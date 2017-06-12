Natura Cosméticos S.A. (NUACF) Investor Presentation - Slideshow

Natura Cosméticos S.A. (NUACF) Investor Presentation - SlideshowJun.12.17 | About: Natura Cosmeticos (NUACF) The following slide deck was published by Natura Cosmeticos SA in conjunction with this event. 118 Click to enlarge Notes: About this article:ExpandTagged: Healthcare, Drug Related Products, Brazil, Earnings SlidesWant to share your opinion on this article? Add a comment.Disagree with this article? Submit your own.To report a factual error in this article, click hereFollow SA Transcripts and get email alerts