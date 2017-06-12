Bail-Ins Go Before The ECB's Fall

The ECB signed its own death warrant with last week's abrupt bail-in and resolution of Spain's Banko Popular (OTCPK:BPESY) in which rival Santander (NYSE:SAN) acquired the lender for $1. The financial press is crowing about this swift action but it sets up a much more dangerous future outcome.

By invoking its authority in this way, the ECB may have stopped a wider contagion event but, it also now tells investors in European bank stocks that your risk of complete loss is 100%.

And all it will take for that to happen is the perception the bank may fail. The EU will then step in to protect itself at shareholders' expense.

This is what the ECB did here. Yes, it protected local taxpayers from another bailout which would have to be absorbed by the ECB, because Spain is broke, but it also takes resolution of the problem out of the hands of the bank and its creditors.

This creates a risk normally associated with greenfield exploration stocks, the threat of complete loss. There is no bankruptcy proceeding where assets are sold at auction and creditors haggle with shareholders to resolve the situation.

Confidence Lost

This is the opposite of a confidence building exercise. And modern banking is nothing if not built on investor and depositor confidence. Moreover, it also calls into question the role of the central bank itself.

Is it not the ECB's job to provide liquidity in times of bank stress? Is that not the central bank's first responsibility not its last?

And, right on schedule we have a new problem Spanish bank.

LiberBank's 2027 bond prices have collapsed. Its stock price is collapsing as well.

Today's bounce in the stock price came only after a ban on short selling took effect. But Liberbank is now on death watch. LiberBank is Spain's smallest publicly traded bank, but it's the 8th largest bank.

The Bloomberg story linked above is written to deflect panic while the Zerohedge article from yesterday has more specifics.

The main causes of concern are the bank's high risk profile and low coverage rate. By the close of the first quarter of 2017, Liberbank's default rate had reached 13%, over three percentage points higher than the national average (9.8%), while its unproductive asset coverage rate was just 42.1%, compared to 47% for Banco Sabadell, 48% for Bankia, 50% for CaixaBank and 55% for Unicaja.[emphasis mine]

Remember, Bankia collapsed with a better coverage rate than LiberBank's currently is. And how much different is LiberBank's situation than Banko Popular's was? Not much. It was Banko Popular's dip below the 40% level which triggered the ECB's actions.

With the share price collapsing there is little hope of a deal to inject capital into LiberBank.

So, the net effect here is that the market is beginning to front-run the ECB's bail-in and pull capital out of these over-leveraged banks. The have the opposite of the "Draghi Put."

There's now no reason for anyone to keep their capital in these companies when you can't even get back the property, plant and equipment in any settlement, because the central bank looking to protect itself rather than shareholders can swoop in at a moment's notice and declare your investment dead.

Spanish sovereign debt isn't moving much today as the ECB said it will continue to soak up sovereign debt for the foreseeable future. But, since it already owns nearly 40% of EU sovereign debt its bond-buying days are numbered.

Reaching the QE Limit

If you remember, it was the Fed reaching its statutory limit of owning no more than 70% of any U.S. Treasury issuance that forced an end to quantitative easing in the U.S. The Fed didn't say that, but that was the reality under the headline.

The same thing has to occur soon in the EU. And at that point Spanish five-year debt cannot continue to trade at 0.22%, a 1.5% premium over U.S. five-year debt, a spread that is about to widen when the FOMC raises rates this week, stretching that premium even further.

This is why the ECB is floating the trial balloon of creating sovereign-debt CDOs to begin shrinking its balance sheet. But the problem with that plan is the same problem as the $1.75 trillion in Mortgage-Backed Securities on the Fed's balance sheet. If these assets were marketable, the central bank wouldn't have had to buy them.

Last week's policy statement was further admission that the ECB is trapped and the bail-in of Banko Popular is the first sign that we've reached the end of the can-kicking on the European sovereign debt problem.

Let's not forget that Catalonia put an independence referendum on the table for October. That also hangs as a potential black swan over Spain's finances and political strength.

The market now has a very clear signal to rotate out of European bank stocks. This trend will accelerate with every headline concerning bank liquidity around the eurozone. When it comes to banks normally, the policy is sell now, ask questions later. With the ECB telling investors their money isn't safe, that policy is even more relevant.

One way to play this is to short the iShares MSCI European Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN). The top two holdings of EUFN are HSCB Bank (NYSE:HSBC) and Santander, comprising 15.01% of the $1.15 billion float. After a big rally since Brexit (53.2%) and surge in AUM ($508 million) so far this year, this ETF is looking ripe for a correction. In fact, $50.5 million has flowed out of this ETF last week.

A daily close below last week's low of $21.80 should spark a correction back to $20 and possibly lower if things continue to unravel in Spain. But, it will be the ECB's actions that precipitate these events, proving the law of unintended consequences' power over vulnerable market regulators.