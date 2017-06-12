ORBCOMM Acquires Inthinc Assets For Up To $60 Million

The acquisition is a bit of a stretch for ORBCOMM, but has minimal integration risk and should benefit the firm over the medium-term.

inthinc has created a 'triple-play' telematics system that optimizes transportation assets and increases safety while providing a compliance reporting system.

ORBCOMM has acquire fleet management company inthinc's assets for up to $60 million in cash and stock.

Quick Take

Industrial IoT (Internet of Things) company ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) has acquired the assets of telematics company inthinc Technology Solutions for $35 million in up front consideration and up to an additional $25 million in performance-based earn-out consideration.

Inthinc has created a telematics and fleet management system designed to improve efficiency and safety while providing compliance reporting for the industries of oil & gas, mining, utilities, services, and government worldwide.

This ‘stretch deal’ for inthinc should create strategic synergies on which ORBC can capitalize over the medium-term.

Target Company

Salt Lake City, Utah-based inthinc was founded in 1997 to develop transportation technology solutions for the ‘triple-play’ challenges of:

Driver safety

Fleet management efficiency

Compliance

Management is headed by CEO Todd Follmer, who has been with the company since 2006 and was previously Vice President at Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. With the transaction closing, Follmer is joining ORBCOMM as Senior Vice President of Fleet Management.

Below is a brief overview video about inthinc’s approach:

Partners primarily include wireless companies such as mobile satellite company Iridium Communications and T-Mobile USA, but also feature Mobileye, which was recently acquired by Intel (NASDAQ:INTC).

Inthinc’s only known financing occurred when it raised $24 million in late 2013 from undisclosed investors.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

In an 8-K filing, ORBCOMM disclosed the terms of the acquisition,

The aggregate consideration paid by Purchaser at the closing was thirty five million dollars ($35,000,000) (the “Closing Consideration”), subject to adjustment for working capital. $34,235,878 of the Closing Consideration was paid in cash and the remaining $764,122 was paid through the issuance of 76,796 shares of ORBCOMM common stock based on the twenty day trailing average closing price of ORBCOMM common stock ending on June 8, 2017. In addition to the Closing Consideration, contingent consideration of up to twenty five million dollars ($25,000,000) (the“Earn-Out”) is payable by Purchaser to Inthinc over a two year period based on a two times multiple of incremental “GAAP Service Revenues” in excess of $17,500,000 as described in the Asset Purchase Agreement. The Earn-Out may be payable at ORBCOMM’s option entirely in ORBCOMM common stock or in any combination of ORBCOMM common stock and cash. If paid in stock, the number of shares of ORBCOMM common stock to be issued to the Sellers will be based upon the volume-weighted average trading price of ORBCOMM common stock on the Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC for the twenty (20) trading days ending on (and inclusive of) the trading day that is the third full trading day prior to (and not inclusive of) the final determination of the applicable earnout statement.

As of ORBCOMM’s March 31, 2017 10-Q, the company had $20 million in cash and total liabilities of $226.5 million.

So, it appears that ORBCOMM must have tapped its credit facilities to effect the upfront cash payment of $34.2 million to the seller. The company had net cash flow from operations of $502,000 in its most recent quarter, so is not generating meaningful cash flow which is somewhat concerning to me.

ORBC is stretching its financial position to acquire inthinc for its telematics and related fleet management capabilities.

More specifically, ‘inthinc offers solutions that support the emerging ELD Mandate regulations from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, which will require companies to replace drivers’ paper log-books with electronic “Hours of Service” applications in late 2017.’

The two companies had previously worked together, as inthinc has been a ‘long-time customer of ORBCOMM’s wireless data services.’

So, integration risk should be at a minimum.

Inthinc also hopes to leverage ORBCOMM’s distribution network to advance its safety mentoring solution, which helps fleet managers improve driver safety and reduce incidents.

The inthinc deal will also provide ORBC with additional penetration into heavy equipment management, especially in geographically remote areas globally.

I view the transaction as a significant stretch for ORBCOMM, but given the low integration risk and high complementarity, it should be a medium-term positive for the stock.

