech' Job Requirement, And Slower Hiring Pace

The Eighth and Ninth Amendments, signed in late 2015, significantly weaken SolarCity's employment obligations.

What had been 1,460 high tech jobs at the factory became, by means of the Eighth Amendment, merely 1,460 jobs (with no "high tech" requirement).

And, instead of being required to hire 900 of those employees during the first two years after factory completion, SolarCity is now required to hire only 500.

B. An Especially Odd Amendment To The Force Majeure Clause

It's a tedious business, reading long agreements and then endless amendments. You could almost doze off. Occasionally, though, you notice something that makes your antennae twitch, even if you're not quite sure what to make of it.

I had that experience when reading the Eighth Amendment to the Riverside Agreement, which is dated October 26, 2015. The parties amended the " force majeure" clause.

What is force majeure? It's a French term meaning a greater force. A force majeure clause excuses a party from performing its contractual obligations if circumstances arise that are beyond its control: Acts of God, terrorism, war, epidemics, storms, floods, and the like.

The Eighth Amendment deleted the original "force majeure" clause and replaced it with one that appeared identical.

But, of course, it was not identical. There was a curious addition. One that makes it far easier for SolarCity to skip away from the deal, leaving New York State with no remedy.

That story is a bit involved. Let's save it for another day.

C. The Curious Deletion Of The Solar Installation Job Description

Recall that in the original deal, SolarCity promised to hire 2,000 people "to support downstream solar panels sales and installation activities within New York State." The Ninth Amendment, dated December 9, 2015, eliminated the quoted language.

Why would SolarCity request such a change? Did SolarCity know by late 2015, a full two months before Elon Musk and Lyndon Rive first had merger discussions, that SolarCity's retail installation model was failing?

The deletion of the "solar panels sales and installation activities" language would seem to be evidence they did indeed know.

D. Factory Opening Delays

New York State agreed to use its "commercially reasonable efforts" to complete the factory within 12 months of the agreement's "Effective Date" of September 2, 2014, with an outside deadline ("under all circumstances") of 18 months.

Using the 12-month completion promise, that meant the factory would be ready for SolarCity no later than September 2, 2015.

What seemed like a hard deadline proved to be anything but. There followed a series of amendments, extending the Effective Date, and, in consequence, the completion deadline:

Who is responsible for all these delays? Is there someone whom we might ask?

The obvious choice is Dr. Alain E. Kaloyeros, whom the Riverbend Agreement names as New York State's "principal investor regarding all technical, programmatic and facilities use requirements in respect of the terms and conditions of this Agreement and regarding the supervision, management and operation of the Program."

Unfortunately, Dr. Kaloyeros is staying mum these days. Why? Because his criminal corruption trial is set to begin on January 8, 2018, in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Dr. Kaloyeros has distinguished company. Also named in the criminal complaint is Joseph "Herb" Percoco, who was a senior aide to Governor Cuomo. Kaloyeros and Percoco are charged with rigging construction bids for favored developers. The other six defendants are in the construction business.

OK, asking Dr. Kaloyeros is out of the question. How about Christine Waller? The agreement identifies Ms. Waller as CNSE's Operations Manager, and it was Ms. Waller who signed the Riverbend Agreement. She also signed all nine of its amendments, including the especially odd Eighth and Ninth Amendments that shrunk SolarCity's obligations without giving New York State anything in return.

And, if not Ms. Waller, what about Carl J. Kempf III, whom the agreement identifies as CNSE's Associate Vice President for Policy and Regulatory Affairs?

Alas, neither Ms. Waller nor Mr. Kempf is likely to explain anything. Both have been fired, and, on the way out the door, paid a tidy sum to keep their mouths closed.

V. SolarCity Abandons Triex And Writes Off Silevo

As Alberto Zaragoza recently documented, none of the achievements promised in the 2014 SolarCity blog post has come to pass:

The Riverbend Factor is not the largest solar cell factory in the world.

SolarCity never produced a single Silevo solar cell, or any other solar cell, at the Factory. And it never will.

Moreover, SolarCity has commissioned no other plants, never mind any larger factory whose capacity is "an order of magnitude" greater.

It's not simply a matter of progress delayed. Last year, SolarCity did a sudden about face, announcing it was abandoning the Silevo solar cell technology.

SolarCity was abandoning, in other words, the technology that was the entire premise of the Riverbend Agreement.

That was said to be "of critical importance to the United States economic competitiveness and energy independence."

That was central to the agreement's two "Essential Purposes": (1) manufacturing and commercializing Silevo's Triex technology, and (2) "next generation technology improving on the Triex product."

SolarCity not only gave up on Silevo and Triex, but began shrinking itself. With a failing solar installation business, it has cut 3,000 employees in the past year.

VI. Next Up: Let's Just All Pretend We Never Said Those Things About Silevo.

With the "Essential Purposes" of the Riverbend Agreement having been frustrated, and with the entire foundation for the agreement having been undermined, what did New York State's politicians do?

Did they demand SolarCity be declared in default and the agreement rescinded? Did they ask Elon Musk to appear in Albany to answer some hard questions?

No, they did none of that. But that's another story for another day.