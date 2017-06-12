Svenska Handelsbanken - A Different Kind Of Beast

Svenska Handelsbanken was founded in 1871 by several large corporations and leading Stockholm residents. The early history of the bank was similar to other Swedish or European banks. In 1970 Jan Wallander became chief executive and laid down the bank's foundations. He transformed the bank into the more risk-averse and decentralized organization that survived several banking crises relatively unscathed.

A key lesson we can learn from Svenska Handelsbanken is importance for a bank to have a distinct business model. Banks differ by what they do, which customers they serve, in which regions and with which products. But generally, most banks/companies rarely have a unique system or business model. Strategy for the most banks/companies from the same industry is a relatively similar.

Handelsbanken has six key markets: Sweden, the UK, Denmark, Finland, Norway and the Netherlands. They have a nationwide branch network in these countries, organized into one or more regional banks in each country. The Bank strives to devolve central decision-making power so that the decisions can be taken as close to the customers and the market as possible. Each key market has its own national organization with responsibility for the profitability of the branch operations in that country. Handelsbanken has more than 800 offices in over 20 countries.

Business Model

Competitive advantages in banking are centered on switching costs and costs advantages. In my view, switching costs are not as strong of an advantage as they used to be, but keep in mind that Swedish market is one of the most concentrated in the world (95% deposits owned by five banks). Regarding cost advantages, the branch-centric model lowers headquarters costs since all the decisions are made at the branch level. Handelsbanken operates with about four to five fewer layers of middle management than the average bank. In Handelsbanken case, the third competitive advantage is a unique set of values/culture. Combining unique culture with low operating expenses and below-average funding cost results in compelling investment case.

One of the Bank's key goals is to have is to have higher profitability than the average of peer banks in its key markets. In 2016 the Bank had return on equity 13.1%. Adjusted for non-recurring items, return on equity was 12.2%. The corresponding figure for other major Nordic banks was 10.9%. The corresponding figure for all peer banks in the key markets is estimated at approximately 10%.

One of the ways in which Handelsbanken achieves its profitability goal is by having more satisfied customers than its competitors. Handelsbanken has more satisfied private and corporate customers than the average for the banking sector in all of the Bank's six key markets. Furthermore, Handelsbanken's costs in relation to income from continuing operations were 45.2%. The corresponding figure for an average of other major Nordic banks was 48.1%. One of the key measures of the financial value creation is growth in equity (including dividends and share repurchases). During the last eight years, the Bank achieved growth of 15% each year.

Since the Global Financial Crisis, significant debate has centered specifically on a risk tolerance. In Handelsbanken case, this means that the quality of credits must never be neglected in favor of achieving higher volume or a higher margin. Since 2008, the Bank's loan loss ratio has averaged 0.10%. This can be compared with the average figure for the other major Nordic banks over the same period which was 0.29%.

Risks

The following factors could influence the bank results or business model: ((i)) a rise/slowdown in the core Swedish market and economy; ((ii)) potential higher operational and funding costs post-Brexit; ((iii)) increased/decreased competitive pressures both in domestic and international markets; ((iv)) dependence on capital markets to fund its business; and ((v)) an increase in nonperforming loans that would put the Bank's track record into question.

To Sum Up

Handelsbanken is a great example of a bank with a strong culture and management team that allocates capital in an intelligent way, with the right incentives and a long-term approach. For Handelsbanken to retain high profitability in the long term, growth is necessary. Handelsbanken primarily grows by opening new branches in locations where the Bank has not previously had operations. In this way, Handelsbanken grows customer by customer, branch by branch. This organic model enables Handelsbanken to achieve growth coupled with low risk and good cost control. This method of working and of achieving growth has proved successful in an increasing number of locations and in an increasing number of countries.

The valuation is not mouth-watering, trading at 1.8x book value, P/E of 14.6x and a dividend yield of around 4% (based on Morningstar figures). However, for investors seeking a long-term compounding machine may be a smart choice at the better entry point.